WHITEWASHING HISTORY
Watch: MSNBC Host Blasts ‘Normalization’ of ‘Spreader of White Nationalist Propaganda’ Stephen Miller
‘More Responsible Than Anyone for Stealing Children at the Border’
With the word “hatemonger” heading up the chyron MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan blasted what some are seeing as the disturbing “normalization,” or whitewashing of former Trump White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, who he called “probably the most repugnant individual to serve in the Trump White House.”
“Stephen Miller does not deserve to be normalized,” said Hasan, filling in for Chris Hayes on “All In” Monday evening. “Some say he deserves to be prosecuted. At the very minimum, he deserves to be shunned.”
“There is no shortage of odious people who gain power thanks to Donald Trump,” Hasan told viewers. “But if you had to pick just one who should be pushed out of public life who should hang his head in shame and never be heard from or taken seriously ever again, would have to be Stephen Miller, the guy who is more responsible than anyone for stealing children at the border, taking them from their parents’ arms, the guy who targeted both legal and quote unquote illegal immigrants for four years, demonizing, mistreating them, making a mockery of the very idea of America as a nation of immigrants, a melting pot.”
He also reminded viewers that Miller (who some call a white nationalist) “leaked emails to push the story from a white nationalist website and recommended a racist novel popular among white nationalists and neo-Nazis.”
“Stephen Miller is probably the most repugnant individual to serve in the Trump White House, which itself is an achievement given the competition he faced for that title.”
He warns that “we are now seeing the normalization of Stephen Miller, explaining that “Politico just wrote up a new legal group he is launching to harass Biden, and quoted Miller in its influential playbook newsletter, Like a pundit, whose sage thoughts on immigration, we should all take very, very seriously.”
“The Hill newspaper wrote a story about Miller weighing in on the royal controversy as if anyone should care what Stephen Miller, spreader of white nationalist propaganda thinks of Megan Markel or of racism,” Hasan said. “That’s not right. Stephen Miller does not deserve to be normalized someone say he deserves to be prosecuted at the very minimum, he deserves to be shunned.”
Watch:
“Stephen Miller does not deserve to be normalized. Some would say he deserves to be prosecuted. At the very minimum, he deserves to be shunned,” says @mehdirhasan on the media allowing Miller to play pundit. pic.twitter.com/EuyT0COk25
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 30, 2021
WHITEWASHING HISTORY
McEnany Says ‘Everyone’ in the White House Was ‘Horrified’ When Insurrectionists Attacked the Capitol – Contrary to Reports
Former Trump White House press secretary and campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany has not been heard or seen much since leaving the administration but it appears like many of her colleagues she is now trying to resurrect her career, by whitewashing key details.
Multiple reports show then-President Donald Trump was thrilled when the insurrectionists he incited attacked the Capitol on January 6, hunting for Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
But in an interview that will air in full on Tuesday, McEnany wove a very different tale.
“I think at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace,” McEnany told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “We had been to hundreds of rallies — I’ve probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens — and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.”
That violates every known report about that day, both those readily available to the public, and intelligence from the FBI and law enforcement. Not to mention, so many Trump rallies were far from peaceful.
“And then as those events transpired, it was disbelief, shock, somber, sad, horrified by the violence, and it was a very hard, difficult day in the White House, there is no doubt.”
Calling the tone inside the White House “horrified and very somber,” McEnany says it “was a, I should say, widespread feeling, synonymous feeling, completely.”
“A feeling that everyone felt, the — just completely condemning the actions of that day.”
Not everyone.
President Donald Trump was, as Democrats said during his second impeachment, “gleeful,” while his advisors urged him to do something to stop the violence.
And Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said “that he heard from senior White House officials that President Trump was ‘delighted’ to hear that his supporters were breaking into the Capitol building in a riot Wednesday that turned deadly,” The Hill reported just two days after the insurrection.
“As this was unfolding on television, Donald Trump was walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team weren’t as excited as he was as you had rioters pushing against Capitol Police trying to get into the building,” Sasse told Hugh Hewitt. “That was happening. He was delighted.”
Watch:
