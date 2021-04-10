Watch: CNN Interview With Trump Supporter Who Is Clearly Divorced From Reality

Donald Trump so successfully pushed his “Big Lie” about election fraud that his supporters stormed the capitol on January 6th. And now, it seems, conservative lies about the insurrection have convinced some of his supporters that the riots never even happened.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan on Saturday conducted a fascinating interview with Kinnet Ehring McSweeney at Trump National Doral.

“And I do believe that the election was stolen and I do believe it was a peaceful rally that day,” McSweeney said, when in fact the opposite is true. “And that, just because people who were in the capitol were wearing Trump shirts and Trump hats doesn’t necessarily make them Trump supporters — anybody can get one of those shirts.”

She went on to say friends and family think she is “crazy” and “a conspiracy theorist.”

She was then asked about the “QAnon congresswoman,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“I don’t know what’s so terrible about QAnon,” she said of the insane conspiracy alleging a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

“You know, what is so terrible about conspiracy theories anyway?” McSweeney asked.