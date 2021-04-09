MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Tells Steve Bannon He’s Hired PI’s to Investigate Fox News, Bots, and Wikipedia

MyPillow founder and purveyor of the “Big Lie” about the 2020 presidential election, Mike Lindell, once again appeared on former Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon’s streaming show and was forced to defend why Fox News no longer allows him on their air.

“Why is Michael Lindell not on Fox and why is, why do they seem to say, ‘Hey, when Dominion says something we’re just gonna shut up about it and talk about Biden’s tax bill?’ Bannon asked Lindell.

“Well you know I’m going to have those answers too because I’ve hired private investigators, and I’ve spent a lot of money on them to investigate everything,” Lindell insisted.

“Why, why are the bots and trolls? Who’s behind them? What, you know, why is Facebook involved? Wikipedia involved? And then the big question: Why isn’t Fox having people on why isn’t Fox on there talking about, you know, Dominion and Smartmatic and the election?”

The fact that Dominion is suing Lindell in a $1.3 billion defamation case, and suing Fox News in a $1.6 billion defamation case, may offer some answers. Smartmatic is also suing Fox News, in a $2.7 billion lawsuit.

“All the evidence I have,” Lindell promised last month, “everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye.”

“Donald Trump will be back in office in August,” he added.

