GOP Senator Blasted for Calling Pandemic a Mere ‘Interlude’ That Interrupted the Trump Tax Cut Economy

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is being blasted for his tweet responding to the huge employment numbers released Friday morning. The economy gained 850,000 jobs, far more than expected.

But to the seven-term Republican from Iowa, this isn’t a recovery from a devastating 18 month pandemic that killed 620,000 Americans. No, the pandemic (which still very much exists) was a mere “interlude” that momentarily interrupted the Trump tax cut economy:

US adds 850000 new jobs in June The pre pandemic best economy in 50 yrs started by Trump tax cut is roaring back after a virus interlude — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 2, 2021

Many immediately expressed outrage, both over his dismissal of the human loss of life and over his usurpation of Biden’s work – especially the Recovery Act, which no Republican voted for.

Only a Republican could refer to over 600,000 Covid deaths as “the virus interlude”. https://t.co/9uEbIx3Mmc — dr. emigre OF COURSE I’M VACCINATED 80 (@emigre80) July 2, 2021

Trump’s tax cuts led to no increase in jobs or GDP. Today’s 850,000 jobs can be entirely laid at the feet of the stimulus bill passed by Democrats, signed by Biden, which every single Republican voted against. https://t.co/OS6SjrGkif — (((John J))) Lafayette Township Committeeman (@trianglman) July 2, 2021

yes chuck it’s clearly the trump tax cut finally kicking in after four years — john (@johnrose_VA) July 2, 2021

Just stop the wealthy tax cut shit – that has nothing to do with this. Trickle down economics does NOT work! We are not morons. — Danielle (@DakaBlink) July 2, 2021

It was not started by the tax cuts. It was started by President Biden’s management of the pandemic. #GOPGaslighting — Heidi (@Heidiothegarden) July 2, 2021

When Barack Obama was president Republicans said good job growth happened because of tax cuts Ronald Reagan signed 30 years before https://t.co/Thf7p1PBMl — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 2, 2021