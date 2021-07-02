Connect with us

ABSURD

GOP Senator Blasted for Calling Pandemic a Mere ‘Interlude’ That Interrupted the Trump Tax Cut Economy

Published

on

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is being blasted for his tweet responding to the huge employment numbers released Friday morning. The economy gained 850,000 jobs, far more than expected.

But to the seven-term Republican from Iowa, this isn’t a recovery from a devastating 18 month pandemic that killed 620,000 Americans. No, the pandemic (which still very much exists) was a mere “interlude” that momentarily interrupted the Trump tax cut economy:

Many immediately expressed outrage, both over his dismissal of the human loss of life and over his usurpation of Biden’s work – especially the Recovery Act, which no Republican voted for.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.