MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Tells Steve Bannon He’s Hired PI’s to Investigate Fox News, Bots, and Wikipedia
MyPillow founder and purveyor of the “Big Lie” about the 2020 presidential election, Mike Lindell, once again appeared on former Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon’s streaming show and was forced to defend why Fox News no longer allows him on their air.
“Why is Michael Lindell not on Fox and why is, why do they seem to say, ‘Hey, when Dominion says something we’re just gonna shut up about it and talk about Biden’s tax bill?’ Bannon asked Lindell.
“Well you know I’m going to have those answers too because I’ve hired private investigators, and I’ve spent a lot of money on them to investigate everything,” Lindell insisted.
“Why, why are the bots and trolls? Who’s behind them? What, you know, why is Facebook involved? Wikipedia involved? And then the big question: Why isn’t Fox having people on why isn’t Fox on there talking about, you know, Dominion and Smartmatic and the election?”
The fact that Dominion is suing Lindell in a $1.3 billion defamation case, and suing Fox News in a $1.6 billion defamation case, may offer some answers. Smartmatic is also suing Fox News, in a $2.7 billion lawsuit.
“All the evidence I have,” Lindell promised last month, “everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye.”
“Donald Trump will be back in office in August,” he added.
Watch:
Mike Lindell reveals that he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News has refused to allow him to appear on the network and peddle his election fraud claims. pic.twitter.com/slZKjIF5c0
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 9, 2021
Trump Targets Georgia Secretary of State by Backing Far Right Wing Congressman in Election Bid to Oust Him
President Donald Trump vowed revenge for those who refused to support the “big lie” that he won re-election, and one of his first targets is Brad Raffensperger. The Georgia Republican Secretary of State stuck to his guns and the law, refusing to be intimidated by Trump and his minions and overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Trump has found a candidate to primary Raffensperger: a pastor and far right wing Republican U.S. Congressman from Georgia, Jody Hice, who is one of the 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the results of the election.
Hice won election to Georgia’s 10th congressional district in 2014 by making outrageous anti-LGBTQ claims, like saying gay people have a secret plot to seduce and sodomize America’s sons, and calling same-sex marriage akin to bestiality and incest. He also compared abortion to the genocide waged by Adolph Hitler.
Hice has toned down the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in public, but he’s tied to the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, and his positions overall are still just as extreme.
.@CongressmanHice Expresses His Concern over ‘Anti-Constitution’ Bill HR 1.
Watch: https://t.co/FG5CwcK70a pic.twitter.com/GLwlO9SgfQ
— Family Research Council (@FRCdc) March 12, 2021
Trump is endorsing Hice for Secretary of State.
“Unlike the current Georgia Secretary of State, Jody leads out front with integrity,” Trump said, as CNN reported. “I have 100% confidence in Jody to fight for Free, Fair, and Secure Elections in Georgia, in line with our beloved U.S. Constitution. Jody will stop the Fraud and get honesty into our Elections!”
Before Trump officially endorsed Hice Monday, Politico reported that Hice has “said that Trump was ‘supportive’ of his potential candidacy.”
“Trump has been fixated on Georgia as he maps out his plans for the 2022 midterms,” Politico also reported. “The former president has been trying to recruit a primary opponent to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Trump has accused of doing too little to intervene in the state’s vote count. He has also publicly encouraged former NFL running back Herschel Walker to mount a Senate bid.”
CNN notes that back in December “Hice falsely said on Fox News radio that ‘there has been so many credible accusations of fraud’ and called Raffensperger’s job performance ‘nothing shy of embarrassing and downright wrong.'”
“I’m telling you, the secretary of state of Georgia, Raffensperger, has got to be among the worst in the nation,” Hice said.
Tony Perkins: Biden’s Policies Are ‘From the Pit of Hell’ – He’s ‘Forcing This Transgenderism on Elementary Schools’
Tony Perkins, president of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, had an open door to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office until January 20. Now he says President Joe Biden’s policies are “literally from the pit of hell.”
Perkins, who continues to serve as Vice Chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, was also on President Donald Trump’s evangelical executive advisory board. He, along with Vice President Mike Pence, were able to convince Trump to ban transgender service members from the U.S. Armed Forces.
“These are challenging times, I’m not, I am not gonna put any kind of spin on it, the policies that are coming out of this administration are literally from the pit of hell,” Perkins told end times pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California, as Right Wing Watch reports.
“Within, within hours of taking office, forcing you as a taxpayer to be involved in funding abortions, not just here in America and abroad, around the world. The attack on religious freedom. The attack on our children with forcing schools, this transgenderism on elementary schools, secondary schools, colleges and our nation’s military, our military has now become once again, a laboratory for social experimentation,” Perkins lamented.
“They’re treating our men and women in uniform as if they were laboratory rats for their social policy. So America’s in a very, I would say precarious situation.”
Clip below, full video here.
Watch:
Watch: Democrat Introduces Resolution to Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress for ‘Endorsements of Sedition’
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) on Friday introduced a resolution to expel Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress.
The resolution, which has over 70 co-sponsors, cites her “repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”
Congressman Gomez told his colleagues from the floor of the House, “I take no joy in introducing this resolution. But any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled.”
While drawing a line in the sand, the resolution would need Republican backing as well. A two-thirds majority is needed for it to pass and successfully remove the “QAnon Congresswoman,” and it is doubtful enough conservatives would cross party lines to kick her out of Congress.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress over “her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.” pic.twitter.com/TkleG9eigj
— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in during her daily press briefing, saying: “I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body. And I’m not saying this for shock value. It’s the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government.”
Greene has endorsed Pelosi’s execution.
