‘Trump Stood on a Stage With Putin and Took His Side’: GOP and Fox Slammed After Reporter’s COVID Question to Biden
In post-Trump America the Fox News–GOP machine is becoming even tighter and more conjoined. Several former Trump officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, are now front and center at the conservative cable channel whose CEO admitted last month it is on a mission – not to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting – but to be the “loyal opposition” to the Biden presidency.
That is on full display almost daily, when Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy speaks.
Doocy on Tuesday tried to advance GOP talking points in the press briefing room but White House press secretary Jen Psaki was not having it.
PETER DOOCY: Is the WH concerned MLB is moving their All Star Game to Colorado, where voting rules are very similar to Georgia?
PSAKI: Let me refute that. CO has same-day registration, universal mail voting… it’s important to remember the context. The GA bill is built on a lie pic.twitter.com/TaDLU0mYNP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
As Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes, Fox News really didn’t care what Psaki’s answer was – or the actual facts were – they wanted a GOP talking points chyron:
Jen Psaki just debunked this chyron but Fox News is running with it anyway pic.twitter.com/iXuEp7Jyu5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
Just hours later Doocy was doing the GOP’s bidding once again.
At the end of President Joe Biden’s announcement that by April 19 every adult in America will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Doocy was the only reporter to shout out a question (a regular tactic Doocy employs,) which President Biden generously answered despite the event having ended and he was already walking away:
Here’s Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy framing a question to President Biden in a way that blames every American COVID death on China. pic.twitter.com/nNKmNGOoyo
— The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2021
(To be clear, studies and Trump’s own Dr. Deborah Birx say 400,000 COVID deaths were avoidable.)
It took the GOP no time to sweep that ready-made soundbite up and blast it out, almost as if it had be pre-scripted (RNC Research is an official RNC account):
Joe Biden confirms he has not confronted China’s leaders for misleading the world about COVID-19https://t.co/6T9FWwyX0I pic.twitter.com/qUpnqjdqTq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2021
Fox News minutes later blasted out this alert from its mobile app:
On social media many Americans expressed anger and frustration:
Trump literally stood on a stage with Putin and took his side over the Intelligence Community. So sit down and be quiet. https://t.co/6cE4GunfzV
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 6, 2021
Perhaps the better question is have you had an opportunity to talk to the Former Guy to find out why he lied to the American public about the COVID-19 virus that killed 544,000 Americans.
— Colleen Neel (@colleenneel) April 6, 2021
How does that guy still have a press badge?
— greg (@gregf1971) April 6, 2021
“It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control”
—Donald J. Trump (Jan 22,2020)
— FreedomExpressed 🌊🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@iPicNews) April 6, 2021
Doocy and Fox will never stop trying to misinform their viewers. https://t.co/sg8M1mhulk
— AJM🌊 (@ajm510) April 6, 2021
That was breathtaking—no blame for their god-emperor ever https://t.co/aDPzlRTVAK
— Snackus Maximus 🥟 (@rosicrucian1970) April 6, 2021
Trump thanked Xi for his efforts on COVID 19
— Tony Stella (@stellacle) April 6, 2021
Dear @FoxNews Stop It ! Just stop it ! #StopAsianHate https://t.co/lnCeFBkP5c
— JustSusan ⭐️ (@TassajaraRd) April 6, 2021
This your boy? pic.twitter.com/nbq124oyOZ
— George “WEAR A MASK & WASH YOUR HANDS” Scriban (@scriban2) April 6, 2021
Trump hasn’t apologized for saying China had it all under control.
— Just me (@reluctantzealot) April 6, 2021
I’ve been voting in CO for decades. Doocy works for a dangerous propaganda network dedicated to spreading lies to undercut our democracy. Stop treating them like a news org and stop calling on them.
— The GOP lies and liars lead to insurrection (@we_are_toast) April 6, 2021
Proving Peter Doocy is as dumb as his Dad and that Fox News will parrot any idiotic talking point from the GOP regardless of its truth. Also Psaki is prepared as fuck.
— Paul (@paul_bryant) April 6, 2021
