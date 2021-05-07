Trump Going on Tour Bringing White Nationalist MAGA Rallies to a State Near You This Summer

The one-term twice-impeached former president, Donald Trump, is going on tour, bringing the nation more white nationalist MAGA rallies just months after his last one resulted in a march on the Capitol in an attempted coup that ended in death and destruction and hundreds of arrests of rioters and insurrectionists.

The Republican Party, Axios reports, has made the decision that Trumpism has won, as it abandons its previous “conservative” identity. And Trumpism includes MAGA rallies.

Even if Trump isn’t currently running for office, he will be endorsing candidates desperate for his help. Trumpism is reportedly even stronger within state and local politics than at the national level.

“Trump senior adviser Jason Miller tells Axios Trump rallies are likely to ‘start as soon as late spring or early summer,'” Axios reports, adding that Miller said Trump “has already begun to vet and endorse candidates for 2022, with an eye toward electing not just Republican candidates, but America First Republican candidates.”

“His endorsement lifts candidates above the pack and often clears the primary field,” Miller said. “The general election endorsement provides access to ‘Trump voters’ not normally accessible to Republicans.”

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson weighs in on the report: