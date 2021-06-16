News
Putin Tells Black US Reporter He Would ‘Prevent’ Black Lives Matter in Russia After She Asks What He’s ‘Afraid Of’
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared rattled by a Black American woman reporter after she asked him why he is jailing and murdering political opponents. Ultimately Putin equated the Black Lives Matter movement – created to protest police killings of mostly unarmed Black men – with the January 6 insurrection, and telling her he would “prevent” the Black Lives Matter movement were it to come to Russia.
“The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long,” ABC News’ Rachel Scott told the Russian President and former KGB official, “and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Alexey Navalny] to run for office.”
“So my question is, Mr. President: what are you so afraid of?”
After Putin rambled for a few minutes, he brought up Black Lives Matter.
“America, quite recently, had to deal with terrible events after the murder of, the killing of the African American, and Black Lives Matter ensued,” Putin said. “I don’t want to make any judgment about that but what we saw, mass violations of the law and so on so forth. We sympathize with the Americans but we do not wish that this kind of thing could happen on our territory and we will do our utmost to prevent tension,” he said, referring to BLM.
He concluded by saying he didn’t even want to address the “afraid of” part, calling it, “irrelevant.”
“So you didn’t answer my question sir, if all of your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned, doesn’t that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight?” Scott replied.
Putin then falsely claimed the thousands of people who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6 were merely Americans with “political demands,” which is false.
“We sympathize with what’s happening in the States, but we do not wish that to happen in Russia,” Putin concluded, equating the BLM movement with the January 6 insurrection, two extremely different and unrelated events.
Watch:
.@ABC News’ @rachelvscott to Russian Pres. Putin: “The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long…and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Alexey Navalny] to run for office.
“So my question is, Mr. President: what are you so afraid of?” pic.twitter.com/EMNnaRLLbO
— ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2021
News
Texas Attorney General Says State Board Can’t Ban Social Workers From Discriminating Against People Who Are LGBTQ
"Texas attorney general says state board can't ban social workers from discriminating against people who are LGBTQ or have a disability" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding legal opinion Monday that a state board cannot forbid social workers from discriminating against LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.
The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council, which regulates social workers, has been in a monthslong debate over its code of conduct. In October, it removed language from the section that establishes when a social worker may refuse to serve someone, allowing social workers to refuse service based on someone’s disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
After facing intense backlash from social workers, lawmakers and advocates, the board reversed its decision just two weeks later, voting unanimously to restore the explicit protections. It also voted to request an opinion from Paxton’s office about the legality of its rule change.
Months later, Paxton’s opinion states that the board was authorized by the Legislature to punish social workers who refused work with clients based on aspects of identity like age, race and religion — but not their disability status, sexual orientation or gender identity. The board lacks the authority to add those three categories, he argues.
Additionally, he writes that state law does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, so there are no higher grounds for the board’s protections.
The board has yet to announce how it will respond to the opinion. Legal opinions from the attorney general don’t carry the weight of law, but agencies and government officials often consult the opinions when determining what is permitted under state law.
Paxton also argues in the opinion that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity may be constitutionally protected under the First Amendment. Since “religious and philosophical objections to categories of sexual orientation are protected views,” he writes, the board’s rule conflicts with the “longstanding constitutional protection” for religious expression.
Will Francis, executive director of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, said that opinion takes a “very narrow reading” that ignores the core question of what constitutes ethical practice and how the board is allowed to delineate that through its code of conduct.
“It puts forth a political agenda in lieu of actually looking into the statutory obligations of the board,” he said. He noted that the code of conduct that prevents discrimination “isn’t about First Amendment rights — it’s about access to services.”
By encouraging the removal of the protections, he said, the opinion risks discouraging people in need from seeking these essential services.
“They have just opened the door for a social worker to discriminate based on disability, and nothing can be done about him from a licensing standpoint,” he said. “That’s an incredibly, incredibly dangerous precedent to set.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/06/14/texas-social-workers-lgbtq-discrimination/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.
News
Social Media Activity Suggests ‘Trouble Brewing’ for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka are behaving like they’re waiting for another shoe to drop.
Former president Donald Trump’s eldest children enjoyed a high profile when he served in the White House, and his namesake son has tried to stay in the spotlight on social media and by recording personalized video messages for $500 each — which Guardiancolumnist Arwa Mahdawi flagged as suspicious.
“What gives?” she writes. “Is the former president’s eldest child desperate for attention or desperate for money?”
Trump Jr. seems to be just as addicted to social media attention as his father, but Mahdawi noted that he and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle recently sold their home in the Hamptons for more than $8 million, almost double their purchase price just two years ago.
Ivanka Trump seems to have given up her aspirations to run for the U.S. Senate in Florida, as has been rumored, and stepped back from social media to focus on “family time.”
Eric Trump’s wife Lara has also declined to announce her own candidacy for Senate in North Carolina, as had also been rumored, and has instead remained a surrogate for the twice-impeached one-term president as a paid contributor on Fox News.
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘Been Hitting the Pipe a Little Too Hard’: Pompeo Rebrands – Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Illegal Drug Pun
2024 GOP likely presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo, the Trump-era Secretary of State, has resurrected his old leadership political action committee, CAVPAC, and drawn attention to himself with what many see as a bad illegal drug pun.
The unfortunate tweet includes the word “pipehitter,” and Pompeo’s made-up definition: “someone who is unapologetically American, someone who fights for our future, someone who never gives an inch, someone who is dedicated to stand against the radical Left’s agenda.”
Calling all unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Pipehitter. https://t.co/KO15jutDPi
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 15, 2021
Be a Pipehitter.
Join the @cav_pac Cavalry.pic.twitter.com/whNqRghc9k
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 15, 2021
The new “pipehitter” theme signals Pompeo distancing himself from his former boss. He had tried to position himself as the logical successor to the “America First” movement, but for reasons unspecified Pompeo is now hewing to a different brand, one that is decidedly more “Pompeo.”
While the new branding may have passed a Madison Avenue test, it did not pass the Twitter test.
— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) June 15, 2021
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) June 15, 2021
excuse me? https://t.co/pPufqLPvZi
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 15, 2021
Love too be a pipehitter pic.twitter.com/cCVa6wtqib
— ? Halstead ?? Immunized Hyena ? (@CircuitYeen) June 15, 2021
Were… were you high when you tweeted this? https://t.co/QCdxpOFqBm
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2021
Am I a pipehitter? No, crack is whack.
But you be you, Mike.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2021
Am I the only person thinking PULP FICTION right now? https://t.co/7gufHcixjk
— Joel Mathis (@joelmmathis) June 15, 2021
We constantly had to apologize to the world for you & your garbage president. Luckily, you’re finished pic.twitter.com/mJIBAw0QHT
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 15, 2021
tell me you have no gay friends without telling me you have no gay friends https://t.co/4w3FpRam2V
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 15, 2021
Yeah, I think Mike has been hitting the pipe a little too hard. pic.twitter.com/H1lMAmn2GB
— Citizen D (@touchmeimdic) June 15, 2021
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) June 15, 2021
You guys on the right have definitely been hitting the pipe but it doesn’t match your definition.
— Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) June 15, 2021
honestly, “pipehitter” seems like a joke which your 20-something interns were making and you walked in on and decided it was a great idea.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 15, 2021
My college roommate hit his pipe too often and that’s why he dropped out ?
— James Carli ?? (@AxnCarli) June 15, 2021
Jr hits the pipe daily
— Steve_L (@ThrottleJockey6) June 15, 2021
No thanks. I love being “Radical Left”
Heres what that means Mike:
I have empathy, a soul, I love everyone for who they are, I don’t eat sleep and drink money and I won’t sell my soul to the devil for power.
Have a good day!
— BonBonsays…AMERICA IS BACK????JOE/KAMALA (@srfrgrl1959) June 15, 2021
Fascism
A political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
— Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) June 15, 2021
SMOKE CRACK WITH MIKE POMPEO LETS GOO https://t.co/p7ft3rtKMR
— Marisa (@poke_m0m) June 15, 2021
I remember when being called a “pipehitter” had more to do with meth than supporting fascism and insurrection.
Times, they be a changin’, tho.
— Fully Vaccinated & Not a Cat (@michaelbusby) June 15, 2021
