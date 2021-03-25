SELFISH
Trump Advisers ‘Practically Begged Him’ to Promote Vaccines to MAGA Followers — but He Won’t
Polls consistently show that Trump supporters are the most resistantto getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, and former President Donald Trump doesn’t seem all that interested in changing their minds.
The Daily Beast reports that Trump advisers say they’ve tried to convince the former president to do more to get his diehard fans to get vaccinated, but so far he hasn’t done much other than occasionally say that people should take the vaccine.
“I have practically begged him to get out there constantly and make videos calling on his supporters who are hesitant to get their shots,” one Trump confidante told The Daily Beast. “Last time I checked in, I hadn’t heard of any positive movement in that direction.”
Former Trump HHS official Michael Caputo similarly tells the website that he informed Trump last year that his own supporters were the least likely to get vaccinated.
“We were talking amongst ourselves in HHS in August, saying that it was ironic that the most vaccine-hesitant among us were our friends, our allies,” he said, “and we still face that question.”
Trump actually was vaccinated before he left the White House in January, but he declined to have photos or videos taken of the vaccination and he kept his vaccination a secret until he talked about it at the Conservative Political Action Conference weeks later.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SELFISH
‘Didn’t Want to Hide His Face at Publicity Photoshoot’: Pence Blasted for Refusing to Wear a Mask Inside Mayo Clinic
Vice President Mike Pence visited the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, but as video shows he refused to wear a face mask, which the CDC has said is vital to slow the spread of coronavirus. Pence also ignored critical social distancing guidelines. He was the only person not wearing a mask, and the Mayo Clinic was forced to issue a statement later announcing they had informed him of their masking policy, which he clearly ignored.
Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today.
— Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) April 28, 2020
It’s also unclear why Pence is traveling at all, given much of the nation is still under guidelines that urge stay-at-home policies and opening of only essential businesses. On Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic reached one million U.S. cases and more than 57,000 U.S. deaths. NPR notes that Minnesota is “a key 2020 battleground state that favored Hillary Clinton in 2016 and elected a Democratic governor in 2018.”
New: Pence: ‘I Don’t Have the Coronavirus’ So It’s OK I Was the Only One at the Mayo Clinic Not Wearing a Mask
Here’s a short clip of the Vice President, the only person in the room not wearing a mask.
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 28, 2020
Many were appalled, given masks help slow the spread of coronavirus, and leading by example is a requirement of the job.
He’s so dumb.
— Moira Rose (@moirarose2020) April 28, 2020
— Diane ? (@mymoonday) April 28, 2020
Mike Pence doing his best Boris Johnson impression.
— The Cuttman (@thecuttman) April 28, 2020
Mother is his PPE https://t.co/f9B6XZGjy1
— Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) April 28, 2020
Jesus is his PPE
— pooky812 (@Pooky812) April 28, 2020
Mike Pence doesn’t need a face mask, he’s protected by thoughts and prayers
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 28, 2020
Pence didn’t want to hide his face with a mask at a publicity photoshoot. And he was allowed to ignore the rules. Why?
— Annie Bird Gray (@snooze_cat) April 28, 2020
These men are supposedly in charge. God help us. https://t.co/rK2cSgXRYD
— Jo Lown ????? (@JLownLaw) April 28, 2020
It might look bad. Like maybe, we have a Pandemic.
— CAN’T SLEEP (@Ckot89Cheryl) April 28, 2020
Pence at the Mayo Clinic not wearing a mask is offensive. He’s endangering everyone around him plus himself with his arrogant stupidity. https://t.co/BLne7FIX6F
— Shannon the Shenanigator (@ShannyGasm) April 28, 2020
I almost thought this was a deepfake at first. How can this be real life? https://t.co/0ayT0CCGi1
— Jeremy Hooper @? (@goodasyou) April 28, 2020
I bet he thinks hes covered by the blood of the lamb or some other bullshit ? https://t.co/N57DLrLw0A
— Randy Resists ? ? ? ? ? (@effingrandy1) April 28, 2020
We are focused on Pence’s unmasked face, but WTF and this social distancing? https://t.co/BZtvIdBPba
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 28, 2020
UPDATE: 3:04 PM ET –
“Forget that he’s the vice president, this is the kind of human being that repels me at the grocery store,” says MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. She notes that the entire building wore masks.
Trending
- '2ND AMENDMENT COSPLAY'2 days ago
‘Soulless Ghoul’: Colorado’s Boebert Slammed for Invoking God After Mass Shooting Then Fundraising Off Their Deaths
- FRAUD3 days ago
‘Should Be Disbarred’: Internet Furious After Sidney Powell Insists ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Have Believed Her
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
More ‘Damaging Revelations’ About Trump Administration to Drop Thanks to Long-Delayed IG Reports
- News3 days ago
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Sweeping Legislation Allowing LGBTQ Patients to Be Refused Healthcare Services Over ‘Conscience’ on Governor’s Desk
- 'NOT LIKE THIS THING WASN’T READ OUT LOUD'3 days ago
‘Knot Headed Tree Puncher’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Lie Biden COVID Relief Bill Doesn’t Include Homeless Vets
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS24 hours ago
Experts Slam Fox News for Wrongly Attacking VP Harris for ‘Repeatedly Failing to Salute Military’
- News2 days ago
Ted Cruz Says He’s Been at ‘Too Damn Many’ Mass Shootings – Then Rages at Dems Despite His Voting Record on Guns