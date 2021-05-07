NECESSARY USE OF FORCE?
Watch: Texas Police Pull Man Off Bike, Claim He’s ‘Resisting,’ Taser Him, After He Allegedly Runs a Red Light
College Park and Texas A&M police on Wednesday were filmed pulling a man off his bicycle, tasering him after they claimed he was resisting, and handcuffing him, after the bicyclist allegedly ran a red light. That video went viral on social media sites, forcing police to issue a statement.
Local CBS affiliate KBTX reports that “a police officer forcibly removed the man from the bike and onto the sidewalk where he’s warned by the officers to stop resisting arrest.”
From the video the man does not appear to be resisting arrest once police forcibly removed him from his bicycle. The video (below) does not appear to capture the initial run through the red light or the initial police stop.
“A College Station police officer warned the man he would be tased if he didn’t stop resisting. Moments later the video shows the man being tased in the back as officers struggled to put him into handcuffs.”
The man is tasered in less than one minute from when the officer, who appears violently angry, pulls him off the bike, and about 12 seconds after he is told, “you’re going to get tasered.”
“In a statement released to the public shortly after the arrest, College Station police said the 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with evading detention, resisting arrest, and resisting transport.”
None of those charges are crimes until the police are involved. In the video the man denies running a red light. The initial crime was allegedly running the light, a simple traffic citation, is one which in many states is delegated to cameras. From the police statement, which they posted to Twitter, it does not appear he was cited for that violation.
Watch:
Police in Texas go on a power trip and tase someone for jaywalking on a bike pic.twitter.com/ueVBG0aDRd
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 7, 2021
