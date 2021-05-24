'EVIL LUNACY'
‘So Far Beyond the Realm of Decency’: CNN Anchor Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘Don’t You Dare Speak for Me’
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s comments last week, comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate to the Holocaust, are not going away, as much as House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would like to keep ignoring them.
CNN anchor John Berman Monday morning blasted Greene, and in a moment of personal privilege invoked his religion to help him do so.
“Evil lunacy,” Berman began. “That is how Republican Liz Cheney described new statements from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. ‘Evil lunacy.’ And to be honest, Cheney was being polite, because Greene, whose understanding of comparative religion includes a belief of Jewish space lasers, equated mask requirements in the House to the Holocaust.”
Berman then went to the video tape.
“You know we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star,” Congresswoman Greeene says in the video from late last week, “and they were definitely treated like second class citizens. So much so that they were put in trains and taken into gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
Berman called Greene’s remarks “historic” and “abhorrent,” and lamented that “it’s also apparently allowable under House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hasn’t commented on it and refused to punish Greene for past antisemitic statements she made. Wearing a mask compared to the murder of 6 million people? It’s so far beyond the realm of decency, it could only possibly be made worse by comments from Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Berman said, again going to the video.
“I stand by all of my statements, I said nothing wrong,” Greene says, defending her “abhorrent” remarks. “And I think any, any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany, and any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates.”
Berman at this point pulls no punches.
“Any rational Jewish person? I’m Jewish. I’m not at all religious and thank God, my family made it to this country decades before the Holocaust, but that’s my heritage, and I promise you that Congresswoman Taylor Greene, she thinks I’m Jewish. So as a ‘rational Jewish person,’ let me just say to Marjorie Taylor Greene, don’t you dare speak for me. Not if you’re going to compare health measures or anything to the Holocaust.”
“In a tweet last night she said, ‘I’m sorry if my words make people uncomfortable.’ No, they don’t make me uncomfortable. They make me sick.”
Watch:
“As a rational Jewish person, let me just say to Marjorie Taylor Greene: Don’t you dare speak for me. Not if you’re going to compare health measures … to the Holocaust.”@JohnBerman says the GOP Rep’s remarks comparing House mask mandates to the Holocaust “make me sick.” pic.twitter.com/OkhRyGlUkl
— New Day (@NewDay) May 24, 2021
