‘Vogue Is a Joke!’: Conservatives Furious First Lady Jill Biden Is on the Cover of Top Fashion Magazine

Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady, appears on the cover of the latest issue of VOGUE and conservatives are furious.

As First Lady, Melania Trump was never given the same honor, although she did appear on a VOGUE cover in 2005 in her $100,000 bridal gown. First Lady Michelle Obama graced VOGUE’s cover three times, and as First Lady Hillary Clinton did once.

So did First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush.

On Christmas Day 2020 then-President Donald Trump expressed outrage that Melania Trump, as First Lady, had never been featured on the cover of any of the big four fashion magazines.

But that was, at least in part, her doing.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump,” then-First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said in 2019, “she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady. Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”

InStyle reported that “Grisham added that Melania wouldn’t be available for a second cover, even if the invitation was presented to her. Instead, she’s focusing on her Be Best campaign.”

Here’s how some on the right are responding.

#VogueMagazine trying to convince us that suburban grandmas in floral frocks are so fashionable is hilarious & insulting😂

The emperor has no clothes!! This is fashion affirmative action. They never put impeccably stylish FLOTUS, Melania Trump, on their cover. Vogue is a joke! pic.twitter.com/yD9V1ZZB1r — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) June 29, 2021

How sick… What you did to Melania is disgusting. Now you blast the social media with a illegitimate first lady. Vogue can go screw themselves. https://t.co/kYKxWG9v7S — Free Speech micki (@orlandomicki) June 29, 2021

Never saw this glowing coverage for our former First Lady @MELANIATRUMP. It’s about leftist politics for @voguemagazine not fashion. https://t.co/aImyRNcyT4 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) June 29, 2021

Jill looks good here. but i’m don’t care. not after how Melania was treated. most stylish first lady ever and ignored. used to be a vogue fan. i prefer my fashion sans political bias. — Lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 29, 2021

Remember when they featured MAGA fashion through Melania? Oh riiiight. Conservatives are not wanted clientele. Don’t forget to not purchase Vogue. https://t.co/XkUlyyfTBu — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 29, 2021