News
Jen Psaki Schools CNN Reporter Who Wants to Know if Biden Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Chauvin Found Not Guilty
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday was forced to respond to a reporter wanting the White House to overstep its constitutionally-necessary separation of powers role to weigh in on the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is facing second degree murder charges for killing George Floyd. The jury on Monday is hearing closing arguments from both sides.
In what has become a regular requirement, Psaki was forced to educate a press pool reporter, in this case CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who asked, “If it is a not-guilty verdict will the President be disappointed?”
In a previous administration Donald Trump might have weighed in frequently, likely demanding the jury acquit Chauvin, while attacking the victim.
Psaki took the high road, as best as possible.
“I think we’re not going to get ahead of the jury, the legal process and the jury making their deliberations, Kaitlan, and when the jury makes their deliberations and concludes and a verdict is found, I’m certain the President will speak to that.”
Collins is a former reporter for Tucker Carlson’s white nationalist-aligned Daily Caller website, and replaced CNN’s Jim Acosta when the Biden administration entered the White House.
this is the only responsible answer Jen Psaki could have offered to this question about the Chauvin trial pic.twitter.com/0f6LCoOPNL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Maria Bartiromo and Stephen Miller Panic Over Voting Rights Putting Democrats in Charge ‘Forever’
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and former Trump administration official Stephen Miller worried over the weekend that Democrats will be in charge “forever” if voting rights are expanded or protected.
During an interview on Bartiromo’s Sunday morning program, the Fox News host accused social media platforms of inflicting “cancel culture” on conservative voices.
Miller argued that Republicans should pass laws protecting Chrisitians on social media as soon as the party regains control of government.
“Yeah, will Republicans have the chance?” Bartiromo agreed. “That’s the whole point of H.R. 1, Nancy Pelosi wanting to put this bill through so that Democrats are in charge forever or certainly decades. Your thoughts on election integrity and that Democrat [sic] H.R. 1 bill.”
“It’s a real sign of the threat to the health of our democracy,” Miller opined. “When democracy faces risk, when democracy is imperiled, what you see happening instead is the party in power tries to change the rules of the game structurally to stay in power.”
Miller argued that the voting rights bill is “a very dangerous path to go down.”
“H.R. 1 is saying, now that we’re in power, let’s fundamentally change the rules of how elections are conducted to stay in power,” he continued.
“Unbelievable,” Bartiromo gasped.
“That’s a very scary thing,” Miller said. “And so if you care about democracy, you should all say with one voice, no, it is the right of every state in this union to set their own election rules as desired by their own citizens to protect the security and integrity of their own elections. That’s fundamental!”
“It’s all quite extraordinary,” Bartiromo lamented.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Pompeo, Huckabee, Benham Brothers Top List of New ‘Fellows’ as Liberty University Rebrands Culture War Arm
Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center—until recently known as the Falkirk Center—announced its new class of fellows Thursday, making it clear that the organization may have a new name but it has not abandoned its purpose of promoting the religious right’s “biblical worldview” in culture and public policy. The new fellows are former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Arkansas Governor and failed presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, anti-abortion rights activist Abby Johnson, and brother anti-LGBTQ culture warrior duo David and Jason Benham.
Earlier this year, the university ditched the Falkirk name, presumably to distance the center from its disgraced co-founder and former president, Jerry Falwell, Jr. It has also said goodbye to its earlier crop of fellows, which included Falkirk Center co-founder Charlie Kirk, president of right-wing youth organization Turning Point USA; Jenna Ellis, a Trump attorney who now hosts her own TV show, unironically called “Just the Truth”; pundit, conspiracy theorist, and so-called Stop the Steal activist Eric Metaxas; and Steve Bannon acolyte and former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.
Executive Director Ryan Helfenbein remains in place. As Right Wing Watch noted in December, when the center celebrated its first anniversary, Helfenbein touted the organization’s aggressive posture, saying, “We don’t just want to be an organization that barks; we want to be an organization that bites.” The center bragged that it had “consistently encouraged churches and pastors to defy” pandemic-related “lockdown orders.” Among the center’s first-year accomplishments was “Get Louder,” a “faith summit” held last September, which included Christian Reconstructionist Gary DeMar on a panel moderated by Metaxas.
The Standing for Freedom Center’s new fellows have the credentials one would expect for a religious-right center that aims to bite:
Mike Pompeo used his position as secretary of state to promote the religious right’s agenda at home and abroad. He created the Commission on Unalienable Rights—which has been repudiated by the Biden administration—to create justification for a narrow view of human rights in U.S. foreign policy. As secretary of state, Pompeo opened doors in other countries for a Bible study ministry that teaches public officials that the Bible requires them to back right-wing social, economic, environmental, and criminal justice policies. Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar worked to create a new global “pro-family” coalition of anti-LGBTQ and anti-choice regimes and to celebrate governmental enforcement of “traditional” religious values on gender, sexuality, and family. Pompeo is a longtime religious-right favorite who, as a member of Congress, promoted Christian nationalism and associated with anti-Muslim activists. Axios reported this week that Pompeo is “pouring money” into a new PAC called Champion American Values in apparent preparation for a 2024 presidential run. Update: “Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he and his wife, Susan, asked State Department employees to carry out tasks for their personal benefit more than 100 times, a government watchdog has determined,” Politico reported Friday.
Mike Huckabee, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016, has remained active in religious-right politics since turning to punditry after his failed 2016 campaign. The former Arkansas governor is the honorary chairman of the religious-right get-out-the-vote operation My Faith Votes, which was active in the 2020 elections, including the Georgia Senate runoffs. Huckabee spoke at the Falkirk “Get Louder” summit last year and appeared on an Intercessors for America call in September, where he warned that if conservative Christians didn’t turn out to vote, the government would force churches to shut down. He also appeared in “Trump 2024: The World After Trump,” a religious-right “documentary” that promoted Trump’s reelection. Last year, Huckabee said, “Redefining gender and sexual identity is the ‘greatest threat’ to the moral fiber of America,” and blamed the existence of transgender people on Christian churches’ failure to teach a “biblical standard of maleness and femaleness.” Huckabee has railed against the Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling and has claimed that the president could criminalize abortion without a Supreme Court decision or constitutional amendment. Huckabee’s daughter, former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is running to follow in her father’s footsteps and become the next governor of Arkansas.
Abby Johnson is an anti-abortion rights activist who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention and participated in the so-called Stop the Steal campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Johnson has become a religious-right superstar with her disputed story—dramatized in the movie “Unplanned”—about having worked for Planned Parenthood before having an epiphany about abortion. The day before the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Johnson spoke at the D.C. rally at which Stop the Steal’s Ali Alexander led cheers of “Victory or Death!” Johnson told the crowd she was there “to defend the most pro-life president we have ever had in the history of the United States.” She said that she is tired of “compromise,” which she said “has led to our houses of worship being unconstitutionally closed for months and months.” In her speech at the Jan. 5 rally, she shamed American Christians for not doing more to shut down clinics that perform abortions, saying, “It is time, patriots, to stop worrying about offending your neighbor and start worrying offending the heart of God.” She also targeted COVID-19 vaccine research, saying, “Shame on us for accepting and peddling vaccines that were produced on the back of aborted babies.” And she exhorted, “It’s time to rise up. It is time to fight back. It is time to be bold. Enough! Enough of these cowardly leaders!” Johnson once said it would be “smart” for police to racially profile her adopted biracial son because “statistically, my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”
David and Jason Benham. The Benham brothers became religious-right folk heroes and martyrs to “political correctness” in 2014 when HGTV canceled plans for a television show starring the duo after Right Wing Watch and others reported on their anti-LGBTQ activities. The brothers, who have repeatedly portrayed the “homosexual agenda” as aligned with Satan, were actively involved in pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation in North Carolina in 2016; they had earlier called for the Charlotte city government to deny permits for LGBTQ pride events and organized an anti-gay prayer rally when the Democratic National Convention was held there. The brothers are also active opponents of reproductive choice. In 2017, a month before they appeared at the Values Voter Summit—not for the first time—they said that hurricanes striking the U.S. were a warning for the country to repent for “breaching the boundaries of God” on gender, sexuality, and marriage. That summer, they declared, “Discrimination against gay people simply does not exist.” Earlier that year, the pair said they would skip the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Lady Gaga, warning, “The vine of Sodom has pierced and penetrated our nation at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.” The Benhams initially backed Sen. Ted Cruz for president in 2016 and joined a campaign advisory council that recommended that a President Cruz roll back federal job protections for LGBTQ people. In 2015, David Benham spoke at the supposedly “nonpolitical” prayer rally organized by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane and railed against the LGBTQ movement and the church for not doing enough to stop it.
In other news, on Thursday, Liberty sued Falwell for $10 million, alleging that he “withheld scandalous and potentially damaging information from Liberty’s board of trustees while negotiating a generous new contract for himself in 2019 under false pretenses,” the New York Times reported. The lawsuit also alleges that Falwell failed to disclose his “personal impairment by alcohol.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
News
Watch: Thugs Destroy Memorial for Daunte Wright: ‘We Could Have Done Worse’
At least four people destroyed a Los Angeles makeshift memorial for Daunte Wright, the 20-year old Black man fatally shot by a white police officer, Kim Potter, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
This appears to be the memorial, part of a vigil, before it was destroyed.
Vigil for #DaunteWright has been built on Sunset and Vine. Riot cops have us surrounded on every street corner. pic.twitter.com/E3U0l6J3wH
— Vishal P Singh (@VPS_Reports) April 16, 2021
In a series of videos posted online the perpetrators, at least one masked, can be seen removing signs, grabbing flowers, and blowing out candles.
A woman off camera confronts them, and is told, “We could have done worse.”
Right-wing racists in Los Angeles destroy a vigil for Daunte Wright pic.twitter.com/MHOgv8Z0bC
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2021
By the time the incident is over, there is broken glass all over the sidewalk and the area is in shambles.
Trump supporters destroyed the #DaunteWright candlelight vigil in Hollywood after LAPD declared unlawful assembly and attacked activists. I have video to confirm the incident from witnesses on the scene. pic.twitter.com/4R26oNOPFM
— Vishal P Singh (@VPS_Reports) April 16, 2021
The identities of the people who destroyed the memorial, or any affiliation they may have, have not been confirmed.
Trending
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
‘Nightmare Scenario’ for Democracy: ‘Desperate’ GOP May Sink to New Depths to Fight Election Reform – With SCOTUS’s Help
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP3 days ago
McCarthy Mocked for Claim GOP Is Not Party of ‘Nativist Dog Whistles’ After Greene’s New ‘Anglo-Saxon’ Caucus
- 'RACIST DOG WHISTLE'2 days ago
‘Violent, Vain, Boasting Oafs’: GOP’s New ‘Anglo-Saxon’ Caucus Brutally Dismantled by Historians as ‘American Fascists’
- News2 days ago
Pompeo, Huckabee, Benham Brothers Top List of New ‘Fellows’ as Liberty University Rebrands Culture War Arm
- News1 day ago
Maria Bartiromo and Stephen Miller Panic Over Voting Rights Putting Democrats in Charge ‘Forever’
- GUNS24 hours ago
3 Dead in Current Active Shooting in Austin – Outrage as Texas Lawmakers Move to Make Unlicensed Open Carry Legal
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 hours ago
Bill Strips Right to Food Stamps, Unemployment, Medical Assistance if Convicted of ‘Crime’ During Political Protest
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS6 hours ago
Trump-Loving God-Fearing MyPillow CEO Claims First Amendment Right to Lie About Voting Tech Companies