Connect with us

'CLOWN SHOW'

‘Absolutely Bizarre’: Lindsey Graham Torched for Declaring He Will ‘Go to War’ for What ‘Chick-fil-A Stands For’

Published

on

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham doesn’t often talk about principles, but on Wednesday the South Carolina Republican declared his willingness to go to war for them. Or rather, for Chick-fil-A‘s “principles.”

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back,” Graham tweeted. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”

What prompted his fast food prayer?

“Notre Dame students and faculty outraged by proposed campus Chick-fil-A, claim fast food option isn’t inclusive enough,” a Fox News report Graham linked to says.

Graham is getting torched for declaring his allegiance to a fast food restaurant.

Despite its claims, many believe Chick-fil-A profits still fund anti-LGBTQ efforts and organizations, either directly or indirectly. And despite numerous articles whitewashing the words of Chick-fil-A’s Dan Cathy, it wasn’t just a casual opposition to same-sex marriage that offended the LGBTQ community, it was his vehement Bible-based assault.

“I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say ‘we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage’ and I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”

He also called support for same-sex marriage, “twisted up kind of stuff.”

But back to Senator Graham, or rather, back to those who are mocking him.

Take a look:

 

Image via Facebook

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.