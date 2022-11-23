Connect with us

“Anti-Woke” Right-Wing Bank GloriFi Shuts Down Barely One Month After Launch

GloriFi — an “anti-woke” bank endorsed by right-wing media figure Candace Owens and supported by millions in startup funds, raised with help from gay right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel — has shut down barely a month after it launched.

GloriFi advertised itself as a bank where investors would be “free to celebrate your love of God and country without fear of cancellation.” It promised its financial backers a user base filled with “plumbers, electricians and police officers,” who “are fed up with big banks that don’t share their values,” Rolling Stone reported.

However, the bank continually pushed its launch date back. It opened in September. Now, barely a month later, it has shut down.

The company’s one-page website now reads, “the Board of Directors and leadership of GloriFi have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that we need to begin winding down the company’s operations.”

GloriFi’s Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Landtrop blamed the start-up’s failure on “financial challenges related to startup mistakes, the failing economy, reputational attacks, and multiple negative stories.”

The bank “promised checking and savings accounts and debit cards for conservatives,” The Root reported, but “it was so concerned with pushing a culture-wars narrative that it forgot that banks in startup mode are supposed to be focused primarily on one thing: offering attractive rates on deposits to bring in new customer accounts and to be able to expand to more products like car loans and mortgages.”

The company’s website now instructs its investors on how to receive their funds back. So much for celebrating “your love of God and country without fear of cancellation.”

‘Absolutely Bizarre’: Lindsey Graham Torched for Declaring He Will ‘Go to War’ for What ‘Chick-fil-A Stands For’

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham doesn’t often talk about principles, but on Wednesday the South Carolina Republican declared his willingness to go to war for them. Or rather, for Chick-fil-A‘s “principles.”

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back,” Graham tweeted. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”

What prompted his fast food prayer?

“Notre Dame students and faculty outraged by proposed campus Chick-fil-A, claim fast food option isn’t inclusive enough,” a Fox News report Graham linked to says.

Graham is getting torched for declaring his allegiance to a fast food restaurant.

Despite its claims, many believe Chick-fil-A profits still fund anti-LGBTQ efforts and organizations, either directly or indirectly. And despite numerous articles whitewashing the words of Chick-fil-A’s Dan Cathy, it wasn’t just a casual opposition to same-sex marriage that offended the LGBTQ community, it was his vehement Bible-based assault.

“I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say ‘we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage’ and I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”

He also called support for same-sex marriage, “twisted up kind of stuff.”

But back to Senator Graham, or rather, back to those who are mocking him.

Take a look:

 

Image via Facebook

 

