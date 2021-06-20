'SOMETHING DOESN'T FEEL RIGHT'
Trump’s Announcement of Rallies With Bill O’Reilly Sets Off Furious Backlash Among QAnon Supporters: Report
According to a report from Newsweek, Donald Trump’s announcementthat he will be touring with former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly in December was greeted with dismay and incredulity by QAnon followers who believed he would already have been reinstalled as president in August.
The tour, which will include stops in Sunrise, Florida, then Orlando before moving on to Houston and ending in Dallas on December 19, carries a ticket price of $100, with Trump announcing, “My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? In any event, I’ll see you then, and much sooner.”
That announcement set off a flurry of comments on Telegram — a popular forum for QAnon adherents — who reacted with confusion and anger.
According to Newsweek’s Ewan Palmer, “Supporters of the radical movement expressed concerns that Trump going on a speaking tour later this year surely means that he will not be returning a president—a false claim they have continued to believe since he lost the 2020 election more than seven months ago.”
As one Telegram user, identified as Peace Lilly, wrote, “OK I GUESS MY QUESTION IS TRUMP COMING BACK? WHY WOULD HE BE DOING A TOUR THRU THE END OF THE YEAR WITH O’REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN’T FEEL RIGHT?.”
“So nothing will happen until December?” wrote another, with a third adding, “Man I sure hope we don’t have to wait that long before you’re back in office.”
“It’s only a few dates close together…it could be done if it works out like it should…could cancel….but yup..kinda a gut punch statement. But we are in an information war, so who the hell knows,” wrote another with Trump supporter Angela Baldwin writing, “So basically the August thing is a bunch of bull because a reinstated President doesn’t go on tour.”
Newsweeks’ Palmer added that many QAnon followers are still pinning their hopes on the Arizona ballot audit, believing it will set in motion overturning the 2020 presidential election results and reinstall Trump in the Oval Office.
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
Republican Candidate in Secret Recording Says He Has Access to Russian Hit Squad and Would ‘End’ Opponent’s Life: Report
- CHURCH POLITICIZING RELIGION2 days ago
‘I Dare You to Deny Me Communion’: 60 Democrats Blast Bishops for Move to Punish Biden by ‘Weaponizing’ Eucharist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
GOP Congressman: FBI ‘Participated’ in Insurrection to ‘Entrap’ Harmless Protestors and ‘Frame the MAGA Movement’
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Supporter Who Was ‘Heavily Armed’ Pleads Guilty After Firing Gun Into Car Full of Black Girls
- CLUELESS3 days ago
Rep. Greene Files Bill to Eliminate ATF Then Attacks Biden Over Drug Cartels – Which ATF Targets and Investigates
- PERSON WOMAN MAN CAMERA TV3 days ago
Trump-Loving ‘Candy Man’ Congressman Demands President Biden Take Cognitive Test
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Vast Evidence That Donald Trump Committed Crimes’: Former DOJ Official Pushes Merrick Garland to Re-Look at Mueller Probe
- WHO'S COMPROMISED?2 days ago
‘Talking Points He Was Given by Putin’: Ron Johnson Slammed for Suggesting Biden Is Compromised by Russia