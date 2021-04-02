‘What Is the Sedition Caucus Saying Now?’: GOP Slammed for Demanding Capitol Fencing Be Removed After Latest Deadly Attack

Republicans are being highly-criticized for spending the past several months demanding the security measures enacted after the January 6 insurrection, including additional fencing, be removed – claiming there is no longer any danger or threat.

Friday afternoon a man rammed his car into a Capitol Hill barricade, exited and began slashing or stabbing at two Capitol Hill police officers, killing one of them. That suspect was shot and died. The other officer is reportedly in critical condition.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

It’s time for our National Guard to be sent home to their families, the razor wire wall be removed from the U.S. Capitol grounds, and our great military no longer be used by Democrats as a political tool to harass the press, Congress, and Americans who want to visit our Capitol. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was among the most vocal:

The National Guard should be at the border, not at the Capitol. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 7, 2021

Some of the fencing was removed last week.

More than two months after the January 6 assault on the Capitol, officials have given the OK for security and fencing to be reduced. On Saturday, some of the razor wire on the fence was removed. https://t.co/2CCoRa8Raf pic.twitter.com/blMBIsjB43 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2021

Here’s how some are responding after today’s deadly attack:

Lauren Boebert wanted fencing and barricades removed from the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/yeZaePvPmO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2021

A Capitol Police Officer has died. What is the Sedition Caucus saying about the fencing now? — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 2, 2021

Since just days after the January 6 insurrection, Republicans have been insisting that security measures at the Capitol should be relaxed because there’s no real threat — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021

House Republicans complained that security measures at Capitol were voter suppression while GOP introduced 361 new bills to make it harder to vote — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 2, 2021

Darrell Issa was whining the other day about the fencing and guards at the Capitol. It’s an ongoing litany of grievances by the likes of Issa, Taylor-Greene, and others. Jan. 6 and today’s incident are the reasons why. — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) April 2, 2021

Soooo…probably not a good time to remove the barricades from around the US Capitol, right? — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 2, 2021

Republicans who pushed the Big Lie, incited an attack on the Capitol and then complained for months that there was too much Capitol security will fall silent for a few hours after this new attack. And then they’ll start all over again. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 2, 2021

Republicans: “Remove the barbed wire fences. Relax the security measures. There is no real threat. People are being drama queens.” Today: Vehicle hits two Capitol Hill police officers. Shooting taking place. Capitol Hill on full lockdown. Now What were Republicans saying again? — 🌊 🇺🇸 PatriotSerena 🌊 🇺🇸 (@serena_patriot) April 2, 2021