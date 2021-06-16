ALMOST NO REPUBLICAN IS EXTREME ENOUGH FOR TUCKER
‘Radical Social Change’: Tucker Carlson Furious Congress Almost Unanimously Voted to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
White supremacist Tucker Carlson, the host of Fox News’ top show and the face of the conservative cable channel, is furious that both chambers of Congress in the space of just 24 hours passed a bill to make Juneteenth a national federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The vote in the Senate was unanimous. The vote in the House was a whopping 415 to 14, with all 14 being white Republican men 50 or older.
Wednesday night Carlson used a segment attacking Chicago’s Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot – who happens to be the first openly lesbian African-American to be elected mayor of a major city in the U.S. – as “America’s Worst Mayor.”
“What she thinks about is radical social change and this week she got an assist from the United States Congress,” Carlson fear-mongered to Fox News’ mostly older mostly white viewers.
“Starting this Saturday our country is getting a new Independence Day,” he continued, likely riling up his audience, something he does five nights a week. He told them it will “supplant the old one, which people like Lori Lightfoot complained was ‘racist,” Carlson lied, with a sneer.
The new holiday’s official title will be Juneteenth National Independence Day, but it does not “supplant,” or replace – a word Carlson likes to use in a racist fashion – the Fourth of July, America’s Independence Day.
Carlson has revealed himself to be such a far right wing extremist that he’s actually angry that “not a single member of either party in the Senate opposed” the bill.
What does it say when 50 Senate Republicans support something that Tucker Carlson does not?
Carlson actually mocked Texas Republican John Cornyn as a “supposedly conservative Senator” for having co-sponsored the bill.
He went on to lament that “Lori Lightfoot understands the power of symbols. They’re immensely important, that’s why we have them.”
President Biden is expected to sign the bill on or before Saturday.
Watch:
Tucker Carlson says recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday is “radical social change” and seeks to replace the real independence day pic.twitter.com/dMI8jZouX6
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 17, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'EXPAND THE SUPREME COURT'2 days ago
‘Endless Cycle of Republican Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast McConnell for Planning to Block a Biden SCOTUS Pick
- CRIME2 days ago
Man Shoots and Kills Atlanta Supermarket Cashier, Wounds Guard Over Mask Policy: Police
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
Watergate Prosecutor Explains Why It’s Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions Who Are Lying About Trump’s Spying
- 'CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?'2 days ago
‘Pure Insanity’: Leaked Emails Reveal DOJ Officials’ Horrified Reactions to Trump Allies’ Voter Fraud Claims
- 'WAKE UP!!'2 days ago
‘House Is on Fire’: Liberals Message Justice Breyer in ‘Fantasy Land’ After McConnell Says He’ll Block Biden Nominee
- BYE1 day ago
Fox Fires Reporter Who Declared On-Air She Was Being ‘Muzzled’ by Her Bosses: Report
- News14 hours ago
Social Media Activity Suggests ‘Trouble Brewing’ for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr
- SURE2 days ago
Louie Gohmert Gave $5500 to a Homophobic Holocaust-Denying Preacher — Then Claimed It Was an Accident