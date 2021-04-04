RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Fox News Pundit: It’s ‘Puritanical’ to Oppose Matt Gaetz Having Sex With Underage Girls
Fox News contributor Kat Timpf on Sunday blasted “puritanical” liberals for opposing a suspected sexual affair between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and an underage girl.
During an appearance on Fox News, Timpf observed that the Gaetz scandal has “everything.”
“It’s got sex, it’s got drugs, it has Matt Gaetz, who is a very polarizing figure and he’s a very staunch supporter of Donald Trump so people either really love him or they really hate him,” she opined.
“But I think it’s been really interesting,” the Fox News pundit continued. “If buying expensive gifts for women and sleeping with them — that isn’t illegal. We still need to figure out exactly, there are receipts coming in, we still need to figure out more about what happened.”
Timpf added: “But it’s been interesting to see some in the media on the left who normally wouldn’t be so puritanical about something like that, being very puritanical and not just look at following the facts of it. Which again, it’s bizarre so it’s hard to know what those are.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘Dishonest Weasel’ Tom Cotton Slammed Over Rant Attacking Biden COVID Relief Bill That Sends Check to ‘Boston Bomber’
A noted fact-checker is among those criticizing U.S. Senator Tom Cotton after the Arkansas Republican was caught lambasting President Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill that will send a check to the “Boston Bomber.”
Cotton, in a multi-day rant, attacked Democrats and President Biden’s American Rescue Plan that no Republican in the Senate voted for at all – Republicans in the midst of a year-long pandemic voted to not give any help to the American people. The bill, like the two Trump-era bills before it, does not exclude people in prison. As many on social media noted people in prison also have families and are also affected by the pandemic.
The Senator from Arkansas, who has 2024 presidential ambitions, posted tweets like these pointing out, in the most extreme manner possible, that prisoners will be getting checks.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city.
He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021
Dylann Roof murdered nine people. He’s on federal death row.
He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021
Cotton, as CNN’s Daniel Dale and others have noted, did not vote for Biden’s relief bill but he did vote, twice, for President Donald Trump’s COVID relief bills, which also sent checks to those who are incarcerated.
He then tried to blame a “liberal” federal judge for prisoners receiving checks.
“They’re saying, ‘CARES—which passed unanimously—also sent checks to prisoners.’ But they’re leaving out that this is only because a liberal federal judge mandated it over the government’s objections, *months after the bill passed.*”
Dale was not letting that go by unchallenged.
“Nope,” the CNN fact checker tweeted. “Prisoners got checks from the Trump-signed, Cotton-backed CARES Act *because nothing in the law said prisoners shouldn’t get checks.* Post-signing, the IRS declared No Prisoners Allowed. The judge overturned the IRS because the law didn’t say that.”
Cotton then again went ballistic with another “Boston Bomber” tweet attacking Democrats.
Have any Senate Democrats explained why they voted “no” on this amendment to stop the Boston Bomber from getting a stimulus check? pic.twitter.com/zS5XmGV8Gt
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021
And other “murderers.”
If Democrats want to avoid the political consequences of sending stimulus checks to murderers in prison, they should have voted the other way. pic.twitter.com/Ti3bCnyMkC
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021
“Cotton’s attack on Democrats was echoed by North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Twitter on Sunday,” Dale writes at CNN. “Fox News, meanwhile, turned Cotton’s tweets into an ominous headline on the front page of its website: ‘FUNDING CONVICTED KILLERS. Democratic COVID bill gives mass murderers taxpayer money right out of your pocket.'”
It did not go well for him.
Tom Cotton voted to send stimulus checks to the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
— B.D.L. (@bigdaddyleisure) March 8, 2021
I just love how Tom Cotton leaves out the fact that if you are married to someone in prison it would cut your refund also. Devil is always in the details Tom. Guess what? Some of us actually read the amendments.
— Colleen Anderson (@ColleenAnderso2) March 8, 2021
This is what Cotton voted against. pic.twitter.com/p9OdGUGMyh
— RamRog (@RamRog3) March 8, 2021
Jesus @SenTomCotton, you are a dishonest weasel. Trump's #CovidReliefBill also gave money to prisoners, you said nothing. #TomCotton https://t.co/EbODq81HXn
— Z-Diddy™ (@Ziggy_Daddy) March 8, 2021
Makes sense as @SenTomCotton @TomCottonAR is a Republican. Their platform is down to lie and deflect.
— Susan (@Susan_M65) March 8, 2021
@SenTomCotton STOP lying! https://t.co/bAOKmEzKld
— Ursula M.???? #Give Joe a chance #Trump4Jail (@UrsulaMyers13) March 8, 2021
And yet nobody will publish this headline: "Tom Cotton voted to give relief money to prisoners, twice"
The left is letting the right win an asymmetric war of words
— Steve Cohen (@stevec22) March 8, 2021
#LyingTom @SenTomCotton https://t.co/oGqfk6Bvel
— Saintsswimmom (@Saintsswimmom) March 8, 2021
As your constituent I'd like to know why you voted to give murderers, rapist, terrorists etc stimulus checks twice in the past! Where were you concerns then? Buried somewhere under your blind loyalty to making Trump look good?
— Jane Elliot mets Hank Green (@MrsBiology101) March 8, 2021
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Tom Cotton is a bad-faith hypocrite.
Bad-faith hypocrisy is the platform of the Republican Party https://t.co/SZD6aNP2VR
— MICHA?L B?RNST?IN (@MBerns247) March 8, 2021
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Biden Administration Withdraws Neera Tanden Nomination After Republicans Create New Standard Over ‘Mean Tweets’
During the five years that candidate and then president Donald Trump headed the Republican Party, GOP lawmakers almost daily told reporters they were unaware of the tweets Trump posted, attacking anyone and anything that he felt was an open target.
But now that Trump is no longer in office – or in possession of a Twitter account, Republicans are intensely focused on tweets.
Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden, by any measure a policy expert who twice has served in the White House, said a lot of mean things about a lot of lawmakers, and not just Republicans.
After a grueling, grilling confirmation hearing where mostly male Senators tore her apart, and with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia sticking to her decision to vote against her, the Biden White House has withdrawn Tanden’s nomination to head the very important and very powerful Office of Management and Budget, according to The Washington Post.
“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget,” President Biden said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
Outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing an onslaught of criticism after posting a tweet praising Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day.
Calling Dr. King “a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality,” McEnany posted a quote from the iconic Civil Rights leader. Given that she, as one social media user said, along with her president and her party “tried to nullify millions of black votes,” it is an incredible self-own.
Today, we honor a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
– MLK Jr.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 18, 2021
And on her personal Twitter account she posted this quote:
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
– Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left a legacy of faith, love, and equality.
He made America better.
He was a true servant of Christ.
Today, we honor him!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 18, 2021
Early Monday morning Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, issued a plea, a reminder, and a warning:
Please don’t act like everyone loved my father. He was assassinated. A 1967 poll reflected that he was one of the most hated men in America. Most hated. Many who quote him now and evoke him to deter justice today would likely hate, and may already hate, the authentic King. #MLK pic.twitter.com/yGdQXL5MJ3
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021
Here’s how some are responding to McEnany’s remarks.
You have done violence to everything Dr. King stood for. You have no business quoting him. https://t.co/JqkcJZSFGT
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 18, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany tried to nullify millions of black votes. https://t.co/vIJ71gZkvM
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 18, 2021
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” pic.twitter.com/UvYZfSaGlU
— Thaddeus Stevens (@TruthThaddeus) January 18, 2021
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 18, 2021
Doesn’t mix well with your racism, does it Kayleigh? pic.twitter.com/0phgj4nKFO
— Kenneth Richard (@Keneththemeneth) January 18, 2021
(That is an actual tweet from McEnany, original here.)
You could have simply not tweeted today. That would have been okay too.
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 18, 2021
This…person…is unbelievable. She spends weeks justifying throwing out millions of votes from African Americans – something that Bull Connor and George Wallace would dream of – and then has the gall to quote Martin Luther King Jr. scummy disingenuous fraud. @PressSec https://t.co/HCTvs2lXy2
— Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 18, 2021
See? This is the shit I’m talking about. I don’t want to see racist trash, who would’ve despised MLK if they were alive when he was active, co-opt his message to prop-up White Supremacy. https://t.co/QrqtyT6PDq
— Aaron T. Starks ? (@StarkyLuv73) January 18, 2021
How dare u quote MLK after u stood by a white supremacist who was President when he divided this country on lies and conspiracy theories.. #MLKDay https://t.co/5mx9boWsHu
— Danielle Parker (@Dcparker35) January 18, 2021
Hey, you really need to sit this one out. https://t.co/Wz0DQ20aWy
— A. Cedric Armstrong (@cedteaches) January 18, 2021
Racist white people quoting Dr. King provokes me. https://t.co/xHOQIbwuTy
— Mr. Anderson (@lionel_anderson) January 18, 2021
You peddled lies about voter fraud to get Black votes thrown out to keep Trump in office. Sit the fuck down and keep MLK’s name out of your mouth. https://t.co/GUk6Aca3h8
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) January 18, 2021
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
Feds Have Evidence Connecting Matt Gaetz to Fake ID Scheme in Florida: Report
- CRIME3 days ago
Gaetz Allegedly Took Ecstasy and Paid Women for Sex Using Cash Apps: NYT
- CRIME2 days ago
Gaetz Allegedly Used ATMs in Hotels Where He Met Women He Paid – Could Face 10 Year Mandatory Jail Sentence: Report
- OPINION2 days ago
GOP Lawmaker Threatens MLB With Likely Unconstitutional Bill Revoking Antitrust Exemption After Trump Jr. Goes Nuts
- CRIME3 days ago
Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Scandal Now Includes ‘Cash and Drugs’ Focus: CNN
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Republicans Are Prepared to Dump ‘Skeevy Florida Bro’ Matt Gaetz as He Becomes ‘Terminally Toxic’: MSNBC’s Heilemann
- OMG3 days ago
Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Photos of Nude Women He Said He Had Sex With to Lawmakers: CNN
- 'FAKE CHRISTIANS'1 day ago
MSNBC Guest Rains Hell on Evangelicals Remaining Silent About Matt Gaetz’s Sex Scandals