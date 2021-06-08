‘Sit This One Out Champ’: Trump Surgeon General Slammed for Being ‘Uncomfortable’ With Biden Support of Anheuser’s Beer-for-Vaccine Incentive

After spending the first year of the pandemic generally staying quiet about President Donald Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic, comparison to the flu, calling it the “China virus,” opposing masks and social distancing, promoting hydroxychloroquine and other fake “cures,” refusing to invoke the Defense Production Act, and using the pandemic as a way to get on TV every day while spreading false information, former Trump Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is “uncomfortable” with the Biden administration supporting a private company’s free beer incentive, and wonders, “Are cigarettes next?”

“Do public health advocates who’ve tried to raise the alarm about the health complications of increasing alcohol consumption really not have a problem with a federally sanctioned beer giveaway?” Dr. Adams, a former Vice Admiral, asked on Twitter Tuesday.

That “federally sanctioned beer giveaway” comes courtesy of Anheuser-Busch, which has “partnered with the Biden White House to give every American a free beer if 70% of Americans are vaccinated with at least one shot by the Fourth of July,” according to Fortune.

Americans are not given a COVID-19 vaccine shot and then a beer chaser at their local CVS, Walgreen’s or hospital or health clinic.

It’s merely one way to get more people vaccinated.

Given that the Trump administration is responsible for what the media generously calls “vaccine hesitancy,” it’s stunning the top health official who sat back and said little as Trump spread falsehoods – literally creating the situation we now see, where 41% of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated – is “uncomfortable.”

“I’m all for incentives/ rewards, and I’m not against people making personal choices to drink, but even the current Surgeon General put out a report warning about the health effects of alcohol consumption. Donuts, gambling (lottery tickets)… Are cigarettes next? Just me?” Dr. Adams asked.

He then suggested he had tried to take the high road, but just could not stand by any longer.

“I’m just really starting to get uncomfortable with the public health trade offs here,” he said, which would be trying to unite America by motivating people to get their friends and family members who refuse to follow the science and get vaccinated to save their lives and the lives of those around them, vaccinated. “And the messages we’re subtly sending our youth. Is it really worth it?”

I’ve tried to hold off as I know my message is likely to be seen by some as attacking the administration, but I’m not. I’m just really starting to get uncomfortable with the public health trade offs here. And the messages we’re subtly sending our youth. Is it really worth it? 🤔 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 8, 2021

Many argue that, yes, it is. Some agreed with Adams. Some criticized him for his performance as Surgeon General.

And some asked why he didn’t have a problem with the gun giveaway.

1) They aren’t giving beer away. It’s a cash gift card payed for by Budweiser. 2) Krispy Kreme decided themselves to give donuts away and it’s not a program from the government. 3) why not mention the rifles and shotguns being given away by WV? — Frederick Augustus Olds (@fredaolds) June 8, 2021

(1) Some vice-based incentives are worth it, if it gets more people vaccinated (2) You, as Surgeon General, mocking COVID-19 (and blasting Democrats who were trying to take the response seriously) to get Trump to like you: now that probably killed a lot of people. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 8, 2021

Jerome, I hear you. Wonder where the concern was when your boss was telling people to inject bleach and not wear masks or that testing was the only reason we had cases. Agree with your concerns on incentives, but would be more credible if you called out BS consistently — Ariel Berger (@ArielBerger5) June 8, 2021

They wouldn’t have to beg if there wasn’t people continuously downplaying the vaccine or virus — Camille (@clt_luv) June 8, 2021

If only the people from the Trump administration (and Trump) had been consistent in their message about ways to fight Covid (masks, social distancing, washing hands, vaccination, etc.) and hadn’t made it a political, partisan issue from the very beginning….. If only. — Michele (@ourroseylife) June 8, 2021

The sad part of all this is that it had to come to “bribes” for people to take the vaccine. The Right spreads the lie that the vaccine is not safe and why they won’t take it, not even considering the truth of the matter….that Covid was politicized and the vaccine along with it! — truth hag (@HagTruth) June 8, 2021

Any problem with gun incentives or nah? — RudyTheBold (@BoldRudy) June 8, 2021

After your obsequious ass kissing of trump, while abetting the misinformation & negligence during the early days of the pandemic, you really should sit this one out, champ. — Inept Sloganeer (@EliotGreenspan) June 8, 2021

Image: Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen via Flickr