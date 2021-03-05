'THE PRESIDENT'S POSITION HASN'T CHANGED'
White House: Biden Will Advocate for the LGBTQ Equality Act but Does Not Support Ending the Filibuster to Pass It
President Joe Biden remains committed to the passage of the LGBTQ Equality Act, legislation he has said he wants to sign into law during his first 100 days. But the President, who served in the U.S. Senate for four decades, does not want to see the filibuster be killed in order to pass the vital civil rights bill.
The LGBTQ Equality Act “is a piece of legislation the President supports as you all know, and he discusses a range of his priorities with members of Congress the House and the Senate, and I’m certain when given the opportunity he will advocate for the passing” of the bill, White House Press Secretary Psaki told Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson Friday during the daily press briefing.
But when pressed on ending the filibuster to pass the bill, something experts say is necessary for Democrats to succeed in keeping their promises – including on the $15 minimum wage, voting rights reform, and the Equality Act – Psaki re-iterated Biden’s stance: no.
“Isn’t there a reasonable expectation that if the person strongly supports this bill that he would want to welcome the end of the filibuster to see [the bill] go to his desk?” Johnson asked.
“The President’s position hasn’t changed. He looks forward to advocating for the passage of legislation that he supports and working with Democrats and Republicans to get that done,” she replied.
Psaki also reiterated Biden’s belief that “trans rights are human rights,” telling Johnson: “No one should be discriminated on the basis of sex, not only is this the law of the land, it’s his own deeply held view.”
In June of 2019, nearly two years ago and well before the coronavirus pandemic, then-candidate Biden declared passing the LGBTQ Equality Act would be his top legislative priority.
“It will be the first thing I ask to be done,” he said.
