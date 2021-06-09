News
Breakup in Trumpworld as Aides Say Jan. 6 Planner Was Fired
President Donald Trump is at a transition in his life after he lost the presidency, lost his Twitter account, lost his Facebook account, and all other social media accounts, before ultimately shutting down his failed blog. Trump has now lost his top fundraiser, according to BusinessInsider.
A Tuesday report revealed that Caroline Wren, “who played a key role in organizing the January 6 ‘Save America Rally'” was fired. The report explained that there was a disagreement over who controlled President Donald Trump’s fundraising apparatus post-campaign.
“Other Trump fundraising groups sent cease-and-desist letters to Wren demanding she not cite Trump in her own efforts to recruit high-dollar donors,” sources told Insider.
A Republican familiar with the fight said that Wren was the one who left, she wasn’t fired and denies any political groups sending a cease-and-desist letter. But Trump insiders say that Wren fought with other staff and guarded Republican donors. It’s not unheard of, as most long-time fundraisers build their own relationships with donors and bring them to campaigns.
“She was moving in on their turf, so I’m not surprised to see they’re gunning at her now,” a Republican strategist told Insider.
“Caroline was terminated last month,” said a Trump advisor familiar with the breakup. “She was causing a lot of chaos and not raising money” in the months following Trump’s 2020 loss.
The claim seems like a strange one as Trump raised millions following his loss using the lie that he was wrongfully denied his win.
“She’s just a fundraiser that emerged out of nowhere after the election and was in the middle of everything,” the Republican strategist of the spat between Wren and Trumpworld.
Text messages revealed by ProPublica in January show that Wren was a key staffer involved in organizing the Washington rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The National Park Service permit had her listed as a “VIP Adviser.”
“Text messages and an event-planning memo obtained by ProPublica, along with an interview with Chafian, indicate that Wren, a Washington insider with a low public profile, played an extensive role in managing operations for the event. The records show that Wren oversaw logistics, budgeting, funding and messaging for the Jan. 6 rally that featured President Donald Trump,” said the report.
Congress is seeking out information on the Jan. 6 rally, which Wren could certainly provide.
Read the full piece at BusinessInsider.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Senate Report on Jan. 6 Attack Excludes Trump’s Role and Only Mentions ‘Insurrection’ in Quotes and Footnotes
A 128-page U.S. Senate bipartisan report on the Trump-incited Capitol insurrection of January 6 mentions the word “insurrection” only nine times – seven are in footnotes citing source material, and two are quotes from witness testimony. It also does not include Donald Trump’s incitement of the insurrection, or his team’s plans to do so, aside from mentioning his speech for timeline context.
The report, “Examining the U.S. Capitol Attack: A Review of the Security, Planning, and Response Failures on January 6,” released jointly Tuesday by the Homeland Security and Rules committees, focuses not on the causes of the insurrection, but on the response.
The report finds “that the US Capitol Police’s main intelligence unit ‘was aware of the potential for violence’ beforehand,” according to CNN, and “adds an authoritative emphasis to previous evidence that there were massive intelligence failures, critical miscommunications, and unheeded warnings that ultimately led to the chaotic response that day.”
“There are also several glaring omissions in the report including any examination of Donald Trump’s role in the riots, raising questions about whether lawmakers, in their quest for bipartisanship, exposed the limits of a Congress divided and unable to agree on certain truths, particularly those related to the former President’s actions.”
“Did we look at Trump’s role in the attack? The answer is no,” a Senate committee aide told reporters.
Read the entire report on the Committee’s website.
News
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tells Democrats It’s Time to Play ‘Hard Ball’ With the GOP ‘Insurrectionists’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough urged Democrats to “run over” Republican “insurrectionists” and pass some type of voting-rights bill.
The “Morning Joe” host, a former Republican congressman, called on Democratic lawmakers to move on without GOP votes, because he said the anti-democratic wing of that party will never compromise on any legislation.
“We’ve got to stop being shocked that there are three parties, that there’s a Democratic, Republican and insurrectionist party,” Scarborough said. “That this insurrectionist party is illiberal and anti-democratic.”
Scarborough said he’s always inclined to bipartisanship, but he said Democrats need to realize there just aren’t enough Republicans willing to help them pass any legislation — especially a voting-rights bill they perceive would diminish their dominance in some states.
“I’m the first to say, try to work with the other side, do everything you can to work with the other side, and when they just won’t work with you, politically, you just run them over,” he said. “You just run them over and you don’t look back, and you go and you get your goal, and you play hardball and you just keep going until you win. Here’s a problem with that right now.”
“You’ve got to have the votes to do that, and again, even if they can’t get 60 votes, they need 50 votes, and they’re not getting 50 votes right now on much of what they’re pushing forward,” he added.
Scarborough urged Democrats to scale back their efforts to pass voting-rights legislation to bring reluctant Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on board and possibly some Republicans.
“They’ve got to get realistic,” he said. “They’ve got to understand the window’s closing. They’ve got to start figuring out what wins they can put up on the board. They’ve got to start putting some points up on the board right now. It’s time to stop dreaming about what might be and start looking at what can be.”
News
QAnon Supporting Texas GOP Chair Allen West Unexpectedly Quits – Says He May Primary Greg Abbott
QAnon supporter Allen West on Friday unexpectedly resigned after less than a year as the Chair of the Texas Republican Party. Later this morning he told WBAP radio he may challenge GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, The Dallas Morning News reports.
West has staged several re-incarnations.
He first came to national attention in his successful run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida, during which his military history was exposed. West was relieved of his command as a Lt. Col. in the Army after he staged a mock execution and fired an unloaded pistol at an Iraqi policeman’s head during an interrogation.
“Lt. Col. Allen West had been criminally charged with aggravated assault and communicating a threat, and faced the possibility of a court martial for his role in interrogating the Iraqi,” the Seattle Times reported in 2003. He was allowed to retire.
As a far right GOP congressman, West at one point told an audience, “I believe there’s about 78 to 81 members of the Democrat Party who are members of the Communist Party.”
Several years after his unsuccessful attempt to get elected to a second term in Congress, West moved to Texas and became the Chair of the Texas Republican Party.
“We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic,” the Texas GOP’s website, which he controls, now says.
The Chairman of the Travis County GOP blasted West:
It is now clear that @AllenWest’s entire tenure as @TexasGOP chair was intended to do only what many suspected: Provide him a platform for his political future, not an opportunity to build the party.
1/
— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021
“For 7+ months, our state chair has been unconscionably attacking our statewide officials, rallying with Alex Jones at the Governor’s mansion, attacking our new Speaker, and doing the rhetorical work of Texas Democrats,” Mackowiak laments.
The Executive Director of former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro’s People First Future noted several days ago QAnon extremist Mike Flynn just endorsed West for governor.
Today Mike Flynn endorsed: 1) a Myanmar-like military coup for the U.S. 2) Allen West, a secessionist, for governor of Texas pic.twitter.com/UvKAuVT5wM
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 31, 2021
“West has said he’s not ruled out challenging Gov. Greg Abbott, and he has also had tension recently with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick,” the Texas Tribune today notes. “The state office for Land Commissioner is also an open seat this election season now that incumbent commissioner George P. Bush has announced he’s running for attorney general.”
When he took over, he gave the state party a new slogan, “We are the storm,” which raised speculation he was signaling support to QAnon, a conspiracy movement which has been identified by the FBI as a domestic terrorism threat. West said the slogan was unrelated to QAnon.
This past weekend, West delivered remarks at a Dallas conference whose organizers have ties to the QAnon movement.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian ‘Prophet’ Calls Support for Trump a Measure of Loyalty to God
- WHICH ONE IS THE DEMOCRAT?3 days ago
‘You’re Doing It Exactly the Wrong Way’: Chris Wallace Shreds Joe Manchin for Enabling GOP ‘Obstruction’
- LOL2 days ago
Mo Brooks Posts His Gmail Password While Ranting About Eric Swalwell Subpoena
- 'THIS IS THE PLAN'2 days ago
Authoritarianism Expert Delivers Warning Comparing 1/6 to 9/11: ‘When Trump Told Big Lie the Airplane Hit the Building’
- OPINION21 hours ago
‘Sit This One Out Champ’: Trump Surgeon General Slammed for Being ‘Uncomfortable’ With Biden Support of Anheuser’s Beer-for-Vaccine Incentive
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
‘Not a Snowball’s Chance in Hell’: MSNBC Analyst Delivers Devastating News on the Filibuster
- 'MAKE THEM MAKE CAKE'1 day ago
‘Grotesque Hypocrisy’: Greg Abbott Mocked for Signing Law Banning Businesses From Asking for ‘Vaccine Info’
- FRAUD2 days ago
FEC Closes Case on International ‘Coordinated Attempt’ to Steal Black Americans’ Votes for Clinton to Help Trump