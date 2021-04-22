News
Trump Loving Lawmaker Schooled for Claim Founders Oppose DC Statehood: They ‘Never Intended’ for GOP to ‘Commit Sedition’ Either
Just before the U.S. House of Representatives voted 216-208 on Thursday to make Washington, D.C. a state, Ohio Republican state representative Mike Loychik posted a tweet insisting the “founders never intended for Washington DC to become a state.”
He’s not wrong, technically, but – as many corrected him – given that the founders never intended for many things, including for women and Black people to be allowed to vote, for people who did not own property to vote, and, as some noted, for Republicans to “commit sedition,” what difference does it make?
The founders also did not originally intend for Washington, D.C. to be the seat of government. First it was New York City, then Philadelphia.
Rep. Loychik, who just filed a bill to make Ohio taxpayers spend $300,000 to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Donald Trump’s honor, did not respond to any of the people educating him, but hours later he posted a tweet attacking Democrats:
The founders are looking down on America and they’re DISGUSTED by what the Democrat party is trying to do to this country.
— Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) April 22, 2021
Loychik is clearly ignoring the fact that “the Republican Party has historically taken far more effective advantage of the addition of new states,” as The Atlantic reported in 2019.
In 1889 and 1890, Congress added North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming—the largest admission of states since the original 13. This addition of 12 new senators and 18 new electors to the Electoral College was a deliberate strategy of late-19th-century Republicans to stay in power after their swing toward Big Business cost them a popular majority. The strategy paid dividends deep into the future; indeed, the admission of so many rural states back then helps to explain GOP control of the Senate today, 130 years later.
Washington, D.C. could become the 51st state, if Democrats in the Senate can convince six of their Democratic colleagues currently opposed to the measure, and another ten Senate Republicans to support it, or kill the filibuster, which would allow passage with 50 Senate votes plus Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
Here’s how some are schooling the Ohio Republican lawmaker:
You're only 3/5 right.
— Ed Bott (@edbott) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended for women to vote or people of color to be considered more than 3/5 of a human being. The founders never intended for @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP to commit sedition and overturn a free and fair election. Based on your logic, there should only be 13 states
— James (@JamesSNYC) April 22, 2021
The founders owned people like cattle.
— Review & Resist (@ReviewResist) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended for one of two political parties to flirt with fascist autocracy while attempting to implement minority rule either. But here we are. https://t.co/2DPIm5AfCK
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 22, 2021
They never intended to extend voting rights to anyone other than property-owning white men, but here we are.
— Steve M. (@nomoremister) April 22, 2021
The Founders also believed that African-Americans were only 3/5ths of a person.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 22, 2021
They didn’t intend persons of color to vote, women to vote, or anyone who wasn’t a white guy with land for that matter.
DC has more people living there than WY or VT. It has more residents than 77 congressional districts.
So, no. You don’t get to deny DC their rights.
— lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) April 22, 2021
Founders never planned to ride a train either, hoss
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended 2a to mean every moron can own an AR-15, either.
No one lived in DC then, they do now. Taxation without representation is illegal.
— 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖔 (@maripoopoopoo) April 22, 2021
That’s inaccurate. Article IV Section 3 of our US Constitution laid out the pathway to statehood. Article I Section 8 lays out the purpose of our nation’s capital which is not to be a state.
— Rep. Ron Ferguson (@ronfergusonohio) April 22, 2021
Remind me which of the original 13 states Ohio was again? https://t.co/K8zZyycF5e
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 22, 2021
Founders never intended for there to be a standing army.
Founders never intended for popular election of Senators. https://t.co/hTatnAW3eY
— Mesopelagic Mike (@nyambol) April 22, 2021
They never intended a not well regulated militia with AK’s either.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 22, 2021
The founders intended Ohio to be part of Connecticut & Virginia, but here we are (also they did not intend blacks or women to vote, but we evolved).
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 22, 2021
I think we can safely stop using “the founders never intended” for a lot of ideas. It’s been almost 250 years. A few things have changed.
— Anthony (@anthonytx42) April 22, 2021
Yup. And HR-51 does this specially. pic.twitter.com/GEF3Z77Mx2
— sunni ♥︎ (@sunnivaskeleton) April 22, 2021
A Strict Constructionist reading (or any reading for that matter) of Article IV, Section 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution does not exclude ANY area that is not already part of a State, @MikeLoychik.
Read the WHOLE Constitution, Mike, not just the 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/XilZo4NtKU
— Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) April 22, 2021
The Founders thought bloodletting cured fevers. Go play.
— BettyFastCat (@BettyFastCat1) April 22, 2021
The founders never intended for the Air Force to become a military branch but here we are.
— National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) April 22, 2021
I dare say they would start a revolution to fight against taxation without representation.
— Nick Done 🇺🇸 (@NickDone8) April 22, 2021
Image: screenshot via Facebook
