WHITEWASHING HISTORY
McEnany Says ‘Everyone’ in the White House Was ‘Horrified’ When Insurrectionists Attacked the Capitol – Contrary to Reports
Former Trump White House press secretary and campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany has not been heard or seen much since leaving the administration but it appears like many of her colleagues she is now trying to resurrect her career, by whitewashing key details.
Multiple reports show then-President Donald Trump was thrilled when the insurrectionists he incited attacked the Capitol on January 6, hunting for Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
But in an interview that will air in full on Tuesday, McEnany wove a very different tale.
“I think at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace,” McEnany told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “We had been to hundreds of rallies — I’ve probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens — and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.”
That violates every known report about that day, both those readily available to the public, and intelligence from the FBI and law enforcement. Not to mention, so many Trump rallies were far from peaceful.
“And then as those events transpired, it was disbelief, shock, somber, sad, horrified by the violence, and it was a very hard, difficult day in the White House, there is no doubt.”
Calling the tone inside the White House “horrified and very somber,” McEnany says it “was a, I should say, widespread feeling, synonymous feeling, completely.”
“A feeling that everyone felt, the — just completely condemning the actions of that day.”
Not everyone.
President Donald Trump was, as Democrats said during his second impeachment, “gleeful,” while his advisors urged him to do something to stop the violence.
And Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said “that he heard from senior White House officials that President Trump was ‘delighted’ to hear that his supporters were breaking into the Capitol building in a riot Wednesday that turned deadly,” The Hill reported just two days after the insurrection.
“As this was unfolding on television, Donald Trump was walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team weren’t as excited as he was as you had rioters pushing against Capitol Police trying to get into the building,” Sasse told Hugh Hewitt. “That was happening. He was delighted.”
Watch:
