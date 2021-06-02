OPINION
Tucker Carlson’s Lie Biden Called White Republican Men ‘More Dangerous Than ISIS’ Backfires – How Far Off Is He?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night falsely claimed that President Joe Biden called white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS.”
During his speech commemorating and bringing attention to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, President Biden, in Tulsa, said, “folks, we can’t — we must not give hate a safe harbor. ”
“As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress: According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — white supremacists. That’s not me; that’s the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration.”
Here’s what Tucker Carlson, who has been repeatedly called a white supremacist and endorser of white supremacist rhetoric, said last night.
“You’re not surprised. It’s always the same people, isn’t it? ‘Those white Republican men’ – the very ones that just today Joe Biden warned us are more dangerous than ISIS. These are the people have been beating up elderly Asian women in our cities, you’ve seen that plague unfold. These the ones who don’t believe in science who have no decency, they’re the problem.”
Media Matters put together this video that proves how Carlson lied:
Tucker Carlson falsely claims Joe Biden called white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS”
Biden actually said: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today — not ISIS, not al-Qaida, white supremacists.” pic.twitter.com/Z8gaoC54J3
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 2, 2021
President Biden didn’t call white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS,” nor did he suggest all white Republican men are white supremacists. He said “terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” and that fact, as he noted, came from the U.S. Intelligence Community.
Tucker Carlson did what he does almost nightly: try to give white nationalists and white supremacists cover.
But this time it backfired.
Not all Republicans are white nationalists or white supremacists, but the fact is that most white nationalists and white supremacists are white Republicans, and most are white conservative men.
Carlson Tuesday night just shined a spotlight on that ugly fact.
During his inaugural address, President Joe Biden told the American people, “A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.”
A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear.
And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.
To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words.
It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy:
Unity.
Unity.
Remember how Republicans were outraged?
Some headlines from that and the following day:
“Why Are Conservatives So Angry Biden Denounced White Supremacy?”
“Rand Paul Says Joe Biden’s Speech Was ‘Innuendo Calling Us White Supremacists’”
“Biden’s targeting of racist extremism is being portrayed as an attack on the right itself”
Less than two months ago House Republicans were “basically starting a white supremacist caucus,” as Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin put it. They were forming an “America First Caucus” to preserve “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
In 2019 John Nichols at The Nation wrote: “White Nationalism Is a Republican Crisis.”
That same year Carol Anderson at The Guardian wrote, “Republicans’ white supremacist problem is a threat to America.”
Tucker Carlson can pretend Biden called white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS,” and his followers will of course believe him, but the fact is, many of them are white nationalists and white supremacists, and there’s no hiding from that – or from just how dangerous to America that hate truly is.
Newsmax Host Freaks Out Over Lucky Charms ‘Gay Leprechaun’ and Kellog’s ‘Forcing Kids to Be Confused About Their Gender’
Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield had a homophobic Tuesday night freak out over kids’ breakfast cereals.
After being strongly criticized two weeks ago for disgusting antisemitic remarks, Stinchfield is back to attack the LGBTQ community with a segment on “woke” cereal and “gayness.”
Kellog’s last month announced a special LGBTQ Pride month cereal called Together With Pride, a collaboration with the folks at GLAAD that Stinchfield says is “forcing our kids to be confused about their gender first thing in the morning.”
“Come on man,” the Newsmax host cried, blasting Together With Pride. “The cereal is Rainbow hearts, covered in edible glitter. How nice. Give me a break. Here’s the worst part, the cereal slogan, ‘too amazing to put into a box,’ and then lists a space for kids to write in their own pronouns.”
All that was too much for the Newsmax host, who decided it was time to also go after Lucky Charms for its “prancing” “gay leprechaun.”
“Anyway, isn’t Kellogg’s a little late to this woke game by the way? General Mills has, I think General Mills has a gay leprechaun, right? Well, my producer Carly asked me, ‘is that leprechaun really gay?’ I said I don’t know, maybe: he wears high heeled shoes, prances around in tights, leads me to believe, probably, that little Lucky Charm leprechaun might be gay.”
Stinchfield then tried to claim his own version of wokeness,
“But here’s the thing. For those of you that want to vilify me for those comments right, right there, aren’t you just as offended by the flamboyant rainbow hearts and glitter as a symbol of gayness? See, there are two standards here. Nothing like forcing our kids to be confused about their gender first thing in the morning with their breakfast.”
Stinchfield’s overriding “thing” is that being gay, or LGBTQ, is bad. An allegedly gay leprechaun is bad. Being open to rainbow hearts and glitter is bad. It’s all “gayness.”
His solution for this “confusion”?
“Switch your kids to granola. It’s healthier anyway. You cut the sugar, okay, and then you don’t have to buy products from woke companies.”
Boy, have I got news for him.
“I think General Mills has a gay leprechaun, right?…He wears high heels shoes, prances around in tights – leads me to believe, probably, that little Lucky Charm leprechaun might be gay” pic.twitter.com/THaBfIWtZ3
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 26, 2021
‘Great Humanitarian’: Caitlyn Jenner Decimated for Complaining Homeless People Are Forcing Private Plane Owners to Move Away
Caitlyn Jenner‘s interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” was so damaging she’s getting decimated for her remarks on transgender girls in sports, “forest management,” taking credit for California Governor Gavin Newsom loosening COVID restrictions, and for claiming there is absolutely nothing President Joe Biden has done for American workers.
But the one segment of her interview with host Sean Hannity that’s getting the most attention is her comments about people living in California who are experiencing homelessness.
For those who haven’t yet heard, Jenner is running as a Republican to unseat Governor Newsom, a Democrat, in California’s recall election later this year.
She’s made many missteps but Wednesday night’s remarks were the worst to date.
Here’s how she described the issue of Californians experiencing homelessness, after 15 months of a global pandemic that has hit people in the Golden State especially hard.
“My friends are leaving California,” she told Hannity. “Actually, you know what, [at] my hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”
“I don’t want to leave,” Jenner added. “Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.”
Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless'” pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021
What Jenner is saying is she wants to fight people who are homeless. She’s not saying she wants to make the lives of all people in California better, including those who are experiencing homelessness. She’s not saying she has a way to get more people more jobs, improve California’s economy so there’s a good-paying job for everyone, and people who are without homes and jobs can be taken care of or go back to work so they can care for themselves and their families.
No, Jenner is going to fight people who are homeless and if she can’t get rid of them, she’s going to give up and “get out of here.”
Because that’s leadership?
Here’s how people are responding:
All of my friends are packing up their personal airplane hangers and moving because they have to see the poors! https://t.co/y86Gcf7QMR
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) May 6, 2021
You can’t stand homeless people, so you pack up your $10 million hangar and fly your private plane to another state.
Me and my rich friends hate poor people… What a platform. https://t.co/J6mPDUpZ0D
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 6, 2021
Treating homelessness as an inconvenience walking down the street rather than focusing on remedies to actually help them out of their situation is such utter elitist bullshit https://t.co/VBYSv5w0PP
— Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) May 6, 2021
love to pack up my plane hangar because other people are experience poverty https://t.co/51joQpfjmk
— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) May 6, 2021
When you lost the private airplane hanger crowd… https://t.co/PkLPXZ7VwA
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 6, 2021
My hangar! https://t.co/dKznFpRTYG
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 6, 2021
Discussions with your airline hangar neighbors are very relatable to the average voter https://t.co/m4HOLV94Df
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 6, 2021
Exactly, Caitlyn. Private jet owners are the victims. Because they are subjected to the specter of homelessness through the tinted windows of their limousines. You’re a great humanitarian. https://t.co/9Jlzv9tmYA
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 6, 2021
Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk https://t.co/tq9sSWWBSz
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 6, 2021
The ‘we are the party of the working class now’ candidate has thoughts https://t.co/VydcP2iZk6
— Lee (@pommylee) May 6, 2021
Caitlyn’s betting big on the plane owning demographic. https://t.co/bZdXygPjIk
— S.A. Vance (@GothicNeo) May 6, 2021
Liz Cheney Blasts Trump and Warns ‘His Language Can Provoke Violence Again’ in New WaPo Op-Ed
Embattled Republican House Caucus Chairwoman Liz Cheney is determined to not give in to far right extremism, even if it costs her her job in GOP Leadership.
At issue: Cheney, a hard core conservative who voted with President Donald Trump 92.9% of the time, is now fighting for her political life because she refuses to lie about the 2020 election and say the Trump won.
That’s literally the reason House Republicans are about to vote her out of leadership, for telling the truth. If there’s one message Republicans are sending, it’s that governing, policy, and improving the lives of the American people are distractions: all they care about is power.
Cheney, whose views are likely abhorrent to many Democrats, is setting the bar for what it should mean to be a member of Congress – when it comes to the very basic expectations we all should have of our elected leaders. Or, as Cheney herself just called it, “the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” in a just-published Washington Post op-ed.
“In public statements again this week, former president Donald Trump has repeated his claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and was stolen,” Cheney begins. “His message: I am still the rightful president, and President Biden is illegitimate. Trump repeats these words now with full knowledge that exactly this type of language provoked violence on Jan. 6. And, as the Justice Department and multiple federal judges have suggested, there is good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again. Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this.”
Cheney is correct, and while she does not mention it, this was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s great goal when he attacked the U.S. election of 2016.
“The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution. In the immediate wake of the violence of Jan. 6, almost all of us knew the gravity and the cause of what had just happened — we had witnessed it firsthand,” she added.
