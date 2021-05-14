LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘Not Even Close to True’: CNN Blasts Just-Elected GOP Caucus Chair Elise Stefanik’s ‘Wildly Inaccurate’ First Speech
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a Trump acolyte, was just elected to replace booted House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney. In her first speech minutes after securing her new leadership position Stefanik delivered a “wildly inaccurate” claim, CNN reported.
“We see the worst jobs report in over 20 years,” Stefanik said.
“I just want to note something also that was just wildly inaccurate,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow said on-air after the speech. Stefanik was “talking about the economy, blasting this economy, saying we just got ‘the worst jobs report in 20 years.’ That is not true, not even close to true, we’ll keep monitoring this we’ll be right back.”
One year ago America, under Stefanik’s top supporter, President Donald Trump, America did see “the worst jobs report in U.S. history.”
Listen to Stefanik’s speech:
"My focus is on unity—because that's what the American people, and that's what our voters, deserve," Rep. Elise Stefanik says shortly after being elected House GOP conference chair, replacing Liz Cheney.
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 14, 2021
New Ruling Involving Bill Barr Proves That He Also Lied Under Oath to Congress
If former Attorney General Bill Barr lied in court, then it stands to reason that his testimony to Congress was also a lie, noted Center for American Progress communications VP Jesse Lee, citing a New York Times report.
Barr was outed by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson for lying to her, to the court, and to the American people about the process for investigating and considering whether or not President Donald Trump would be prosecuted for obstruction of justice.
“At issue is how Mr. Barr handled the end of the Mueller investigationand the release of its findings to the public,” the New York Times reported Tuesday. “In March 2019, the office of the special counsel overseeing the inquiry, Robert S. Mueller III, delivered its report to the Justice Department. In a highly unusual decision, Mr. Mueller declined to make a determination about whether Mr. Trump had illegally obstructed justice.”
The Times also explained that it opened the door for Barr to take over the investigation and after being handed Mueller’s report, he issued his own summary to Congress, saying Trump wouldn’t be charged. “Mr. Mueller’s team believed that Mr. Barr’s characterization of the document was misleading and privately urged him to release more of their findings, but Mr. Barr refused.”
When testifying before the U.S. Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) asked Barr, “If the special counsel (Robert Mueller) found facts sufficient to constitute obstruction of justice, would he have stated that finding?”
Barr answered, “If he had found that, I think he would state it, yes.”
Mueller’s report made it clear.
Read the full report from the New York Times.
Far Right Sen. Blackburn Offers Odd Excuse After She’s Caught Spreading Lies About Biden’s Widely-Popular Plans
During his Wednesday night speech before members of Congress, President Joe Biden outlined some proposals of his American Families Plan. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, appearing on Fox Business earlier in the day, wrongly claimed that part of Biden’s proposal included making community college and pre-K mandatory. But her office walked back that claim after being fact-checked by CNN’s Daniel Dale.
Blackburn told Fox Business host Stuart Varney, “Three-year-old pre-K — they’re going to mandate this. Two years of college whether you like it or not. These are the things that take away choices from the American people. They give them a great big fat tax bill that they’re going to pay.”
Don't be fooled by the name of the 'American Families Plan.' This plan is anti-family and forces you to rely on the federal government to organize your life.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 28, 2021
Varney didn’t challenge Blackburn’s community college and pre-K claims, but he did say that “in an evenly divided Senate,” Biden “is not going to get all of the proposals.”
“In a 50-50 split Senate,” Varney told Blackburn, “you can’t do that” — to which an overwrought, fearmongering Blackburn responded, “Well, God help us all. I hope that we’re able to block every single bit of this. 2022 cannot get here fast enough so that we see Republicans regain control of the House and the Senate. These guys are trying to do a fast drive to socialism.”
CNN’s Daniel Dale, famous for all the fastidious and comprehensive fact-checking he gave former President Donald Trump during his four years in the White House, corrected Blackburn and debunked her claim that Biden wanted to make community college and pre-K mandatory.
Dale tweeted, “On pre-K, Biden is proposing to spend $200B to make pre-K available to all 3- and 4-year-olds. But no requirement to attend. On college, Biden is proposing to spend $109 billion to offer free two-year community college to all Americans. But no requirement to attend.”
On pre-K, Biden is proposing to spend $200B to make pre-K available to all 3- and 4-year-olds. But no requirement to attend.
On college, Biden is proposing to spend $109 billion to offer free two-year community college to all Americans. But no requirement to attend.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 29, 2021
Spencer Hurwitz, a Blackburn spokesman, responded to Dale’s fact-check by claiming that Blackburn “misspoke” during her conversation with Varney. He offered the bizarre excuse that she was on “live TV.”
Here are some responses to the debunking:
“Misspeak” is the current GQPs “ooops, got caught peddling a very obvious outright lie, like the hamburger lie”
— Krys Marie (@surf_witch) April 29, 2021
Of course. Go on TV and lie to millions and then send an email that no one will ever see claiming to have misspoken. #noconsequences
— Michael Gleich (@mleetch352) April 29, 2021
but like the “red meat ban” oopsie, once it’s out there it’s out. and millions will now believe it as fact. that’s clever and diabolical and utterly deliberate
— Brant Lambermont (@brantlambermont) April 29, 2021
How about going back on air to correct your wrong @MarshaBlackburn? Try telling the truth…🤥
— Cowgirltn 🐝🚞 (@Spth005a) April 29, 2021
Busted: Ted Cruz Caught Lying in Leaked Call About Critical Upcoming Senate Bill – Report
On Saturday, Business Insider reported that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was caught spreading falsehoods about the voting rights legislation advancing in the Senate.
“On an invitation-only call with GOP state lawmakers last week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz falsely claimed Democrats are working to give ‘illegal aliens’ and ‘child molesters’ the right to vote, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Associated Press,” reported Kelsey Vlamis. “The call, which occurred amid an ongoing battle over voting rights, was organized by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative group that recommends legislation to lawmakers.”
“H.R. 1′s only objective is to ensure that Democrats can never again lose another election, that they will win and maintain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate and of the state legislatures for the next century,” said Cruz on the call.
H.R. 1, the For the People Act, has a number of provisions designed to end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, set a minimum standard of voter access in states that limits the number of restrictions individual states can pass, and broadly overhaul the country’s campaign finance system. It was recently passed by the House. A similar bill, S. 1, has been introduced in the Senate.
Neither bill is likely to overcome Republican opposition under current Senate rules, which has triggered intense debate on the future of the legislative filibuster rule.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
