Maxine Waters: Republicans Like Marjorie Taylor Greene Are Using My Words to ‘Send a Message’ to White Supremacists
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is denouncing Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and others who she says are falsely framing her words and trying to have her expelled. Waters, the Chair of the House Financial Services Committee who has been in Congress since 1991, says she is not “intimidated” or “afraid,” and she will “do what needs to be done.”
Waters says the GOP is using her to raise money for Republicans and to “send a message” to white supremacists, the KKK, and groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.
Greene says she is seeking to “expel” Waters. Others in the House GOP, from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-GA), along with some in the right wing media, have attacked Congresswoman Waters after she traveled to Minnesota to speak at a Black Lives Matter protest about the police killing of 20-year old Daunte Wright.
“I am nonviolent,” Chairwoman Waters told The Grio. “Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word, so they do it and they send a message to all of the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the [Proud] Boys and all of that, how this is a time for [Republicans] to raise money on [Democrats] backs.”
“This is a time for [Republicans] to keep telling our constituents that [Democrats] are the enemy and they do that time and time again,” Waters said, describing the GOP’s strategy. “But that does not deter me from speaking truth to power. I am not intimidated. I am not afraid, and I do what needs to be done.”
Waters on Saturday told BLM protesters, “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
Congresswoman Waters explained what she meant: “I talk about confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on, I’m talking about speaking up. I’m talking about legislation. I’m talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation.”
“I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say,” she added. “This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.”
Greene is not the only right-winger taking advantage of an opportunity.
“Other Republicans,” Forbes reports, “called for punishment but stopped short of advocating expulsion: Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to ‘take immediate action,’ Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) said to ‘sanction‘ Waters, and Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) called to ‘hold her accountable.'”
“If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric,” Leader McCarthy threatened, “I will bring action this week.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Chauvin Defense Falsely Claims Congresswoman Threatened ‘Violence’ and Requests ‘Mistrial’ – Judge Refuses
After a full day of closing arguments and the judge in the Derek Chauvin trial instructing the jury, defense attorney Eric Nelson falsely claimed U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), who he did not mention by name, had “threatened violence” if the jury does not convict.
“Now that we have U.S. Representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind-boggling,” Nelson told Judge Peter Cahill, asking for a mistrial.
“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Cahill replied, but he denied Nelson’s request for a mistrial.
Jurors have spent weeks in the case of the now-former police officer who pressed his knee of George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
After jurors were excused, Nelson, who was criticized by pundits during the trial and for a long and boring closing argument, registered other complaints with the judge.
“I felt this jury should have been sequestered from the very beginning,” Nelson told the judge, repeatedly using the word “mistrial.” He also claimed “prosecutorial misconduct.”
Defense lawyers attempted to ask Judge Cahill for a mistrial in the case because of the state’s language in its final closing arguments.
Judge Cahill denied the request. #GeorgeFloyd
— Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) April 19, 2021
Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/ZhlmmoKgC3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2021
Nelson told the judge the jury had not been instructed to stay away from news stories, the judge and the prosecutor disagreed, providing examples.
The judge scolded elected officials for discussing the trial, calling doing so “abhorrent.”
Eric Nelson is now using Rep Maxine Waters saying that protesters should get “more active” & “more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin isn’t convicted as a reason for a mistrial to be declared. He’s claiming she threatened violence.
Fact check: Waters did not threaten violence.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 19, 2021
“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case,” Judge Peter Cahill said. “Their failure to do so is abhorrent but … a congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a lot. So, motion for mistrial denied.”
“A congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot” — Judge Cahill is not happy with Maxine Waters’s comments about the Chavin trial, but doesn’t grant a defense motion for a mistrial pic.twitter.com/BBkVwLcF0Q
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2021
Jen Psaki Schools CNN Reporter Who Wants to Know if Biden Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Chauvin Found Not Guilty
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday was forced to respond to a reporter wanting the White House to overstep its constitutionally-necessary separation of powers role to weigh in on the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is facing second degree murder charges for killing George Floyd. The jury on Monday is hearing closing arguments from both sides.
In what has become a regular requirement, Psaki was forced to educate a press pool reporter, in this case CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who asked, “If it is a not-guilty verdict will the President be disappointed?”
In a previous administration Donald Trump might have weighed in frequently, likely demanding the jury acquit Chauvin, while attacking the victim.
Psaki took the high road, as best as possible.
“I think we’re not going to get ahead of the jury, the legal process and the jury making their deliberations, Kaitlan, and when the jury makes their deliberations and concludes and a verdict is found, I’m certain the President will speak to that.”
Collins is a former reporter for Tucker Carlson’s white nationalist-aligned Daily Caller website, and replaced CNN’s Jim Acosta when the Biden administration entered the White House.
this is the only responsible answer Jen Psaki could have offered to this question about the Chauvin trial pic.twitter.com/0f6LCoOPNL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2021
Maria Bartiromo and Stephen Miller Panic Over Voting Rights Putting Democrats in Charge ‘Forever’
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and former Trump administration official Stephen Miller worried over the weekend that Democrats will be in charge “forever” if voting rights are expanded or protected.
During an interview on Bartiromo’s Sunday morning program, the Fox News host accused social media platforms of inflicting “cancel culture” on conservative voices.
Miller argued that Republicans should pass laws protecting Chrisitians on social media as soon as the party regains control of government.
“Yeah, will Republicans have the chance?” Bartiromo agreed. “That’s the whole point of H.R. 1, Nancy Pelosi wanting to put this bill through so that Democrats are in charge forever or certainly decades. Your thoughts on election integrity and that Democrat [sic] H.R. 1 bill.”
“It’s a real sign of the threat to the health of our democracy,” Miller opined. “When democracy faces risk, when democracy is imperiled, what you see happening instead is the party in power tries to change the rules of the game structurally to stay in power.”
Miller argued that the voting rights bill is “a very dangerous path to go down.”
“H.R. 1 is saying, now that we’re in power, let’s fundamentally change the rules of how elections are conducted to stay in power,” he continued.
“Unbelievable,” Bartiromo gasped.
“That’s a very scary thing,” Miller said. “And so if you care about democracy, you should all say with one voice, no, it is the right of every state in this union to set their own election rules as desired by their own citizens to protect the security and integrity of their own elections. That’s fundamental!”
“It’s all quite extraordinary,” Bartiromo lamented.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
