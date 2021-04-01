RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Montana GOP Lawmakers Pass Discriminatory Anti-LGBTQ ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill
Lawmakers in the Montana House and Senate have passed a “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” bill that will allow any person or business to discriminate against anyone for any reason if not doing so would violate their religious beliefs.
House Democrats supported an amendment that would not allow the law to be used to discriminate but Republicans refused to support it.
“Do not make me NOT do what my God tells me I have to do,” Republican Rep. John Fuller, opposing the amendment, said during Thursday’s debate, the AP reports.
“The LGBTQ community opposes the bill, arguing it could lead to challenges against ordinances in several cities that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression,” the AP adds. “The Montana Human Rights Act does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”
The Human Rights Campaign says the bill is “similar” to the “religious freedom” bill then-Indiana Governor Mike Pence signed into law, causing nationwide outrage.
“This bill is so sweeping and so dangerous that under it, LGBTQ Montanans could be denied access to PREP and PEP and other life-saving medications by pharmacies,” HRC said via Twitter.
Under this bill, employers could defend against firing LGBTQ Montanans for being who they are.
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 1, 2021
News outlets are falsely comparing the Montana legislation to the federal law of the same name. The federal law does not affix personhood status to corporations, organizations, or businesses, and does not directly support anti-LGBT discrimination – the Montana law does, stating:
“Person” means any individual, association, partnership, corporation, church, religious institution, estate, trust, foundation, or other legal entity.
Democrats tried to stop the bill’s passage but were unsuccessful.
“This bill would allow a family therapist to refuse to help an unwed mother. It would allow a pharmacist to refuse to prescribe HIV medications or oral contraceptive pills,” said state Democratic Rep. Laurie Bishop, Montana Free Press reports. “… I just ask you, that as you consider this legislation, that you’d not only think about that which you want to protect, I understand that, but rather, I ask you to consider how others might use this legislation in ways that you do not intend.”
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte (photo) is expected to sign the bill into law.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Third Time’s the Charm? Anti-LGBTQ Lawmaker One Step Closer to Making the Bible the Official State Book of Tennessee
The third time may be the charm for Tennessee Republican state Rep. Jerry Sexton, a former pastor who is one step closer to realizing his dream of making the Christian bible the official state book of Tennessee. On Monday the House voted 55-28 in favor of a resolution to do just that.
During debate, Sexton essentially said he does not believe in separation of church and state:
Here’s the clip —
REP. SHAW (a pastor): “Do you believe there’s a separation of church and state?”
Rep. Sexton, sponsor of the resolution to make the Bible the state book of Tennessee, makes it clear: NO, he does not. pic.twitter.com/rPz1nRDbPE
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 30, 2021
Rep. Sexton has been working since at least 2015 to accomplish his goal. Governor Bill Haslam, a Republican, vetoed the bill when it passed in 2016.
But now Sexton believes he may have found a way to convince his colleagues to support his bill.
“Nashville is the top publisher of Bibles in the nation, he says,” according to Tennessee Lookout, “and Tennessee’s culture is based largely on the Bible and the nation’s Judeo-Christian founding.”
Rep. Sexton is opposed to LGBTQ people. In 2019 he co-sponsored the “Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act,” which would have declared the Supreme Court case that found same-sex couples have a right to marry as “void.” It it had been signed into law it would have cost the state $8.5 billion.
That same year he co-sponsored an anti-LGBTQ “license to discriminate” bill. In 2017 he co-sponsored a bill allowing businesses to engage in anti-LGBTQ discrimination against their own employees and others.
Last year, in opposing the removal of a Confederate statue, Sexton told lawmakers, “It was not against the law to own slaves back then.”
“Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Arkansas Governor Signs Pro-Religious Discrimination Bill Allowing Doctors to Refuse to Treat LGBTQ Patients
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson Friday afternoon signed into law a bill designed to give medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – legal protections to discriminate against LGBTQ patients while claiming they have a religious or moral right of “conscience” to do so. SB 289, the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” is a sweeping law that could have devastating implications on the health and well-being of every LGBTQ person in the state.
SB 289 is sponsored by Republican state Senator Kim Hammer, a Missionary Baptist preacher and hospice pastor who earlier this year declared war on Democrats after then-President Donald Trump had been impeached.
As NCRM reported earlier, when Hutchinson’s “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act” goes into effect this summer a physician could refuse to treat a transgender person, a mental health professional could end treatment with a young teenager who just revealed to them he is gay, a pharmacist could refuse to dispense contraceptive medication even if prescribed for non-pregnancy-related illnesses, and a student nurse could refuse to assist with an abortion, even if it were medically necessary to save the life of a woman.
But that’s not all. The new law is so broad that it allows hospitals and even insurance companies to refuse service for – including refusing to pay for – anything their polices claim violates their conscience. Catholic hospitals for decades have been refusing to allow abortions to be performed, but now an insurance company could refuse to pay for HIV medications, or even PrEP. They could refuse to pay for gender confirmation surgery.
NEW: Gov. @AsaHutchinson has signed SB289 into law. The Medical Ethics & Diversity Act. Opponents argued it would allow health care providers to deny treatment to members of the LGBTQ based on religious beliefs. #arnews #arpx @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/piUoE10qAd
— Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) March 26, 2021
Gov. Hutchinson signed the possibly unconstitutional legislation less than a day after signing another anti-LGBTQ bill into law, one that bans transgender girls and women from playing women’s sports.
Hutchinson, who is possibly considering a 2024 presidential run, is term limited and will be out of office after the 2022 election.
Last week the governor signed into law an anti-abortion bill he fully admits was designed to go to the Supreme Court in a far right wing effort to kill Roe v. Wade,
Hutchinson back in 2015 signed into law an anti-LGBTQ “religious freedom” law he himself had called “divisive,” after having a small portion of the language changed. That same year Gov. Hutchinson allowed a bill prohibiting towns from enacting non-discrimination ordinances to become law.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
GOP Lawmaker Pushes Bill to Ban Books ‘Normalizing’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyles’ From Schools to Not Offend Christians
A Republican Tennessee state lawmaker is pushing a bill that would ban any books dealing with LGBTQ “issues or lifestyles” from public schools, claiming they are inappropriate and offend Christians.
Rep. Bruce Griffey’s bill will be taken up next week by the House Education Instruction Subcommittee, WBIR reports. Ironically, Griffey was just stripped of all his committee assignments, with includes the Education Instruction Subcommittee, after trying to get a different bill to the House floor after it was voted down in committee.
“Tennessee public schools should focus student attention on academic curricula critical for student success, such as reading, science, and mathematics,” the bill reads. It also says, “textbooks and instructional materials and supplemental instructional materials that promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles are inappropriate.”
The legislation, should it become law, might be deemed unconstitutional, as it also claims “the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a significant portion of students, parents, and Tennessee residents with Christian values.”
Rep. Griffey’s legislation also likens the teaching of LGBTQ issues to that of teaching religion, saying “the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles should be subject to the same restrictions and limitations placed on the teaching of religion in public schools.”
On his campaign website, which has a Trump-themed logo and a large photo of Griffey kissing his wife, he says “Marriage is between a Man and a Woman and a part of existence recognized by the State,” and then attacks same-sex couples and LGBTQ people by saying it is “common courtesy” for LGBTQ people to live their lives in private.
“I am not concerned with, nor do I wish to know or contemplate about the voluntary sexual activity two consenting adults that is not harmful or detrimental,” he says. “We don’t know nor do we want to know about the sexual behavior of others.”
Trending
- BYE?2 days ago
Gaetz Out? Florida Firebrand May Flee Politics for Newsmax: Axios
- SAY AGAIN?1 day ago
‘We’ve Checked Out Every IP Address’: Lindell Rambles on and on How Trump Will Be Put Back in the White House
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Third Time’s the Charm? Anti-LGBTQ Lawmaker One Step Closer to Making the Bible the Official State Book of Tennessee
- ANALYSIS23 hours ago
‘My God’: Former White House Lawyer Says ‘Donald Trump Is in Serious Trouble’ With New Lawsuit
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Libertarians Mocked for Freaking Out Over ‘Dystopian’ Vaccine Passports: ‘Have These People Never Attended School?’
- CRIME2 days ago
Investigation Into Matt Gaetz Approved at ‘Highest Levels’ of DOJ – Began at ‘End of Last Summer’: NY Times Reporter
- HATE CRIMES3 days ago
Watch: Shocking Video Shows Man Stomping 65-Year-Old Asian-American Woman
- 'TAKE A SEAT'1 day ago
‘Read the Room’: Gaetz Mocked, Condemned After Office Posts Notice Looking for College Interns