‘Cognitive Dissonance Is Staggering’: GOP Chair Slammed for ‘Pandering’ Pride Month Tweet After 100’s of Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Wednesday evening posted a tweet wishing the LGBTQ community “Happy #PrideMonth.”
It did not go over well.
Happy #PrideMonth!@GOP is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 2, 2021
The GOP has been at war with the LGBTQ community at every turn, and considerably ramped up their attacks this year.
“2021 has officially surpassed 2015 as the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history,” the Human Rights Campaign reported in early May.
More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures in 2021, including:
At least 35 bills that would prohibit transgender youth from being able to access best-practice, age-appropriate, gender-affirming medical care
At least 69 bills that would prohibit transgender youth (and in some cases college students) from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity
At least 43 bills that would allow people to assert a religious belief as justification for failing to abide by the law or provide services to people of whom they disapprove
At least 15 bills that would prohibit transgender people from having access to restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity
As of May 4, one month ago, 17 of those bills had already been signed into law – more than in the last three years combined.
There are more.
For example, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated the start of Pride Month by signing into law June 1 an anti-trans bill banning transgender girls from participating in women’s sports, and he chose a private Christian school – which does not need a law to ban trans girls from sports – as the venue to sign the bill into law, sending a very strong message as to whom he is trying to please.
DeSantis, a top Trump supporter who is believed to be a 2024 presidential hopeful, followed that up with vetoing pro-LGBTQ legislation on June 2.
“Just days from the five-year remembrance of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub massacre,” The Orlando Sentinel reports, “DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed $150,000 in state funds that would have provided counseling for survivors — despite a budget that has $9.5 billion in reserves. And in what advocates describe as ‘war’ on LGBTQ+ Floridians, the governor also eliminated $750,000 approved by the Florida Legislature for the Orlando-based Zebra Coalition to create housing for homeless gay and transgender youth.”
McDaniel’s tweet makes clear the GOP is only interested in even claiming to support LGBTQ protections as long as the “rights” of conservative Christians are not touched. The hundreds of bills stripping those protections and imposing even worse restrictions on LGBTQ people, especially minors, expose her tweet as a lie, but it’s revealing to know the Republican Party is willing to prioritize the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans over the religious right.
Here’s how some are responding to the GOP Chair’s tweet.
The official party platform calls for overturning Obergfell https://t.co/PM9KZo9K4t
— Drew Savicki 🦖🦕🦖 (@DrewSav) June 3, 2021
Literally the first thing the Trump administration did was to erase all LGBTQ content from all federal websites.
Your party is anti-LGBTQ
Your party’s platform is anti-LGBTQ
— Brion Neeley-Ryder 🏳️🌈 (@brionneeley) June 3, 2021
“We at @GOP will balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those who want to discriminate against them like it’s 1939 Germany.”
— Frank Wells (@FrankTracy) June 2, 2021
GOP leader says her party will “balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”
Doesn’t she know that many LGBTQ Americans have deeply held religious beliefs? https://t.co/S7eFGPTh4o
— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) June 3, 2021
happy pride, from the GOP to you! https://t.co/SnE1KDxYsy pic.twitter.com/2EQ8MbbMLC
— agent of chaos ☃️ (@jhtweets_) June 3, 2021
Is this the party of diversity equity and inclusion now? I’m gonna need a better class of pandering than this.
— Matt Youngblood🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@_TheYoungBlood) June 3, 2021
Curious: is the “protections” the wave of anti-trans legislation by Republican legislatures? The fondness for conversion therapy by Mike Pence and his ilk? The lack of funding for health and stability support for LGTBQIA+ youth? The attacks on trans military members?
— Craig Newman (@craignewman) June 3, 2021
Keep the words “Happy Pride” out of your mouth.
You’ve done nothing to stop the wave of anti-trans legislation this year.
You did nothing to stop Trumps anti-LGBTQ actions during his ONE term Presidency.
We SEE you, Ronna.
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 3, 2021
Like forcing young children to get traumatized by a coerced “genital verification” inspection to play youth sports bc some nutso thinks they don’t look “right?!” @GOPChairwoman? https://t.co/nSaD8gWud0 pic.twitter.com/IcL046JNao
— Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) June 3, 2021
My goodness, the cognitive dissonance is staggering. Day 1 of Pride Month, DeSantis signed a bill taking away rights…but cool
— Kevin Kindelberger (@KevinKindelber2) June 2, 2021
Former Aide Warns of ‘Dire’ Situation as Trump Believes ‘The Bottom of the Bottom of the Crazy Barrel’: CNN
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly still convinced that he will be “reinstated” as president this summer, which is why he’s been obsessively watching the widely panned “audit” of ballots taking place in Arizona.
One former Trump aide told CNN’s Dana Bash that they are now deeply concerned about Trump’s obsession with trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which has come despite the fact that multiple advisers have begged him to look toward the future instead of the past.
“We knew from his public statements how much he is focused, obsessed — unhealthily obsessed — with the 2020 election,” she said. “And that only continues in a very dire way. And I am using the word ‘dire’ because those are the terms that they are being described in by some of his former aides.”
She then recounted how one former Trump aide told her that the twice-impeached one-term president is willing to buy any theory that will justify his false belief that the election was stolen from him, no matter how insane or implausible.
“One former aide told me that… he is listening to, quote, ‘The bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel,'” she said. “That is where he is, right now.”
Liberty University in Turmoil as Students Revolt Against Continuing Relationship With Trump: Report
According to a report from Politico, Liberty University is becoming ground zero in the fight among a segment of evangelical Christians who want to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump and those who want to mix his style of pugnacious conservatism with Christianity.
While Trump-supporting Jerry Falwell Jr. has been ousted by the university following a sex scandal involving a former pool attendant and Falwell’s wife, some trustees at the school are still in the Trump camp and that has some school administrators and students up in arms.
Writing, “Now, 14 years after Jerry Falwell Sr. died and nine months after Jerry Jr. was ousted in a scandal, Liberty is enmeshed in a debate that could have profound implications for the nation’s religious right,” Politico’s Maggie Severns added, “Liberty’s ultimate path will influence the greater evangelical world, which is having its own reckoning with the post-Trump Republican Party. With more than 100,000 students, Liberty has long been one of a small handful of top cultural institutions for evangelicals, its board studded with famed pastors and movement leaders. Observers believe that even a small change in direction at Liberty could signal shifting winds among one of Republicans’ most important voting blocs.”
While the university trustees are considering handing over the reins to another Falwell, Jonathan, who doesn’t have the close ties to the one-term president, some trustees are still Trump’s corner.
According to interviews with students and trustees at the school, “The members of the executive committee are all older conservatives who tend to be enthusiastic Trump supporters themselves. In Jerry Jr.’s absence, the board has made several key decisions that have served to keep Liberty aligned with the GOP, while at the same time elevating leaders who have the strong religious focus that Jerry Jr. lacked.”
“In April, the trustees replaced their acting chairman, Allen McFarland, the first Black person to serve as Liberty board chairman, who had an interest in increasing tolerance and diversity at Liberty. He was replaced with Tim Lee, a pugnacious pro-Trump pastor,” Severns explained. “But as Lee and others have taken increasing control of the school, a growing chorus of campus critics has been calling on the trustees to enact greater reforms, and they appear to be listening. A week before they took their strongest step yet to distance themselves from Jerry Jr., suing him for failing to reveal the alleged blackmail scheme, they designated Jonathan Falwell as campus pastor.”
According to one student willing to buck the trustees, secular politics need to take a backseat to religious teachings.
Matt Morris explained the school needs to be a place where, “the focus isn’t necessarily the conservative values, but more the biblical values that are part of the school.”
Morris added, “Shoving politics down people’s throats is not the way Falwell Sr. went about it.”
You can read more here.
Tucker Carlson ‘Casually Accuses the Troops of Betraying Their Country’ — on Memorial Day: Report
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson ranted about American troops on Memorial Day.
Political journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic, author of the new book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump reposted a clip of Carlson’s show.
“Following Michael Flynn’s supporting a coup, Tucker Carlson’s Memorial Day message: ‘Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.’ Which counts as… patriotism?” he asked.
“Kamala Harris was pummeled for a tweet wishing everyone to enjoy the long weekend without saying anything about the troops; Tucker Carlson sits relaxed at the end of a long weekend and casually accuses the troops of betraying their country,” he noted.
Kamala Harris was pummeled for a tweet wishing everyone to enjoy the long weekend without saying anything about the troops; Tucker Carlson sits relaxed at the end of a long weekend and casually accuses the troops of betraying their country
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 1, 2021
