Biden DOJ Promises to ‘Vigorously’ Defend Religious Schools ‘Right’ to Discriminate in Lawsuit from LGBTQ Students
40 LGBTQ students are suing the U.S. Dept. of Education for allowing the faith-based colleges they attend to discriminate against them while receiving taxpayer funds and federal support. The Dept. of Justice, which generally defends the federal government and the laws of the United States, has promised it will “vigorously” defend the several dozen schools against the lawsuit.
If this were the Trump Justice Dept., many Americans would not be surprised. And while there is a wall between the White House and the DOJ, President Joe Biden has said passing the LGBTQ Equality Act is among his top priorities. (Majority Leader Schumer has indicated he will bring it to the floor for a vote this month.)
Add to all this that the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming days is expected to hand down its decision in a case filed by a Christian adoption agency that lost its contract with the City of Philadelphia for refusing to work with LGBTQ and same-sex couples.
The Washington Post reports the DOJ’s promise “it can ‘vigorously’ defend a religious exemption from federal civil rights law that allows federally funded religious schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students,” is “a move that surprised some LGBTQ advocates who said the wording went further than just an obligation to defend an existing law.”
During the Obama years the Dept. of Justice under Attorney General Eric Holder refused to defend in court a portion of the Defense of Marriage Act, declaring he and President Obama had decided it was unconstitutional. (The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately agreed.)
“In the filing,” the Post adds, “the Biden administration said it ‘shares the same ultimate objective’ as the conservative Christian schools named in the case.”
LGBTQ activists are displeased.
“What this means is that the government is now aligning itself with anti-LGBTQ hate in order to vigorously defend an exemption that everyone knows causes severe harm to LGBTQ students using taxpayer money,” said Paul Carlos Southwick, director of the Religious Exemption Accountability Project, which filed the case in March on behalf of dozens of current and past students at conservative religious colleges and universities. “It will make our case harder if the federal government plans to vigorously defend it like they have indicated.”
The lawsuit says the schools are “fueled by government funding,” and yet the Dept. of Education’s “inaction leaves students unprotected from the harms of conversion therapy, expulsion, denial of housing and healthcare, sexual and physical abuse and harassment, as well as the less visible, but no less damaging, consequences of institutionalized shame, fear, anxiety and loneliness.”
The Religious Exemption Accountability Project says its lawsuit “asserts the constitutional and basic human rights of LGBTQ+ students, seeking to end the sexual, physical and psychological abuses perpetrated under the religious exemption to Title IX at thousands of federally-funded schools, colleges and universities across America.”
The Constitution guarantees equal rights for all Americans, holding space for religious belief and practice, while ensuring that religion does not serve as a government-funded vehicle to harm racial, ethnic, gender, sexual, religious or other minorities. Government action that ignores this central principal, including the religious exemption to Title IX, is unconstitutional and must be remedied immediately.
Several right wing groups are asking the courts to be included in the lawsuit to defend the religious exemption and their “right” to discriminate.
Among them, the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities, and the Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal firm that has won at the U.S. Supreme Court and appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
On its website ADF describes the lawsuit as a demand the schools “renounce core religious beliefs,” which apparently includes discriminating against LGBTQ students.
Breakup in Trumpworld as Aides Say Jan. 6 Planner Was Fired
President Donald Trump is at a transition in his life after he lost the presidency, lost his Twitter account, lost his Facebook account, and all other social media accounts, before ultimately shutting down his failed blog. Trump has now lost his top fundraiser, according to BusinessInsider.
A Tuesday report revealed that Caroline Wren, “who played a key role in organizing the January 6 ‘Save America Rally'” was fired. The report explained that there was a disagreement over who controlled President Donald Trump’s fundraising apparatus post-campaign.
“Other Trump fundraising groups sent cease-and-desist letters to Wren demanding she not cite Trump in her own efforts to recruit high-dollar donors,” sources told Insider.
A Republican familiar with the fight said that Wren was the one who left, she wasn’t fired and denies any political groups sending a cease-and-desist letter. But Trump insiders say that Wren fought with other staff and guarded Republican donors. It’s not unheard of, as most long-time fundraisers build their own relationships with donors and bring them to campaigns.
“She was moving in on their turf, so I’m not surprised to see they’re gunning at her now,” a Republican strategist told Insider.
“Caroline was terminated last month,” said a Trump advisor familiar with the breakup. “She was causing a lot of chaos and not raising money” in the months following Trump’s 2020 loss.
The claim seems like a strange one as Trump raised millions following his loss using the lie that he was wrongfully denied his win.
“She’s just a fundraiser that emerged out of nowhere after the election and was in the middle of everything,” the Republican strategist of the spat between Wren and Trumpworld.
Text messages revealed by ProPublica in January show that Wren was a key staffer involved in organizing the Washington rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The National Park Service permit had her listed as a “VIP Adviser.”
“Text messages and an event-planning memo obtained by ProPublica, along with an interview with Chafian, indicate that Wren, a Washington insider with a low public profile, played an extensive role in managing operations for the event. The records show that Wren oversaw logistics, budgeting, funding and messaging for the Jan. 6 rally that featured President Donald Trump,” said the report.
Congress is seeking out information on the Jan. 6 rally, which Wren could certainly provide.
Senate Report on Jan. 6 Attack Excludes Trump’s Role and Only Mentions ‘Insurrection’ in Quotes and Footnotes
A 128-page U.S. Senate bipartisan report on the Trump-incited Capitol insurrection of January 6 mentions the word “insurrection” only nine times – seven are in footnotes citing source material, and two are quotes from witness testimony. It also does not include Donald Trump’s incitement of the insurrection, or his team’s plans to do so, aside from mentioning his speech for timeline context.
The report, “Examining the U.S. Capitol Attack: A Review of the Security, Planning, and Response Failures on January 6,” released jointly Tuesday by the Homeland Security and Rules committees, focuses not on the causes of the insurrection, but on the response.
The report finds “that the US Capitol Police’s main intelligence unit ‘was aware of the potential for violence’ beforehand,” according to CNN, and “adds an authoritative emphasis to previous evidence that there were massive intelligence failures, critical miscommunications, and unheeded warnings that ultimately led to the chaotic response that day.”
“There are also several glaring omissions in the report including any examination of Donald Trump’s role in the riots, raising questions about whether lawmakers, in their quest for bipartisanship, exposed the limits of a Congress divided and unable to agree on certain truths, particularly those related to the former President’s actions.”
“Did we look at Trump’s role in the attack? The answer is no,” a Senate committee aide told reporters.
Read the entire report on the Committee’s website.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tells Democrats It’s Time to Play ‘Hard Ball’ With the GOP ‘Insurrectionists’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough urged Democrats to “run over” Republican “insurrectionists” and pass some type of voting-rights bill.
The “Morning Joe” host, a former Republican congressman, called on Democratic lawmakers to move on without GOP votes, because he said the anti-democratic wing of that party will never compromise on any legislation.
“We’ve got to stop being shocked that there are three parties, that there’s a Democratic, Republican and insurrectionist party,” Scarborough said. “That this insurrectionist party is illiberal and anti-democratic.”
Scarborough said he’s always inclined to bipartisanship, but he said Democrats need to realize there just aren’t enough Republicans willing to help them pass any legislation — especially a voting-rights bill they perceive would diminish their dominance in some states.
“I’m the first to say, try to work with the other side, do everything you can to work with the other side, and when they just won’t work with you, politically, you just run them over,” he said. “You just run them over and you don’t look back, and you go and you get your goal, and you play hardball and you just keep going until you win. Here’s a problem with that right now.”
“You’ve got to have the votes to do that, and again, even if they can’t get 60 votes, they need 50 votes, and they’re not getting 50 votes right now on much of what they’re pushing forward,” he added.
Scarborough urged Democrats to scale back their efforts to pass voting-rights legislation to bring reluctant Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on board and possibly some Republicans.
“They’ve got to get realistic,” he said. “They’ve got to understand the window’s closing. They’ve got to start figuring out what wins they can put up on the board. They’ve got to start putting some points up on the board right now. It’s time to stop dreaming about what might be and start looking at what can be.”
