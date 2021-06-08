OPINION
‘Sit This One Out Champ’: Trump Surgeon General Slammed for Being ‘Uncomfortable’ With Biden Support of Anheuser’s Beer-for-Vaccine Incentive
After spending the first year of the pandemic generally staying quiet about President Donald Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic, comparison to the flu, calling it the “China virus,” opposing masks and social distancing, promoting hydroxychloroquine and other fake “cures,” refusing to invoke the Defense Production Act, and using the pandemic as a way to get on TV every day while spreading false information, former Trump Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is “uncomfortable” with the Biden administration supporting a private company’s free beer incentive, and wonders, “Are cigarettes next?”
“Do public health advocates who’ve tried to raise the alarm about the health complications of increasing alcohol consumption really not have a problem with a federally sanctioned beer giveaway?” Dr. Adams, a former Vice Admiral, asked on Twitter Tuesday.
That “federally sanctioned beer giveaway” comes courtesy of Anheuser-Busch, which has “partnered with the Biden White House to give every American a free beer if 70% of Americans are vaccinated with at least one shot by the Fourth of July,” according to Fortune.
Americans are not given a COVID-19 vaccine shot and then a beer chaser at their local CVS, Walgreen’s or hospital or health clinic.
It’s merely one way to get more people vaccinated.
Given that the Trump administration is responsible for what the media generously calls “vaccine hesitancy,” it’s stunning the top health official who sat back and said little as Trump spread falsehoods – literally creating the situation we now see, where 41% of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated – is “uncomfortable.”
“I’m all for incentives/ rewards, and I’m not against people making personal choices to drink, but even the current Surgeon General put out a report warning about the health effects of alcohol consumption. Donuts, gambling (lottery tickets)… Are cigarettes next? Just me?” Dr. Adams asked.
He then suggested he had tried to take the high road, but just could not stand by any longer.
“I’m just really starting to get uncomfortable with the public health trade offs here,” he said, which would be trying to unite America by motivating people to get their friends and family members who refuse to follow the science and get vaccinated to save their lives and the lives of those around them, vaccinated. “And the messages we’re subtly sending our youth. Is it really worth it?”
I’ve tried to hold off as I know my message is likely to be seen by some as attacking the administration, but I’m not. I’m just really starting to get uncomfortable with the public health trade offs here. And the messages we’re subtly sending our youth. Is it really worth it? 🤔
— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 8, 2021
Many argue that, yes, it is. Some agreed with Adams. Some criticized him for his performance as Surgeon General.
And some asked why he didn’t have a problem with the gun giveaway.
1) They aren’t giving beer away. It’s a cash gift card payed for by Budweiser. 2) Krispy Kreme decided themselves to give donuts away and it’s not a program from the government. 3) why not mention the rifles and shotguns being given away by WV?
— Frederick Augustus Olds (@fredaolds) June 8, 2021
(1) Some vice-based incentives are worth it, if it gets more people vaccinated (2) You, as Surgeon General, mocking COVID-19 (and blasting Democrats who were trying to take the response seriously) to get Trump to like you: now that probably killed a lot of people.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 8, 2021
Jerome, I hear you. Wonder where the concern was when your boss was telling people to inject bleach and not wear masks or that testing was the only reason we had cases. Agree with your concerns on incentives, but would be more credible if you called out BS consistently
— Ariel Berger (@ArielBerger5) June 8, 2021
They wouldn’t have to beg if there wasn’t people continuously downplaying the vaccine or virus
— Camille (@clt_luv) June 8, 2021
If only the people from the Trump administration (and Trump) had been consistent in their message about ways to fight Covid (masks, social distancing, washing hands, vaccination, etc.) and hadn’t made it a political, partisan issue from the very beginning….. If only.
— Michele (@ourroseylife) June 8, 2021
The sad part of all this is that it had to come to “bribes” for people to take the vaccine. The Right spreads the lie that the vaccine is not safe and why they won’t take it, not even considering the truth of the matter….that Covid was politicized and the vaccine along with it!
— truth hag (@HagTruth) June 8, 2021
Any problem with gun incentives or nah?
— RudyTheBold (@BoldRudy) June 8, 2021
After your obsequious ass kissing of trump, while abetting the misinformation & negligence during the early days of the pandemic, you really should sit this one out, champ.
— Inept Sloganeer (@EliotGreenspan) June 8, 2021
Image: Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen via Flickr
OPINION
Tucker Carlson’s Lie Biden Called White Republican Men ‘More Dangerous Than ISIS’ Backfires – How Far Off Is He?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night falsely claimed that President Joe Biden called white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS.”
During his speech commemorating and bringing attention to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, President Biden, in Tulsa, said, “folks, we can’t — we must not give hate a safe harbor. ”
“As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress: According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — white supremacists. That’s not me; that’s the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration.”
Here’s what Tucker Carlson, who has been repeatedly called a white supremacist and endorser of white supremacist rhetoric, said last night.
“You’re not surprised. It’s always the same people, isn’t it? ‘Those white Republican men’ – the very ones that just today Joe Biden warned us are more dangerous than ISIS. These are the people have been beating up elderly Asian women in our cities, you’ve seen that plague unfold. These the ones who don’t believe in science who have no decency, they’re the problem.”
Media Matters put together this video that proves how Carlson lied:
Tucker Carlson falsely claims Joe Biden called white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS”
Biden actually said: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today — not ISIS, not al-Qaida, white supremacists.” pic.twitter.com/Z8gaoC54J3
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 2, 2021
President Biden didn’t call white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS,” nor did he suggest all white Republican men are white supremacists. He said “terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” and that fact, as he noted, came from the U.S. Intelligence Community.
Tucker Carlson did what he does almost nightly: try to give white nationalists and white supremacists cover.
But this time it backfired.
Not all Republicans are white nationalists or white supremacists, but the fact is that most white nationalists and white supremacists are white Republicans, and most are white conservative men.
Carlson Tuesday night just shined a spotlight on that ugly fact.
During his inaugural address, President Joe Biden told the American people, “A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.”
A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear.
And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.
To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words.
It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy:
Unity.
Unity.
Remember how Republicans were outraged?
Some headlines from that and the following day:
“Why Are Conservatives So Angry Biden Denounced White Supremacy?”
“Rand Paul Says Joe Biden’s Speech Was ‘Innuendo Calling Us White Supremacists’”
“Biden’s targeting of racist extremism is being portrayed as an attack on the right itself”
Less than two months ago House Republicans were “basically starting a white supremacist caucus,” as Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin put it. They were forming an “America First Caucus” to preserve “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
In 2019 John Nichols at The Nation wrote: “White Nationalism Is a Republican Crisis.”
That same year Carol Anderson at The Guardian wrote, “Republicans’ white supremacist problem is a threat to America.”
Tucker Carlson can pretend Biden called white Republican men “more dangerous than ISIS,” and his followers will of course believe him, but the fact is, many of them are white nationalists and white supremacists, and there’s no hiding from that – or from just how dangerous to America that hate truly is.
OPINION
Newsmax Host Freaks Out Over Lucky Charms ‘Gay Leprechaun’ and Kellog’s ‘Forcing Kids to Be Confused About Their Gender’
Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield had a homophobic Tuesday night freak out over kids’ breakfast cereals.
After being strongly criticized two weeks ago for disgusting antisemitic remarks, Stinchfield is back to attack the LGBTQ community with a segment on “woke” cereal and “gayness.”
Kellog’s last month announced a special LGBTQ Pride month cereal called Together With Pride, a collaboration with the folks at GLAAD that Stinchfield says is “forcing our kids to be confused about their gender first thing in the morning.”
“Come on man,” the Newsmax host cried, blasting Together With Pride. “The cereal is Rainbow hearts, covered in edible glitter. How nice. Give me a break. Here’s the worst part, the cereal slogan, ‘too amazing to put into a box,’ and then lists a space for kids to write in their own pronouns.”
All that was too much for the Newsmax host, who decided it was time to also go after Lucky Charms for its “prancing” “gay leprechaun.”
“Anyway, isn’t Kellogg’s a little late to this woke game by the way? General Mills has, I think General Mills has a gay leprechaun, right? Well, my producer Carly asked me, ‘is that leprechaun really gay?’ I said I don’t know, maybe: he wears high heeled shoes, prances around in tights, leads me to believe, probably, that little Lucky Charm leprechaun might be gay.”
Stinchfield then tried to claim his own version of wokeness,
“But here’s the thing. For those of you that want to vilify me for those comments right, right there, aren’t you just as offended by the flamboyant rainbow hearts and glitter as a symbol of gayness? See, there are two standards here. Nothing like forcing our kids to be confused about their gender first thing in the morning with their breakfast.”
Stinchfield’s overriding “thing” is that being gay, or LGBTQ, is bad. An allegedly gay leprechaun is bad. Being open to rainbow hearts and glitter is bad. It’s all “gayness.”
His solution for this “confusion”?
“Switch your kids to granola. It’s healthier anyway. You cut the sugar, okay, and then you don’t have to buy products from woke companies.”
Boy, have I got news for him.
“I think General Mills has a gay leprechaun, right?…He wears high heels shoes, prances around in tights – leads me to believe, probably, that little Lucky Charm leprechaun might be gay” pic.twitter.com/THaBfIWtZ3
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 26, 2021
OPINION
‘Great Humanitarian’: Caitlyn Jenner Decimated for Complaining Homeless People Are Forcing Private Plane Owners to Move Away
Caitlyn Jenner‘s interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” was so damaging she’s getting decimated for her remarks on transgender girls in sports, “forest management,” taking credit for California Governor Gavin Newsom loosening COVID restrictions, and for claiming there is absolutely nothing President Joe Biden has done for American workers.
But the one segment of her interview with host Sean Hannity that’s getting the most attention is her comments about people living in California who are experiencing homelessness.
For those who haven’t yet heard, Jenner is running as a Republican to unseat Governor Newsom, a Democrat, in California’s recall election later this year.
She’s made many missteps but Wednesday night’s remarks were the worst to date.
Here’s how she described the issue of Californians experiencing homelessness, after 15 months of a global pandemic that has hit people in the Golden State especially hard.
“My friends are leaving California,” she told Hannity. “Actually, you know what, [at] my hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”
“I don’t want to leave,” Jenner added. “Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.”
Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless'” pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021
What Jenner is saying is she wants to fight people who are homeless. She’s not saying she wants to make the lives of all people in California better, including those who are experiencing homelessness. She’s not saying she has a way to get more people more jobs, improve California’s economy so there’s a good-paying job for everyone, and people who are without homes and jobs can be taken care of or go back to work so they can care for themselves and their families.
No, Jenner is going to fight people who are homeless and if she can’t get rid of them, she’s going to give up and “get out of here.”
Because that’s leadership?
Here’s how people are responding:
All of my friends are packing up their personal airplane hangers and moving because they have to see the poors! https://t.co/y86Gcf7QMR
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) May 6, 2021
You can’t stand homeless people, so you pack up your $10 million hangar and fly your private plane to another state.
Me and my rich friends hate poor people… What a platform. https://t.co/J6mPDUpZ0D
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 6, 2021
Treating homelessness as an inconvenience walking down the street rather than focusing on remedies to actually help them out of their situation is such utter elitist bullshit https://t.co/VBYSv5w0PP
— Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) May 6, 2021
love to pack up my plane hangar because other people are experience poverty https://t.co/51joQpfjmk
— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) May 6, 2021
When you lost the private airplane hanger crowd… https://t.co/PkLPXZ7VwA
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 6, 2021
My hangar! https://t.co/dKznFpRTYG
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 6, 2021
Discussions with your airline hangar neighbors are very relatable to the average voter https://t.co/m4HOLV94Df
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 6, 2021
Exactly, Caitlyn. Private jet owners are the victims. Because they are subjected to the specter of homelessness through the tinted windows of their limousines. You’re a great humanitarian. https://t.co/9Jlzv9tmYA
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 6, 2021
Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk https://t.co/tq9sSWWBSz
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 6, 2021
The ‘we are the party of the working class now’ candidate has thoughts https://t.co/VydcP2iZk6
— Lee (@pommylee) May 6, 2021
Caitlyn’s betting big on the plane owning demographic. https://t.co/bZdXygPjIk
— S.A. Vance (@GothicNeo) May 6, 2021
