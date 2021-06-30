News
Former Tea Party Governor Under Investigation for Pardoning Convicted Killer Whose Family Hosted a Fundraiser for Him
A major bombshell in Kentucky politics occurred in 2019 when Republican then-Gov. Matt Bevin was voted out of office and Democrat Andy Beshear narrowly defeated him. Bevin still has plenty of critics, even in the GOP. And Kentucky’s former governor, journalist Andrew Wolfson reports in the Louisville Courier Journal, presently finds himself being scrutinized for the gubernatorial pardon he gave convicted killer Patrick Baker — whose family hosted a fundraiser for him.
Wolfson reports, “Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed told a federal judge, during a hearing June 22, her office is conducting an ‘ongoing investigation’ of Bevin’s pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family hosted a fundraiser at their home in Corbin that raised $21,500 to retire the debt from Bevin’s 2015 campaign.”
In 2017, a jury convicted Baker of reckless homicide in the death of a drug dealer who was shot in the chest during an attempt to rob him of money and pain pills.
Wolfson notes that although Bevin has “adamantly denied he pardoned Baker because of the fundraiser hosted by Baker’s brother Eric and his wife,” the “revelations show the former governor still faces possible criminal liability.”
According to Wolfson, “At the June 22 hearing, FBI Task Force Officer Mark Mefford testified he and other investigators interviewed Baker’s ex-girlfriend Dawn Turner last December 28 about the fundraiser.”
Kentucky is a deep red state, and the fact that Democrat Beshear was able to win 2019’s gubernatorial race and defeat Bevin — even if it was only by less than 1%— was a political shocker.
Related:
Sore-Loser Governor’s Last Act: Pardons for Hundreds – Including Killer Whose Family Raised $21,500 for Re-Election
‘Psychiatric Drugs’ for Depression – Not Guns – Are to Blame for Mass Shootings Says Tea Party Governor
Governor Blames Shooting of 7 Year Old Girl on Teachers’ Sickout
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Unbelievably Dangerous’: Top Dem Blasts SD Gov for Accepting Donation to Turn National Guard Into ‘Private Militia’
The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee is blasting South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem for fulfilling the request of a wealthy GOP donor who asked her to deploy the National Guard to Texas to patrol the border, and for accepting his private donation to pay for it.
Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) calls Noem’s decision “incredibly dangerous,” and warned he will pressure Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ensure the National Guard is not treated like a “private militia” and “to make it stop,” Politico reports.
“This is unbelievably dangerous to think that rich people can start using the U.S. military to advance their objectives, independent of what the commander in chief and the secretary of defense think they ought to be doing,” Smith said Wednesday on “Meet the Press.”
On Tuesday many had expressed outrage that Noem had turned the National Guard into “a mercenary force.”
Noem, widely seen as a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, currently has the third-highest rate of coronavirus cases and the tenth-highest rate of coronavirus deaths per capita.
News
NSA Embarrasses Tucker Carlson: Fox Host Is Making ‘Untrue’ Allegations – We Don’t Even Operate Domestically
The National Security Agency (NSA) Tuesday night announced that Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is making “untrue” allegations about the agency spying on him.
Carlson, who has been accused of endorsing white supremacist theories and echoing white supremacist rhetoric, on Monday told his audience that the NSA is spying on him in an effort to force him off the air.
“Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,” Carlson claimed Monday evening. “We have confirmed that.”
The NSA in a rare move but on timed to co-ordinate with the start of Carlson’s show tweeted out a statement saying Carlson’s “allegation is untrue.”
“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air. NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”
A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg
— NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021
Here’s Carlson Monday night:
Tucker Carlson says a whistleblower told him that he is being spied on by the NSA and that he filed a FOIA request for information:
"The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that." pic.twitter.com/LY2vmDLFTK
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021
News
Hard Right MAGA-Loving Senate Candidate’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Caused by His Girlfriend, His Finance Manager: Report
Former Ohio Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel is once again running for the U.S. Senate, this time for the seat that will open when GOP Senator Rob Portman retires. But the Mandel campaign reportedly is having trouble retaining staff, and morale appears low, thanks to the “toxic work environment” created by Mandel’s campaign finance manager, Rachel Wilson, who is also his girlfriend.
“Finance staff members cried in the office on a regular basis,” The Columbus Dispatch reports. And at least two of the three fundraisers have resigned “because of a toxic work environment created by Rachel Wilson,” The Dispatch adds, citing sources.
“Wilson cussed out her subordinates, often demanded 12-hour workdays, berated them in front of others and called them names,” according to The Dispatch. “Mandel and Wilson had blow-out arguments often laced with obscenities over campaign-related issues. ‘They’d go out in the hallway and scream at each other,’ the source said.”
Mandel, a hard core Republican who opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose, has this mask-burning video pinned to the top of his Twitter page, declaring “FREEDOM.”
FREEDOM 😷🔥 pic.twitter.com/EfJlH18BqA
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) June 2, 2021
Trending
- IT'S IN THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
White House Press Secretary Expertly Schools Fox News Reporter Doocy by Teaching Him About the First Amendment
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Major Grifting’: Ivanka Trump Allegedly Gave False Testimony in Inauguration Scandal Case – Report
- News2 days ago
‘Vogue Is a Joke!’: Conservatives Furious First Lady Jill Biden Is on the Cover of Top Fashion Magazine
- News1 day ago
Slur-Spewing Alabama Teacher Resigns After Video of Racist and Anti-LGBTQ Meltdown Goes Viral
- OF COURSE HE DID3 days ago
Trump Cheered on MAGA Rioters — Then Called Them ‘Idiots’ After They Made Him Look Bad: Michael Wolff
- 'IT'S A JOKE'2 days ago
‘It’s a Failure’: Arizona Audit Appears to Be Backfiring on GOP – and Could Come Back to Haunt Them at the Ballot Box
- ARROGANCE2 days ago
Trump Goes Berserk Over ‘Rude, Nasty, and Totally Biased’ NY Prosecutors as Trump Org Indictment Looms Large
- DONALD TRUMP IS A DANGER TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Trump Seemingly Accuses Mitch McConnell and Bill Barr of Fraud and Conspiracy to Put Biden in the White House