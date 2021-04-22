News
‘He Was a Moron!’: Morning Joe Panelists Mock GOP’s John Kennedy for Letting Stacey Abrams ‘Mow Him Down’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ridiculed Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for becoming the latest man to underestimate Stacey Abrams.
The Louisiana Republican challenged Abrams to identify provisions in Georgia’s new restrictive voting law that she believes are racist, and he then unsuccessfully scrambled to derail the voting rights activist after she calmly recited a litany of measures that will make it harder for Black voters to cast their ballots.
“Why do people keep underestimating her?” Brzezinski marveled.
Scarborough joked that TV’s Matlock would be disappointed with Kennedy, an Oxford-educated attorney.
“You don’t ask the question if you don’t know the answer,” Scarborough said. “Especially if you’re trying to set somebody up like — and i’ll tell you something else, and maybe it was just the seersucker suits that made him so darned polite with his witnesses, but Sen. Kennedy, former John Kerry supporter, he kept trying to throw her off, he kept trying to interrupt her. He would say, explain it — he would cut her off — it just, seriously, this guy, I guess they don’t teach Matlock at Oxford, because he sure made a mess of things for himself, didn’t he?”
Co-host Willie Geist said Kennedy and other GOP senators got way more than they bargained for in the hearing, and contributor Eugene Robinson said the Louisiana senator was clearly outmatched.
“You better come with more than what our faux Matlock had yesterday — that was a riot,” Robinson said. “I was thinking the same thing — that’s obviously something they don’t teach at the Oxford debating union about dealing with intelligent people, who are just going to — I mean, she mowed him down, basically. It was highly entertaining to watch.”
Brzezinski praised Abrams’ poise in the face of a man repeatedly interrupting and condescending her, and she said Kennedy looked foolish.
“It was a really great example for anybody who sort of is figuring out, how do women develop their voices in this sea of how men do what they do,” Brzezinski said. “She was elegant, she was measured, she kept coming back, and she mowed him down without lifting a finger.”
“Why in the world does anybody keep underestimating this woman? she added. “If you think about it, if you think in the way she turned out the vote in Georgia, the way she turned out the vote saved our country, if you had any concern about [Donald] Trump. I mean, this woman is not to be messed with any way, shape or form, and he was acting as if he was dealing with some neophyte. He was condescending, he was arrogant, he was a moron.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Columbus Police Shoot and Kill 15 Year Old Black Girl Who Called for Help, Family Says: Reports
A family member of a 15-year old Columbus, Ohio girl says she called police around 4:30 PM local time on Tuesday. Fifteen minutes later police were on the scene and shot her, WBNS reports. “The family says Bryant called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.”
The 15-year-old’s name was Makiah Bryant, The Daily Beast reports, citing their source as the teen’s aunt, Hazel Bryant.
But The Beast also reports a different reason for why police were called: “According to Bryant, Makiyah called the police because someone in her house was abusing her. She went on to say that police saw a knife on the ground near Makiyah and shot the teenager four times.”
The Columbus Dispatch reports the person who called 911 “reported a female was trying to stab them, then the caller hung up.”
“Columbus Fire medics were cleared to come into the scene at 4:46 p.m., police said. The wounded person was transported in critical condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m., police said.”
“She was a good kid. She was loving,” said Hazel Bryant in a video posted to social media (below). “She was 15 years old. She didn’t deserve to die like a dog in the street.”
Alexis Moberger, a reporter for Columbus’ WSYX, posted the video:
WARNING: Video contains strong language. A woman near Legion Lane says her niece was killed earlier tonight after an officer involved shooting. Police still haven’t confirmed victim pic.twitter.com/wpx9Wowtwl
— Alexis Moberger (@alexiswsyx6) April 20, 2021
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the shooting and that the victim was “a young woman.”
Video via WBNS:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Watch: Derek Chauvin Handcuffed and Taken Out of Court After Judge Reads Guilty Verdict in Murder of George Floyd
Minutes ago a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of three counts in the murder of George Floyd.
He was just handcuffed after prosecutors asked for his bail to be revoked and for him to be remanded into custody.
Watch the judge deliver the verdict and Chauvin being handcuffed and taken away.
Derek Chauvin is handcuffed and led out of court pic.twitter.com/RF163AcwLO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021
News
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All Counts in Murder of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts in the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd, a 46-year old Black man and father of five who was unarmed and died after Chauvin pressed his knee across Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
Chauvin, who has been free on bail, was charged with second-degree murder, third degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was taken into custody.
The jury, six white people and six people of color, delivered their verdict just 24 hours after closing arguments concluded. They deliberated about 10 hours and asked no questions of the judge.
Chauvin, 45, faces potentially decades in prison were he to get sentenced to the maximum on all charges and serve consecutive sentences.
Live video via The Washington Post:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- WHY?2 days ago
‘Riding Bikes While Black’: New Jersey Cops Under Fire for Confiscating Bike and Arresting Teen
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Bill Strips Right to Food Stamps, Unemployment, Medical Assistance if Convicted of ‘Crime’ During Political Protest
- News3 days ago
Jen Psaki Schools CNN Reporter Who Wants to Know if Biden Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Chauvin Found Not Guilty
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
McEnany Lectures Biden: ‘It’s the Role of the President of the United States to Stay Back, to Not Inflame’
- News2 days ago
Columbus Police Shoot and Kill 15 Year Old Black Girl Who Called for Help, Family Says: Reports
- News2 days ago
Ted Nugent Tests Positive for Coronavirus He Called Fake: ‘I Thought I Was Dying’
- 'GUILTY CONSCIENCE'24 hours ago
‘A Hit Dog Will Holler’: Congresswoman Slammed for Claiming Biden and Harris ‘Say We’re All Racists’
- POT. KETTLE. BLACK.3 days ago
‘Backlash’ Is Coming: Sen. Rick Scott Pens Op-Ed Threatening ‘Woke Corporate America’