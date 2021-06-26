News
‘It Will Get Ugly’: Trump Insider Warns Republicans Against Challenging the Former President
With Donald Trump hitting the road this weekend to begin a series of rallies with an eye on the 2024 presidential nomination, an aide close to the ex-president claims Trump plans to serve notice that he is not to be challenged for control of the Republican Party.
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng, Trump’s rally tour will be one part red-meat cultural issues for his rabid base and one part making sure people know he intends to be the face of the party for the next four years.
The report notes that the ex-president continually badgers his aides on how he matches up with potential Republican challengers including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Close advisers have routinely assured Trump that he is a shoo-in for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, should he ultimately run, and that any of the other heavy-hitters in the party would be crushed if they took him on, according to three people with knowledge of such recent conversations,” Suebsaeng wrote. “Still, Trump is keeping a watchful eye, in the event any of his current allies end up growing dissatisfied with being relegated to the ex-president’s 2024 running-mate considerations.”
With that in mind, one close associate of Trump served notice of what a challenger can expect if they try to take the ex-president on head to head.
“In [recent] conversations that I’ve had with him, he has said that he wants to be everywhere to remind people, not just Republicans, that he’s still in charge,” the Trump associate explained. “The message is a pretty straightforward one: I am still leading this party, and if you want to try to challenge me for that, it will get ugly.”
The report adds, “His overwhelming popularity in the GOP and among the base of conservative voters—even after the deadly MAGA riot, and Republicans losing the House, Senate, and White House on his watch—is something that Trump is determined to preserve.”
You can read more here.
News
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22-and-a-Half Years for Murder of George Floyd – Less Than Maximum Possible Sentence
Thirteen months to the day he murdered George Floyd former police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years after being found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Court sentences Chauvin to 270 months (22.5 years).
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) June 25, 2021
The sentence is less than the maximum possible. Prosecutors had asked for 30 years.
Judge Peter Cahill sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison — 10 years more than the presumptive sentence, but less than the 30 years the prosecution requested. pic.twitter.com/l6Wy3sqmyZ
— The Recount (@therecount) June 25, 2021
Video showing Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes led Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill last month to declare Chauvin was “particularly cruel” for killing Floyd slowly, as NBC News reported.
Judge Cahill announced he has written a 22-page explanation of “how I determined the sentence” in the case.
“We have to acknowledge the pain of the Floyd family,” he urged.
Attorney Benjamin Crump appears to support the sentence:
22.5 YEARS! This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability.
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 25, 2021
Cahill and many Americans across the nation listened to victim impact statements from four members of Floyd’s family, including a recorded video from his young daughter Gianna Floyd.
“We used to have dinner every single night before we went to bed,” Gianna said. “My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”
“I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride,” she added. “I ask about him all the time.”
Derek Chauvin’s mother also spoke to the court, urging mercy, and telling the judge that when he sentences her son he will also be sentencing her. Her remarks were denounced by Nekima Levy Armstrong on MSNBC.
The murder of Floyd, an unarmed Black man whom posed no threat to Chauvin, who is white, sparked nationwide protests and a national reckoning – albeit temporary and transitory – with America’s systemic racism and police brutality. Polls showed a huge swing toward Americans believing racism is a national crisis, only to dissipate and revert months later.
“A majority of Americans say policing should be reformed,” a PBS NewsHour headline last month reads. “But most white people still don’t think police treat Black people differently.”
One year ago this month “60% in a USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll described Floyd’s death as murder,” USA Today reported in March, just before the Chauvin trial began, noting “that percentage has now dropped by double digits to 36%.”
News
More Americans ‘Socially Liberal’ Than Conservative for First Time – Huge Swing Over Past 20 Years
For the first time more Americans identify as “socially liberal” than conservative, revealing a huge double-digit swing over the past two decades.
Gallup reveals 34% of Americans now say they are socially liberal, 30% conservative, and 35% identify as moderate.
But as the pollster notes, starting in 2001 “social conservatives had a clear advantage over social liberals — by 12 points, on average.” That started to change in 2013, and now socially liberal has pulled ahead, representing a huge 16 point swing from 2001 to 2021.
Americans’ “self-described economic views,” Gallup finds, “have remained predominantly conservative over the past two decades.”
In a separate report this month Gallup looked at views on sex and marriage, finding Americans increasingly “tolerant.”
“Views that gay and lesbian relations are morally acceptable have increased from 40% to 69%, having a baby outside of marriage from 45% to 67%, sex between an unmarried man and woman from 53% to 73%, divorce from 59% to 79%, polygamy from 7% to 20%, and sex between teenagers from 32% to 43%. (All but one of these issues were first rated between 2001-2003; the baseline for sex between teenagers is 2013).”
Image via Shutterstock
News
Dominion Lawsuit: Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani Pushed Trump Lies for Fame, Glory — and Pillows
Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems accused Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell of spreading lies about Donald Trump’s election loss for fame and glory.
The voting technology company’s lawyers argued Thursday in a court hearing that Trump’s former campaign lawyers and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell believed they could attain power and influence by helping the former president remain in office by overturning his election loss with baseless claims of fraud and tampering, reported CNN.
“That’s the place they could get in-person audiences,” said Dominion attorney Megan Meier. “[Washington was] the place where Powell could become a household name.”
Attorneys for Giuliani, Powell and Lindell — who have been sued for $1.3 billion in the defamation suit — at times attempted to re-litigate the election during the four-hour hearing, which began a few hours after a New York court suspended Giuliani’s law license over his election fraud lies.
The former New York City mayor did not attend the hearing, but Powell and Lindell did.
Another attorney for Dominion argued that the case can remain alive in court, even if jurors find the defendants’ claims “improbable,” because the case isn’t about “the marketplace of ideas,” as Lindell’s attorney has argued.
“There is a quantum of information available to [Lindell] by the time he made these statements,” Clare said. “He made the preconceived notion that the election was stolen.”
The lawsuit accuses Lindell of using election lies and Qanon conspiracy theories to promote his pillow company.
“[He] sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows,” the suit alleges.
