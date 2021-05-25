News
Manhattan DA Convenes Special Grand Jury for Possible Criminal Charges Against Trump: Report
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. has convened a special grand jury to weigh possible criminal charges against Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and its officers or employees, possibly including Trump family members employed by the former president’s business, and decide whether or not to indict.
“The move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years,” The Washington Post reports, which describes Vance’s investigation as “expansive.”
“It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”
Last week New York State Attorney General Letitia James‘ Office announced it was joining the investigation into the Trump family business.
“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Fabien Levy, James’ spokesperson, said one week ago.
Investigators “are scrutinizing Trump’s business practices before he was president, including whether the value of specific properties in the Trump Organization’s real estate portfolio were manipulated in a way that defrauded banks and insurance companies, and if any tax benefits were obtained illegally through unscrupulous asset valuation.”
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump would inflate the value of his real estate and other assets when applying for a loan, and deflate the value when paying taxes.
“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen said in 2019.
The Post notes this special grand jury is slated to sit three days a week for six months.
“While extended-length grand juries like the one selected to hear evidence in the district attorney’s investigation can hear cases out of order and to varying levels of completion, it is likely that Trump-related testimony in the secret proceeding has already begun, said one of the people familiar with the matter.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
‘Our History Is Our Lessons’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Would Not Take Down Statues of Hitler or Satan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says she would not support taking down statues of Hitler or Satan, even though she disagrees with them, because thy are important tools to teach her children history. There do not appear to be any statues of Hitler or Satan in the U.S., but there are many teaching opportunities available for parents, including Greene, to use without having to erect statues to evil figures.
“Our history is our lessons,” Greene said. “And our lessons is how we learn to make our choices going forward.”
“Whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with like Adolf Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself. I would not want to say take it down, but again, it’s so that I could tell my children and teach others about who these people are, what they did and what they may be about.”
Greene made her remarks during a Dalton, Georgia, City Council meeting in 2020 before becoming the Republican nominee for Congress.
Congresswoman Greene has come under massive criticism in recent days for claiming masks mandates are “exactly” like the Holocaust, and today, for saying, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” and calling it “discrimination against unvaxxed people.”
Here is the video on YouTube, first reported on by Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman. Her remarks begin at the 1:34:03 mark.
?tipster sent me this video.@mtgreenee said she would not support taking down a statue of Hitler or Satan even though she “fully disagrees” with them.
her reaason: “so that i can tell my children and teach others about who they are and what they did”https://t.co/anZmqqV9Lj
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 25, 2021
News
Biden’s DOJ Moves to Block Release of Memo on Why Trump Was Not Prosecuted for Obstruction of Justice
The Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland moved on Monday to block the release of a secret memo that then-AG William Barr reportedly relied up in deciding against prosecuting Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the memo made public following a Freedom of Information Act request from the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
The DOJ “notice of appeal” was filed by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Netter.
Now: DOJ notifies the court that it will appeal a judge's order to release a March 2019 memo re: not prosecuting Trump for obstruction in the Russia probe. More to come shortly. pic.twitter.com/BiXXX7qNKQ
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) May 25, 2021
Biden DOJ has partially unsealed Barr-era memo regarding the non-prosecution of Trump. DOJ at same time asks judge to pause her ruling, which requires full unsealing. DOJ's motion to stay: https://t.co/P6Z9AshcUL pic.twitter.com/ir08ceOmpV
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 25, 2021
News
David Brody Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Jews Were ‘Taken to Gas Chambers’ Was About Pre-Holocaust Germany
Christian Broadcasting Network commentator David Brody, appearing on the far right streaming website Real America’s Voice Monday tried to defend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s remarks made on his show Thursday by falsely claiming the embattled Georgia Republican Congresswoman was referring to “pre-Holocaust” Germany when she talked about Jews being “taken into gas chambers.”
Rep. Greene was comparing Speaker Pelosi’s policies on masks with Hitler’s genocide of millions of Jews and other minorities.
Her remarks sparked massive outrage, intensifying calls for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove her from Congress. McCarthy hasn’t bothered to even acknowledge Greene’s antisemitic remarks.
Monday afternoon Brody claimed that “an honest reading” of Greene’s comments “shows that she was comparing the pre-Holocaust period in Nazi Germany to some aspects of America today, specifically, she was noting how history has shown us that certain countries and regimes have indeed separated people into second class citizens. In essence, she was saying that Jews were branded as second class citizens back then with a gold star, and today we were also seeing a branding and division of people between the vaccinated, and the unvaccinated – two classes of people. That was the point she made look she wasn’t coming from a place of hate,” Brody insisted.
He conveniently didn’t bother to allow the audio to play when he showed video Monday of Congresswoman Greene, and he conveniently did not specifically quote her.
So we will.
“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene began, apparently not “coming from a place of hate.”
“You know,” Greene continued, “we can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
(Video here.)
It’s impossible for “an honest reading” to leave those remarks out, especially when she literally talks about “Nazi Germany” and putting Jews “on trains” and being “taken into gas chambers.”
Brody’s suggestion that the gold stars were only used in pre-Holocaust Germany is also false.
Below, video from Brody’s show (relevant remarks start at 1:18 mark):
