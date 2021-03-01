JUST PLAIN FALSE
Ted Cruz Repeatedly Lies About Merrick Garland in Committee Speech – Gets Smacked Down With Truth From Dem Chairman
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday voted with many of his Republican colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee against confirming Judge Merrick Garland to be the next Attorney General, and did so in a speech designed for the Fox News and OANN cameras – and the fact-checkers.
In short, most of Cruz’s claims were lies, easily smacked down by Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“Not only did he refuse to answer questions at the hearing,” Senator Cruz said falsely, “not only did he refuse to answer questions for the record, but Judge Garland is also one of the few Biden Cabinet nominees refusing to take in person meetings with Senators – categorically refusing to take them. Multiple other Biden nominees are taking them.”
Later Cruz stretched his falsehood into an outright lie, claiming Judge Garland “essentially refused to answer all questions,” and saying, “on question after question after question Judge Garland refused to answer virtually anything.”
Judge Garland, who is 68, decided he did not want to risk in-person meetings during the pandemic. He offered to meet via Zoom, as Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin later explained to Cruz, noting that Cruz refused to meet on Zoom with him. Every Republican in the U.S. Senate in 2016 refused to meet with Garland when he was a Supreme Court nominee.
“If he’s not willing to answer questions, now, before he’s confirmed, the likelihood of his being willing to answer questions after he was confirmed is only smaller on the response to the questions,” Cruz went on to say.
Again, Chairman Durbin reminded Cruz that Republicans sent Garland in writing nearly 850 questions, including 127 from Cruz. Garland answered them all. As he did in his in-person confirmation hearing, when he did not know the answer, he said so.
Republicans falsely claim that Judge Garland refused to answer all of their questions, but were ok with Judge Barrett refusing to answer over 100 questions during her hearing, and well over 150 additional questions for the record.
Judge Garland answered nearly 850.
— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) March 1, 2021
Chairman Durbin politely smacked down Cruz’s claims.
In the end, Garland was reported positively out of committee, 15-7.
New: Senate Judiciary has voted to send AG nomination of Merrick Garland to the full Senate for a vote
Vote was 15-7. Senators Grassley, Cornyn, Tillis and Graham joined Democrats voting Yes.
Republicans Lee, Cruz, Sasse, Hawley, Cotton, Kennedy, & Blackburn voted No
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 1, 2021
Watch Sen. Cruz:
Ted Cruz in 2021:
“[Merrick] Garland is…refusing to take in-person meetings with senators.”
(Durbin notes Garland offered to meet via Zoom)
Ted Cruz in 2016:
There is “precedent” for blocking Garland’s nomination even after the 2016 election.https://t.co/JlzTWDrDa8 pic.twitter.com/NvMdd4GpYD
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 1, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Matt Schlapp Lashes Out at Critics of CPAC’s Nazi Symbol Stage Design
- READ THE ROOM2 days ago
McCarthy Tries to Attack Dems for Passing Survival Checks Late at Night – It Does Not End Well
- GRIFTERS2 days ago
Trump Is Making Noises About a 2024 Run to Get Rich Off the ‘Rubes’: Ex-White House Official
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech
- 'POLICY WASTELAND'1 day ago
Trump Has Left Behind a Republican Party Almost as ‘Toxic’ as He Is: GOP Adviser
- CRIME9 hours ago
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
- 'WITHOUT EVIDENCE'11 hours ago
Jim Jordan Busted for Lying About Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Insurrection
- RACISM IS RACISM10 hours ago
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress