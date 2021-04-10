News
Watch: CNN Interview With Trump Supporter Who Is Clearly Divorced From Reality
Donald Trump so successfully pushed his “Big Lie” about election fraud that his supporters stormed the capitol on January 6th. And now, it seems, conservative lies about the insurrection have convinced some of his supporters that the riots never even happened.
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan on Saturday conducted a fascinating interview with Kinnet Ehring McSweeney at Trump National Doral.
“And I do believe that the election was stolen and I do believe it was a peaceful rally that day,” McSweeney said, when in fact the opposite is true. “And that, just because people who were in the capitol were wearing Trump shirts and Trump hats doesn’t necessarily make them Trump supporters — anybody can get one of those shirts.”
She went on to say friends and family think she is “crazy” and “a conspiracy theorist.”
She was then asked about the “QAnon congresswoman,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
“I don’t know what’s so terrible about QAnon,” she said of the insane conspiracy alleging a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
“You know, what is so terrible about conspiracy theories anyway?” McSweeney asked.
Attendees at an event here in Trump National Doral this weekend are attempting to re-write the history of January 6th.
One asks, "what is so terrible about conspiracy theories anyway?"
New reporting today on @CNNnewsroom w/@Acosta. pic.twitter.com/MTPkBYCTWP
— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) April 10, 2021
News
House Ethics Committee Announces It Is Opening an Investigation Into Matt Gaetz in Statement Detailing Broad Scope
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), reportedly under investigation by the Dept. of Justice, is now also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” the Committee’s statement, dated Friday, reads.
It adds that “the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations does not indicate that any violation has occurred.”
Ethics has begin a gaetz probe. pic.twitter.com/aJGxHSiPid
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 9, 2021
News
Another Gaetz Top Aide Abruptly Quits – Congressman Hid Resignation for a Week
A second top aide to Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has resigned amid the growing scandals of alleged child sex trafficking and a sexual relationship with a 17-year old.
Gaetz legislative aide Devin Murphy resigned last week on Friday, The New York Times reports. The Florida Republican hid the news which just broke for nearly a week.
Murphy, a highly-controversial staffer who was the subject of disturbing news reports in 2017, “told associates that he was interested in writing bills, not working at TMZ,” the Times reports, “equating the work that Mr. Gaetz’s aides were now handling to the tabloid publication, according to one of the people, who all asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive personnel matter.”
Last week Gaetz’s communications director, Luke Ball, resigned, he allegedly claimed, “out of principle.” But Ball’s principles apparently include supporting an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and he is the founder of RightLife Media, a right wing PR agency.
Murphy has his own disturbing history.
“A GOP Staffer Crowdsourced an Anti-Clinton Resolution From Reddit,” is the title of a 2017 article at WIRED. “An amendment that targets Hillary Clinton and James Comey has its roots in r/The_Donald, a notoriously conspiracy-minded subreddit.”
The resolution, sponsored by Gaetz, called “for an investigation into alleged misconduct on the parts of Hillary Clinton and James Comey.”
It was drafted by Murphy, which Gaetz himself confirmed, WIRED reported.
Gaetz's staffer Devin Murphy, the one "seeking" "citizen input": pic.twitter.com/t4yNJmRRu8
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) July 31, 2017
A congressional aide explained to WIRED why the resolution was so problematic.
“If the purpose of oversight investigations is to get to the truth,” the staffer said, “then using baseless conspiracies as your starting point is completely counterproductive to a direct investigation.”
EARLIER: Attorney for Matt Gaetz’s ‘Wingman’ Facing Child Sex Trafficking Charges Calls Congressman ‘Potential Co-Defendant’
News
NRA Bankruptcy Trial Reveals Strange Expenditure Marked ‘Russia’
A bizarre moment happened in the bankruptcy trial of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Wednesday. According to Law and Crime News investigative reporter Adam Klasfeld, who is there live-tweeting the proceedings, a Russia reference popped up in an odd place.
Looking at expenditures from the NRA, the Brewer law firm sent the NRA an invoice to general counsel John Frazer’s office in 2020 for $59,155.25. It was marked “Russia.”
Firm Ackerman McQueen, the NRA’s former PR firm before their falling out, questioned Frazer about it while he was testifying on the stand. There was an objection, “citing confidentiality,” said Klasfeld. Judge Harlin Hale struck the questions about it from the record.
Ackerman McQueen’s lawyer, Mike Gruber argued it should be stricken, but Judge Hale ruled it out.
Frazer previously testified that he was unaware of the NRA’s Chapter 11 filing. He didn’t find out about it until the day of the bankruptcy.
The trial has been a disaster for the NRA, which has exposed more corruption and lavish spending than previously known. One thing, in particular, was that NRA president Wayne LaPierre lived aboard a 108-foot luxury, massive, luxury yacht after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. He said it was for his protection.
“They simply let me use it as a security retreat because they knew the threat that I was under. And I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” the New York Daily News reported LaPierre saying.
LaPierre also cited “security” reasons for why he needed mosquito spraying at his house, the Washington Post reported. In 2019, LaPierre demanded that the NRA purchase him a $6.5 million mansion, also for his own security, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A lawyer objected to the line of questioning, citing confidentiality.
Judge Hale struck it from the record.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 7, 2021
