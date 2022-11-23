“Anti-Woke” Right-Wing Bank GloriFi Shuts Down Barely One Month After Launch

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham doesn’t often talk about principles, but on Wednesday the South Carolina Republican declared his willingness to go to war for them. Or rather, for Chick-fil-A‘s “principles.”

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back,” Graham tweeted. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”

What prompted his fast food prayer?

“Notre Dame students and faculty outraged by proposed campus Chick-fil-A, claim fast food option isn’t inclusive enough,” a Fox News report Graham linked to says.

It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders. What a dangerous precedent to set. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

Graham is getting torched for declaring his allegiance to a fast food restaurant.

Despite its claims, many believe Chick-fil-A profits still fund anti-LGBTQ efforts and organizations, either directly or indirectly. And despite numerous articles whitewashing the words of Chick-fil-A’s Dan Cathy, it wasn’t just a casual opposition to same-sex marriage that offended the LGBTQ community, it was his vehement Bible-based assault.

“I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say ‘we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage’ and I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”

He also called support for same-sex marriage, “twisted up kind of stuff.”

But back to Senator Graham, or rather, back to those who are mocking him.

Take a look:

Dearest Mother: I’ve seen ghastly sights. We have no baths. And the trenches reek of urine. I watched my lieutenant’s arm blown off by a shell launched by Chick-fil-A’s enemies. He was a good, strong commander, but I fear the gangrene has set in. I pray I’ll see you again. https://t.co/0jWYVNKH7J — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 14, 2021

We get it dude you’re obsessed with Chick-fil-a. But people are dying of Covid. Maybe focus on telling folks to get vaccinated, instead of advertising for a fast food chain who is a donor of yours. pic.twitter.com/6udRtZIeIN — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 14, 2021

Fun fact: One of @ChickfilA‘s “great values” is lying about originally inventing the fried chicken sandwich; it was, like many other foods associated with the South, an idea appropriated without attribution from Black people. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 14, 2021

What a fucking clown show you are @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/2ZsKYkNI76 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 14, 2021

It’s a fast food restaurant you garden troll. We have real issues and you’re going to bat for a franchise in a state you don’t live in. Go get some chapstick and put your lips back on Trump’s orange ass. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 14, 2021

Imagine representing the state ranked 34th in health care and 44th in education and declaring your willingness to “go to war” for a bigoted fast food chain. https://t.co/UlexJz8vzQ — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) July 14, 2021

In which we learn that Lindsey’s hill to die on is a fast food restaurant. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 14, 2021

Lindsey defends Chick-fil-A more than he defends the Capitol Police. — CR (@robbinsresort) July 14, 2021

Lindsey Graham is ready to stand up for a fried chicken corporation but won’t stand up for our democracy by investigating a physical attack on our Capitol. Corporations are who the GOP protect while the Democrats fight to protect America. https://t.co/rikfQUrL5o — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) July 14, 2021

Too bad you won’t go to war for voting rights or do defend the Capitol Police Officers, but I guess at this point shilling for fast food chicken is about all we can expect from you. — Brandi Morgan (@Brandimorgantg) July 14, 2021

If by “values” you mean prejudice and hatred disguised as religion.https://t.co/cnK8Lu2x9b — Peter Corless ?? ???? (@PeterCorless) July 14, 2021

Regardless of your thoughts on Chick Fil A, this tweet (whether with or without of context) is absolutely bizarre https://t.co/Pe0FcLB5tq — The Sabermetric Skeptic ? (@SABRSkeptic) July 14, 2021

Oh thank GOD, because as an SC resident, my biggest concern right now is DEFINITELY about whether or not Lindsey Graham “has Chik-Fil-A’s back”. PHEW. Fuck the underpaid teachers, underpaid cops, and underpaid hospitality workers. Lindsey’s priorities are on point, friends. https://t.co/PwFKBkF6Ep — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) July 14, 2021

What he is saying is “The Chick fil-A people give us a shit load of money so that we will spread hate in the name of Christianity” https://t.co/GqFS4q5WAd — Lauren Down South (@LaurenDownSouth) July 14, 2021

Fuck this! We have a US Senator here that cares more about a fast-food chicken joint than investigating an insurrection. https://t.co/iwsn6xptjE — Bob Levine (@idguy) July 14, 2021

Excuse me Lindsey- why exactly is this something that a US Senator should focus on? You really are a useless piece of shit. https://t.co/7bihWtr5AO — Howard Shimmel (@HowardShimmel) July 14, 2021

Image via Facebook