'ACCOMPLICES NOT HOSTAGES'
Rick Wilson Warns on Trump: ‘You Cannot Wish Him Away’ – ‘His Word Is Law’
“Never Trump” former Republican Rick Wilson is warning Americans about Donald Trump. The Lincoln Project co-founder, responding to an Axios report on Friday that claims “Trump’s iron grip over the GOP has been institutionalized,” agrees, saying: “His word is law.”
“Those of you thinking Trump will go away if you call him ‘the former guy’ miss the point; you cannot wish him away. It’s politically naïve and borders on juvenile,” tweeted the brash political strategist who is the author of Everything Trump Touches Dies.
“Many of the ‘call him the former guy’ advocates live in a Beltway dreamworld,” Wilson warned. “Trump can break any of them with a word.”
He mocked those who say: “I’ll call this cancer a bad cold because then the algorithms won’t give it as much attention.”
That “isn’t a strategy. It’s — at best — a prank. In 2015 and 2016 the entire American political class – myself included – had a massive failure of imagination. It can always be worse.”
Related: Trump Going on Tour Bringing White Nationalist MAGA Rallies to a State Near You This Summer
For those who have been giving some Republicans the benefit of the doubt, saying they are just going along with Trump to protect themselves, they don’t really buy into his extremism, guess again.
“Trump’s minions — both in Mar a Lago and beyond — now entirely control the political and fundraising apparatus of the Republican Party,” Wilson says. “His word is law. No one is coming to save the GOP from him; they’re accomplices, not hostages.”
And for those who think Trump and Trumpism will just fade away, die off, or disappear, and everyone can just relax, Wilson says: “the GOP is planning, working, grinding.”
5/ Refusal to focus on the pendant reality of his next run and his defining role in our politics is going to make 2022 and 2024 that much harder…and while the internal splits in the Democratic party are expected, the GOP is planning, working, grinding.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 7, 2021
Image by Gilbert Mercier via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- IS THAT ALL THERE IS?3 days ago
Trump’s Big New Social Media ‘Platform’ Is a Message Board That Lets Him Write Words So Others Can Tweet Them
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
Epic Rachel Maddow Explainer Shows How Bill Barr and Donald Trump Just Got Caught
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Great Humanitarian’: Caitlyn Jenner Decimated for Complaining Homeless People Are Forcing Private Plane Owners to Move Away
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP2 days ago
Republican Lawmaker Calls Colleague ‘Buckwheat’ After Claiming He Once Had a ‘Homosexual’ Black Friend
- 'TWITTER BUT ONLY FOR ME'3 days ago
‘It’s a Blog’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for His New ‘Dollar Store Twitter’ Platform
- FOX NEWS CHILD INDOCTRINATION DAY?2 days ago
‘Fox & Friends’ Host Berates a 6th Grade Student for Saying Biden Is Doing a Better Job Than Trump
- 'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'2 days ago
‘Why Broadcast Your Ignorance?’: Nikki Haley Slammed for Claiming ‘Kids Don’t See Color’ After Saying She Was Bullied
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Top Trump Allies in Full Freak-Out Mode Threaten Facebook Over Board’s Ban: ‘Supreme Court Should Overturn’