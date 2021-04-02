News
‘What Is the Sedition Caucus Saying Now?’: GOP Slammed for Demanding Capitol Fencing Be Removed After Latest Deadly Attack
Republicans are being highly-criticized for spending the past several months demanding the security measures enacted after the January 6 insurrection, including additional fencing, be removed – claiming there is no longer any danger or threat.
Friday afternoon a man rammed his car into a Capitol Hill barricade, exited and began slashing or stabbing at two Capitol Hill police officers, killing one of them. That suspect was shot and died. The other officer is reportedly in critical condition.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:
It’s time for our National Guard to be sent home to their families, the razor wire wall be removed from the U.S. Capitol grounds, and our great military no longer be used by Democrats as a political tool to harass the press, Congress, and Americans who want to visit our Capitol.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2021
Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was among the most vocal:
The National Guard should be at the border, not at the Capitol.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 7, 2021
Some of the fencing was removed last week.
More than two months after the January 6 assault on the Capitol, officials have given the OK for security and fencing to be reduced. On Saturday, some of the razor wire on the fence was removed. https://t.co/2CCoRa8Raf pic.twitter.com/blMBIsjB43
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2021
Here’s how some are responding after today’s deadly attack:
Lauren Boebert wanted fencing and barricades removed from the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/yeZaePvPmO
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2021
A Capitol Police Officer has died. What is the Sedition Caucus saying about the fencing now?
— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 2, 2021
Since just days after the January 6 insurrection, Republicans have been insisting that security measures at the Capitol should be relaxed because there’s no real threat
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021
House Republicans complained that security measures at Capitol were voter suppression while GOP introduced 361 new bills to make it harder to vote
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 2, 2021
Darrell Issa was whining the other day about the fencing and guards at the Capitol. It’s an ongoing litany of grievances by the likes of Issa, Taylor-Greene, and others.
Jan. 6 and today’s incident are the reasons why.
— Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) April 2, 2021
Bad look. pic.twitter.com/W0tfwohvXo
— Edgar Cancelled Poe (@poedoepie) April 2, 2021
Soooo…probably not a good time to remove the barricades from around the US Capitol, right?
— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 2, 2021
Republicans who pushed the Big Lie, incited an attack on the Capitol and then complained for months that there was too much Capitol security will fall silent for a few hours after this new attack. And then they’ll start all over again.
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 2, 2021
Republicans: “Remove the barbed wire fences. Relax the security measures. There is no real threat. People are being drama queens.”
Today: Vehicle hits two Capitol Hill police officers. Shooting taking place. Capitol Hill on full lockdown.
Now What were Republicans saying again?
— 🌊 🇺🇸 PatriotSerena 🌊 🇺🇸 (@serena_patriot) April 2, 2021
As we observe the horrific event at the US Capitol today, let’s remember all of the Republicans that attacked and criticized Nancy Pelosi for the additional security measures she put in place.
These are bad, bad people. The GOP is America’s worst enemy.
— Jack©️ (@Jackasaurus3) April 2, 2021
One Officer Dead After Stabbing – Suspect Dead After Capitol Police Fired Shots
Developing…
The suspect who rammed a car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol then allegedly got out and stabbed at least one police officer has died, according to MSNBC and CNN.
The acting Chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, has just announced that one of the two police officers has also died.
BREAKING: Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief on Capitol incident: "It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries." https://t.co/tQTCxIJc3Z pic.twitter.com/4vBpr5OqW5
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 2, 2021
The suspect rammed his car into the barricade and then exited his car lunging at the officers who then shot him, the acting Chief Pittman announced.
CNN’s Jim Sciutto:
Breaking: Suspect dead and Capitol Police officer stabbed, another injured after car rams into barrier outside building – CNNPolitics https://t.co/mrNwC9wDRY
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 2, 2021
CBS News:
BREAKING: The suspect who rammed a car into a U.S. Capitol barricade is dead, CBS News confirms https://t.co/Upe8dIHzqr pic.twitter.com/BspGu8ikWd
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Video: US Capitol Under ‘Lockdown’ Amid ‘Heavy Police Activity’ – ‘Helicopter Just Landed on the East Front’: Reporters
Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an “external security threat,” and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn.
UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that “A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”
MSNBC adds “at least one person has been shot.”
CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
LATEST:
Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers “threw their bodies” in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.
BREAKING: Sources tell The Post that officers were just rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol. Suspect has been shot. Two officers appear in critical condition.
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) April 2, 2021
Earlier:
Here’s Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News:
??A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
??Capitol staff just got this text message
I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
More reporters:
Heavy Police activity around the Capitol Hill – People told to remain indoors. #DC pic.twitter.com/u9fhmZpxA0
— Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) April 2, 2021
BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to “external security threat”.
Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window.
Following…
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 2, 2021
I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah
— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021
Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT
— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021
UPDATE:
On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Gaetz’s Communications Director Quits ‘Out of Principle’
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing a lot of trouble and he now has one more problem. Luke Ball, Gaetz’s communications director has resigned, according to multiple reports.
Luke Ball, the communications director for Rep. Matt Gaetz, has resigned, according to a person familiar.
Ball quit out of principle, according to the person. @LACaldwellDC
— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) April 2, 2021
According to his LinkedIn profile, Ball began working for Gaetz in 2018 as his scheduler and press assistant, became his press secretary, and in November of 2019 his communications director.
Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old and for child sex trafficking, is appearing to make it sound like there was some disagreement that led to the resignation and that it was a mutual decision:
Stmt from Gaetz office:
“The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time in our office, and we wish him the best moving forward.” https://t.co/NKuU7EUDlH
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 2, 2021
Ball was also Gaetz’s deputy campaign manager, and worked for Ron DeSantis’ election campaign.
He began his career in politics as a congressional intern.
Ball was not especially active on Twitter but he did retweet an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and he did post this a month ago:
“I don’t know I could see a show here…Pete (Hegseth) and Matt Gaetz…there’s something there.” –@seanhannity pic.twitter.com/g45BaJbPgW
— Luke Ball (@LukeTBall) March 5, 2021
