SELFISH
‘Didn’t Want to Hide His Face at Publicity Photoshoot’: Pence Blasted for Refusing to Wear a Mask Inside Mayo Clinic
Vice President Mike Pence visited the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, but as video shows he refused to wear a face mask, which the CDC has said is vital to slow the spread of coronavirus. Pence also ignored critical social distancing guidelines. He was the only person not wearing a mask, and the Mayo Clinic was forced to issue a statement later announcing they had informed him of their masking policy, which he clearly ignored.
Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today.
— Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) April 28, 2020
It’s also unclear why Pence is traveling at all, given much of the nation is still under guidelines that urge stay-at-home policies and opening of only essential businesses. On Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic reached one million U.S. cases and more than 57,000 U.S. deaths. NPR notes that Minnesota is “a key 2020 battleground state that favored Hillary Clinton in 2016 and elected a Democratic governor in 2018.”
New: Pence: ‘I Don’t Have the Coronavirus’ So It’s OK I Was the Only One at the Mayo Clinic Not Wearing a Mask
Here’s a short clip of the Vice President, the only person in the room not wearing a mask.
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 28, 2020
Many were appalled, given masks help slow the spread of coronavirus, and leading by example is a requirement of the job.
He’s so dumb.
— Moira Rose (@moirarose2020) April 28, 2020
— Diane 🌒 (@mymoonday) April 28, 2020
Mike Pence doing his best Boris Johnson impression.
— The Cuttman (@thecuttman) April 28, 2020
Mother is his PPE https://t.co/f9B6XZGjy1
— Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) April 28, 2020
Jesus is his PPE
— pooky812 (@Pooky812) April 28, 2020
Mike Pence doesn’t need a face mask, he’s protected by thoughts and prayers
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 28, 2020
Pence didn’t want to hide his face with a mask at a publicity photoshoot. And he was allowed to ignore the rules. Why?
— Annie Bird Gray (@snooze_cat) April 28, 2020
These men are supposedly in charge. God help us. https://t.co/rK2cSgXRYD
— Jo Lown 🎨🌴🌊🇺🇸 (@JLownLaw) April 28, 2020
It might look bad. Like maybe, we have a Pandemic.
— CAN’T SLEEP (@Ckot89Cheryl) April 28, 2020
Pence at the Mayo Clinic not wearing a mask is offensive. He’s endangering everyone around him plus himself with his arrogant stupidity. https://t.co/BLne7FIX6F
— Shannon the Shenanigator (@ShannyGasm) April 28, 2020
I almost thought this was a deepfake at first. How can this be real life? https://t.co/0ayT0CCGi1
— Jeremy Hooper @🏡 (@goodasyou) April 28, 2020
I bet he thinks hes covered by the blood of the lamb or some other bullshit 🙄 https://t.co/N57DLrLw0A
— Randy Resists 🌊 🆘 🌊 🆘 🌊 (@effingrandy1) April 28, 2020
We are focused on Pence’s unmasked face, but WTF and this social distancing? https://t.co/BZtvIdBPba
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 28, 2020
UPDATE: 3:04 PM ET –
“Forget that he’s the vice president, this is the kind of human being that repels me at the grocery store,” says MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. She notes that the entire building wore masks.
