'CLOWN SHOW'
“Anti-Woke” Right-Wing Bank GloriFi Shuts Down Barely One Month After Launch
GloriFi — an “anti-woke” bank endorsed by right-wing media figure Candace Owens and supported by millions in startup funds, raised with help from gay right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel — has shut down barely a month after it launched.
GloriFi advertised itself as a bank where investors would be “free to celebrate your love of God and country without fear of cancellation.” It promised its financial backers a user base filled with “plumbers, electricians and police officers,” who “are fed up with big banks that don’t share their values,” Rolling Stone reported.
However, the bank continually pushed its launch date back. It opened in September. Now, barely a month later, it has shut down.
The company’s one-page website now reads, “the Board of Directors and leadership of GloriFi have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that we need to begin winding down the company’s operations.”
GloriFi’s Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Landtrop blamed the start-up’s failure on “financial challenges related to startup mistakes, the failing economy, reputational attacks, and multiple negative stories.”
The bank “promised checking and savings accounts and debit cards for conservatives,” The Root reported, but “it was so concerned with pushing a culture-wars narrative that it forgot that banks in startup mode are supposed to be focused primarily on one thing: offering attractive rates on deposits to bring in new customer accounts and to be able to expand to more products like car loans and mortgages.”
The company’s website now instructs its investors on how to receive their funds back. So much for celebrating “your love of God and country without fear of cancellation.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'CLOWN SHOW'
‘Absolutely Bizarre’: Lindsey Graham Torched for Declaring He Will ‘Go to War’ for What ‘Chick-fil-A Stands For’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham doesn’t often talk about principles, but on Wednesday the South Carolina Republican declared his willingness to go to war for them. Or rather, for Chick-fil-A‘s “principles.”
“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back,” Graham tweeted. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”
What prompted his fast food prayer?
“Notre Dame students and faculty outraged by proposed campus Chick-fil-A, claim fast food option isn’t inclusive enough,” a Fox News report Graham linked to says.
It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders.
What a dangerous precedent to set.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021
Graham is getting torched for declaring his allegiance to a fast food restaurant.
Despite its claims, many believe Chick-fil-A profits still fund anti-LGBTQ efforts and organizations, either directly or indirectly. And despite numerous articles whitewashing the words of Chick-fil-A’s Dan Cathy, it wasn’t just a casual opposition to same-sex marriage that offended the LGBTQ community, it was his vehement Bible-based assault.
“I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say ‘we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage’ and I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”
He also called support for same-sex marriage, “twisted up kind of stuff.”
But back to Senator Graham, or rather, back to those who are mocking him.
Take a look:
Dearest Mother:
I’ve seen ghastly sights. We have no baths. And the trenches reek of urine. I watched my lieutenant’s arm blown off by a shell launched by Chick-fil-A’s enemies. He was a good, strong commander, but I fear the gangrene has set in.
I pray I’ll see you again. https://t.co/0jWYVNKH7J
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 14, 2021
We get it dude you’re obsessed with Chick-fil-a. But people are dying of Covid. Maybe focus on telling folks to get vaccinated, instead of advertising for a fast food chain who is a donor of yours. pic.twitter.com/6udRtZIeIN
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 14, 2021
Fun fact:
One of @ChickfilA‘s “great values” is lying about originally inventing the fried chicken sandwich; it was, like many other foods associated with the South, an idea appropriated without attribution from Black people.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 14, 2021
What a fucking clown show you are @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/2ZsKYkNI76
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 14, 2021
It’s a fast food restaurant you garden troll. We have real issues and you’re going to bat for a franchise in a state you don’t live in. Go get some chapstick and put your lips back on Trump’s orange ass.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 14, 2021
Imagine representing the state ranked 34th in health care and 44th in education and declaring your willingness to “go to war” for a bigoted fast food chain. https://t.co/UlexJz8vzQ
— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) July 14, 2021
In which we learn that Lindsey’s hill to die on is a fast food restaurant.
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 14, 2021
Lindsey defends Chick-fil-A more than he defends the Capitol Police.
— CR (@robbinsresort) July 14, 2021
Lindsey Graham is ready to stand up for a fried chicken corporation but won’t stand up for our democracy by investigating a physical attack on our Capitol.
Corporations are who the GOP protect while the Democrats fight to protect America. https://t.co/rikfQUrL5o
— Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) July 14, 2021
Too bad you won’t go to war for voting rights or do defend the Capitol Police Officers, but I guess at this point shilling for fast food chicken is about all we can expect from you.
— Brandi Morgan (@Brandimorgantg) July 14, 2021
If by “values” you mean prejudice and hatred disguised as religion.https://t.co/cnK8Lu2x9b
— Peter Corless ?? ???? (@PeterCorless) July 14, 2021
Regardless of your thoughts on Chick Fil A, this tweet (whether with or without of context) is absolutely bizarre https://t.co/Pe0FcLB5tq
— The Sabermetric Skeptic ? (@SABRSkeptic) July 14, 2021
Oh thank GOD, because as an SC resident, my biggest concern right now is DEFINITELY about whether or not Lindsey Graham “has Chik-Fil-A’s back”. PHEW.
Fuck the underpaid teachers, underpaid cops, and underpaid hospitality workers. Lindsey’s priorities are on point, friends. https://t.co/PwFKBkF6Ep
— Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) July 14, 2021
What he is saying is “The Chick fil-A people give us a shit load of money so that we will spread hate in the name of Christianity” https://t.co/GqFS4q5WAd
— Lauren Down South (@LaurenDownSouth) July 14, 2021
Fuck this! We have a US Senator here that cares more about a fast-food chicken joint than investigating an insurrection. https://t.co/iwsn6xptjE
— Bob Levine (@idguy) July 14, 2021
Excuse me Lindsey- why exactly is this something that a US Senator should focus on? You really are a useless piece of shit. https://t.co/7bihWtr5AO
— Howard Shimmel (@HowardShimmel) July 14, 2021
Image via Facebook
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Blood on Your Hands’: Critics Blast Boebert for Spreading Anti-LGBTQ Hate and Lies After Club Q Mass Shooting
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Far Right J6 Rioter Who Attacked Pelosi’s Office ‘Surprised’ as Judge Sends Her Directly to Jail After Verdict: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Congressman for Colorado Springs Deluged With Angry Responses Over Club Q Tweet That Doesn’t Say Gay
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Arizona Official Forced Into Hiding Over Escalating Death Threats: Report
- News2 days ago
Iraq Vet Took Down Club Q Gunman by Grabbing Handle on His Armor and a ‘Drag Dancer Stomped on Him With Her High Heels’
- CRIME1 day ago
In Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Appeal 2 of 3 Judges Are Ones He Appointed – and Both Previously Ruled Against Him
- News1 day ago
‘This Ad Is Hate’: CNN Guest Shreds Herschel Walker for Anti-Transgender Ad Hours After Club Q Mass Shooting
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: NBC Reporter Urges ‘Come to Jesus Moment’ for Media in Wake of Colorado Springs Anti-LGBTQ Mass Shooting