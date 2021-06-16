News
GOP Congressman Refuses to Shake Hand of Cop Who Saved His Neck on January 6
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was one of 140 law enforcement officers injured protecting the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress on January 6. He was so badly beaten he suffered a heart attack fighting Trump’s insurrectionists but he was conscious enough to hear at one point the rioters scream, “Kill him with his own gun!”
On Wednesday, one day after 21 House Republicans voted against a bill to award Congressional gold medals to all the police officers who fought to save lives and democracy on January 6, Officer Fanone was in the U.S. Capitol, and ran into Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).
Congressman Clyde, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee and is one of the 21 who voted against the awards, refused to even shake Officer Fanone’s hand.
Clyde is the lawmaker who falsely compared the rioters and insurrectionists to a “normal tourist visit.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took to Twitter to make the accusation, which was backed up by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican.
I just called Officer Fanone and confirmed this story. This is really incredible. Also relayed an interaction he had with another members Chief of Staff that was really incredibly bad and disrespectful. https://t.co/fERYjK6dWg
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 16, 2021
Here’s video of Officer Fanone being attacked by Trump’s insurrectionists:
Officer Michael Fanone could have died on January 6. He was sprayed with chemicals, tased several times, and even beaten with an American flag.
To the politicians who have since downplayed the Capitol attack, Officer Fanone would like a word. pic.twitter.com/2in0rDk8tY
— The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021
Here’s Congressman Clyde literally barricading the door on Jan. 6, with members of the Capitol Hill Police:
Here's Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) helping Capitol Police barricade a door on Jan. 6 during what he would later call a “normal tourist visit.” pic.twitter.com/BJ8WYDu5zn
— Michael Donnelly (@Doneli) June 15, 2021
Here’s Clyde outright lying:
Rep Andrew Clyde (R-GA) sells a real whopper at the US House hearing today about Jan 6 insurrection: "The House Floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection..there was an undisciplined the mob…to call it an insurrection…is a bold-faced lie." pic.twitter.com/cRcWKg859g
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 12, 2021
News
Putin Tells Black US Reporter He Would ‘Prevent’ Black Lives Matter in Russia After She Asks What He’s ‘Afraid Of’
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared rattled by a Black American woman reporter after she asked him why he is jailing and murdering political opponents. Ultimately Putin equated the Black Lives Matter movement – created to protest police killings of mostly unarmed Black men – with the January 6 insurrection, and telling her he would “prevent” the Black Lives Matter movement were it to come to Russia.
“The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long,” ABC News’ Rachel Scott told the Russian President and former KGB official, “and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Alexey Navalny] to run for office.”
“So my question is, Mr. President: what are you so afraid of?”
After Putin rambled for a few minutes, he brought up Black Lives Matter.
“America, quite recently, had to deal with terrible events after the murder of, the killing of the African American, and Black Lives Matter ensued,” Putin said. “I don’t want to make any judgment about that but what we saw, mass violations of the law and so on so forth. We sympathize with the Americans but we do not wish that this kind of thing could happen on our territory and we will do our utmost to prevent tension,” he said, referring to BLM.
He concluded by saying he didn’t even want to address the “afraid of” part, calling it, “irrelevant.”
“So you didn’t answer my question sir, if all of your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned, doesn’t that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight?” Scott replied.
Putin then falsely claimed the thousands of people who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6 were merely Americans with “political demands,” which is false.
“We sympathize with what’s happening in the States, but we do not wish that to happen in Russia,” Putin concluded, equating the BLM movement with the January 6 insurrection, two extremely different and unrelated events.
Watch:
.@ABC News’ @rachelvscott to Russian Pres. Putin: “The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long…and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Alexey Navalny] to run for office.
“So my question is, Mr. President: what are you so afraid of?” pic.twitter.com/EMNnaRLLbO
— ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2021
News
Texas Attorney General Says State Board Can’t Ban Social Workers From Discriminating Against People Who Are LGBTQ
“Texas attorney general says state board can’t ban social workers from discriminating against people who are LGBTQ or have a disability” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding legal opinion Monday that a state board cannot forbid social workers from discriminating against LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.
The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council, which regulates social workers, has been in a monthslong debate over its code of conduct. In October, it removed language from the section that establishes when a social worker may refuse to serve someone, allowing social workers to refuse service based on someone’s disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
After facing intense backlash from social workers, lawmakers and advocates, the board reversed its decision just two weeks later, voting unanimously to restore the explicit protections. It also voted to request an opinion from Paxton’s office about the legality of its rule change.
Months later, Paxton’s opinion states that the board was authorized by the Legislature to punish social workers who refused work with clients based on aspects of identity like age, race and religion — but not their disability status, sexual orientation or gender identity. The board lacks the authority to add those three categories, he argues.
Additionally, he writes that state law does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, so there are no higher grounds for the board’s protections.
The board has yet to announce how it will respond to the opinion. Legal opinions from the attorney general don’t carry the weight of law, but agencies and government officials often consult the opinions when determining what is permitted under state law.
Paxton also argues in the opinion that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity may be constitutionally protected under the First Amendment. Since “religious and philosophical objections to categories of sexual orientation are protected views,” he writes, the board’s rule conflicts with the “longstanding constitutional protection” for religious expression.
Will Francis, executive director of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, said that opinion takes a “very narrow reading” that ignores the core question of what constitutes ethical practice and how the board is allowed to delineate that through its code of conduct.
“It puts forth a political agenda in lieu of actually looking into the statutory obligations of the board,” he said. He noted that the code of conduct that prevents discrimination “isn’t about First Amendment rights — it’s about access to services.”
By encouraging the removal of the protections, he said, the opinion risks discouraging people in need from seeking these essential services.
“They have just opened the door for a social worker to discriminate based on disability, and nothing can be done about him from a licensing standpoint,” he said. “That’s an incredibly, incredibly dangerous precedent to set.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/06/14/texas-social-workers-lgbtq-discrimination/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
News
Social Media Activity Suggests ‘Trouble Brewing’ for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka are behaving like they’re waiting for another shoe to drop.
Former president Donald Trump’s eldest children enjoyed a high profile when he served in the White House, and his namesake son has tried to stay in the spotlight on social media and by recording personalized video messages for $500 each — which Guardiancolumnist Arwa Mahdawi flagged as suspicious.
“What gives?” she writes. “Is the former president’s eldest child desperate for attention or desperate for money?”
Trump Jr. seems to be just as addicted to social media attention as his father, but Mahdawi noted that he and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle recently sold their home in the Hamptons for more than $8 million, almost double their purchase price just two years ago.
Ivanka Trump seems to have given up her aspirations to run for the U.S. Senate in Florida, as has been rumored, and stepped back from social media to focus on “family time.”
Eric Trump’s wife Lara has also declined to announce her own candidacy for Senate in North Carolina, as had also been rumored, and has instead remained a surrogate for the twice-impeached one-term president as a paid contributor on Fox News.
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license
