Connect with us

OPINION

‘Trump Stood on a Stage With Putin and Took His Side’: GOP and Fox Slammed After Reporter’s COVID Question to Biden

Published

on

In post-Trump America the Fox News–GOP machine is becoming even tighter and more conjoined. Several former Trump officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, are now front and center at the conservative cable channel whose CEO admitted last month it is on a mission – not to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting – but to be the “loyal opposition” to the Biden presidency.

That is on full display almost daily, when Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy speaks.

Doocy on Tuesday tried to advance GOP talking points in the press briefing room but White House press secretary Jen Psaki was not having it.

As Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes, Fox News really didn’t care what Psaki’s answer was – or the actual facts were – they wanted a GOP talking points chyron:

Just hours later Doocy was doing the GOP’s bidding once again.

At the end of President Joe Biden’s announcement that by April 19 every adult in America will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Doocy was the only reporter to shout out a question (a regular tactic Doocy employs,) which President Biden generously answered despite the event having ended and he was already walking away:

(To be clear, studies and Trump’s own Dr. Deborah Birx say 400,000 COVID deaths were avoidable.)

It took the GOP no time to sweep that ready-made soundbite up and blast it out, almost as if it had be pre-scripted (RNC Research is an official RNC account):

Fox News minutes later blasted out this alert from its mobile app:

On social media many Americans expressed anger and frustration:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

OPINION

Ex-Trump Attorney Attacks Dem Senator as a ‘Heretic’ and MSNBC Hosts ‘Who Don’t Even Pretend to Be Christians’

Published

1 day ago

on

April 5, 2021

By

Former Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is under fire for attacking U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) who is also the senior pastor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church, as a “heretic.” She is also being criticized for attacking two MSNBC hosts “who don’t even pretend to be Christians.”

Ellis, whose career claim of being a “Constitutional law Attorney” is questioned by experts given her apparent lack of legal experience and having never argued a case before the Supreme Court, had no problem attacking Senator Warnock on Easter.

On Easter Sunday Ellis slammed Warnock for a tweet she called “heresy,” which Warnock later deleted.

In it, he talked about how doing good work can help people to save themselves, something the religious right saw as an attack on the Christian church.

But she wasn’t satisfied. Ellis continued to attack Warnock as a “heretic,” and claims being pro-choice is “against the Bible and moral truth,” despite the Bible not opposing abortion, according to some.

Ellis continued her attacks, going after MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan and Joy Reid, after they pushed back on her calling Rev. Warnock a heretic.

Hasan was happy to take on Ellis, who was incapable of grasping the gravity of her heresy attack:

Joy Reid also pushed back against Ellis’s attack:

And then Ellis attacked both Hasan and Reid as “Leftists who don’t even pretend to be Christians.”

Reid’s Christian faith is not in question, and Hasan is Muslim. Neither are “pretending.” But Ellis’ attack is larger than against the MSNBC hosts or “leftists.”

The message Ellis is sending, whether she meant to or not, is that in America you have to either be a far right wing Christian or “pretend” to be one – which goes against everything our Founders stood for. She’s attacking a person who has talked about his Islamic faith openly as someone who doesn’t “even even pretend to be Christian,” as if pretending to be Christian is something people should do – or have to do in Ellis’ America.

What about people of no religious faith? What about atheists? Agnostics? What about people who are spiritual but not religious? Or people who believe in god, a god, or gods, but no organized religion? Or people of different faiths, like Hasan? What about people of the Jewish faith? Or other faiths?

Last week Gallup reported that “Americans’ membership in houses of worship continued to decline last year, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend. In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.”

Are they not acceptable to Ellis?

Why does anyone have to “pretend” to be Christian to be acceptable to Ellis and the religious right, many of whom have bastardized the Christian faith, used it as a sword, a shield, and for political advantage while not practicing its most important tenets?

 

 

 

Continue Reading

OPINION

‘Racist Much Mike?’: Huckabee Slammed for Anti-Asian and Anti-Trans Tweet Amid Rise in Violent Hate Crimes

Published

3 days ago

on

April 3, 2021

By

Amid near-daily reports of horrific hate crimes against Asian Americans and transgender Americans, Mike Huckabee is under massive criticism for posting a hateful, racist, anti-Asian, transphobic tweet that’s also anti-democracy, amid a rise in vicious and violent hate crimes.

Huckabee is the host of “Huckabee” on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), and is the father of Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former Trump White House press secretary. For decades Huckabee has played the part of a conservative Christian, using his faith as a sword and a shield.

“I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese,” Huckabee tweeted Saturday. “Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?” he asked, mocking the millions of Americans furious about Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp signing the nation’s worst voter suppression bill into law. On Friday Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and hundreds of corporations and organizations have denounced the legislation designed to make voting even more difficult, especially for the state’s Black and low-income voters.

Huckabee, an ordained Baptist minister who ran for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination but failed twice, is the former Arkansas governor. He has a long history of attacking minorities, especially LGBTQ people.

Many across the nation reacted in horror when video of a New York City man attacking a 65-year old Asian American woman in a hate crime, including repeatedly kicking her in the stomach, causing her to fall to the ground, then stomping her head multiple times, went viral last week. Just weeks ago a gunman massacred eight people at a Asian spa in Atlanta. Six of the eight murdered were Asian American.

Huckabee’s attack comes on Holy Saturday, just one day before Easter, a highly important holiday for people around the world of the Christian faith who celebrate what they believe is Christ’s resurrection.

This is far from the first time Huckabee has been accused of racism.

“2020 was the deadliest year for the transgender community,” according to ABC Tampa.

“There were 122 incidents of anti-Asian American hate crimes in 16 of the country’s most populous cities in 2020, an increase of almost 150%,” Voice of America reports.

On social media many expressed their outrage in response to Huckabee’s tweet:

 

Continue Reading

OPINION

GOP Lawmaker Threatens MLB With Likely Unconstitutional Bill Revoking Antitrust Exemption After Trump Jr. Goes Nuts

Published

4 days ago

on

April 2, 2021

By

In a highly unusual and likely unconstitutional move a U.S. Congressman is threatening to revoke Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption in retaliation for MLB’s just-announced decision to pull the famed All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signing a massive voter suppression bill into law.

“In light of @MLB’s stance to undermine election integrity laws, I have instructed my staff to begin drafting legislation to remove Major League Baseball’s federal antitrust exception,” Rep. Jeff Duncan, Republican of South Carolina tweeted at 3:59 PM Friday.

“An overwhelming bipartisan majority of Americans support requiring an ID to vote, and any organization that abuses its power to oppose secure elections deserves increased scrutiny under the law,” added Duncan whose Twitter bio ironically describes him as a “Lover of football.”

Rep. Duncan is packing a major punch with his tweets, by falsely implying that all the Georgia voter suppression law does is require a driver’s license to vote (it is one of if not the greatest voter suppression laws of modern times.) And anyone can pick a poll to make their claim sound true, but laws shouldn’t be created solely based on majority opinion.

Voter ID laws disproportionally and negatively impact Black voters, which is why Democrats oppose them. The number of people who attempt to fraudulently vote under someone else’s name is so minuscule, why would anyone want to disenfranchise millions of other voters to do so – unless they are Republicans and know they will lose unless they make the vote unfair.

Strangely, Duncan, an anti-LGBTQ extremist who in 2018 filed a bill that would ban U.S. embassies from flying the LGBT pride flag, appears to have tweeted out his unconstitutional threat in response to this tweet from Donald Trump, Jr.:

How do we even know Duncan saw Jr.’s tweet? Because he tagged him in his own tweet:

Duncan apparently has a problem understanding the First Amendment. Aside from today’s misstep, also back in 2018 the South Carolina Republican Congressman was roundly mocked when he falsely claimed the First Amendment applied to Facebook, and demanded conservatives’ free-speech rights be “restored.”

Here’s Vox’s Ian Millhiser, author of two books on the U.S. Supreme Court, including most recently, “The Agenda: What Republicans Will Do with the Supreme Court.”

Needless to say, the response to Rep. Duncan’s abusive threat, a possible First Amendment violation, was strong.

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.