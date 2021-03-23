CORRUPTION
More ‘Damaging Revelations’ About Trump Administration to Drop Thanks to Long-Delayed IG Reports
Long-delayed reports about Trump administration misconduct are set to drop in the coming months after Trump officials fought tooth and nail to avoid accountability.
The Washington Post reports that “across the government, at least nine key oversight investigations were impeded by clashes with the White House or political appointees,” as “hostility to oversight reached unprecedented levels during his time in office.”
Among the many long-delayed probes that may soon come to light include two ethics inquiries into former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, an audit into a $400 million border wall contract that was awarded to a politically connected construction firm, and a major probe into the Trump administration’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Former President Donald Trump was infamously hostile to inspectors general, and he fired five different government watchdogs in the span of two months.
Trump officials also denied inspectors general access to witnesses unless agency counsel was present at interviews, which one official described as an “improper and unwarranted intrusion into OIG operations” that created a “chilling effect” on investigators’ efforts.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
Leaked Texts Contradict DeSantis’s Claims About Vaccine Scandal
Ron DeSantis, the Trump-loving governor of Florida, is getting into more hot water over claims that his office steered vaccines toward wealthy communities filled with Republican donors.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that leaked text messages between donors and public officials indicate that DeSantis’s office was involved with directing which areas got special access to vaccines, despite the governor’s denials of favoritism.
At issue is the method by which officials in Manatee County had initially set up vaccination eligibility versus the way that vaccination eligibility was actually determined.
The key figure here is Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who reportedly coordinated with the governor’s office to organize high-profile vaccination events in the county.
“Baugh and her fellow commissioners had voted unanimously in January to make the [vaccination] standby pool random, in order to make the system more equitable,” writes the Tampa Bay Times. “But text messages indicate neither Baugh nor the governor’s office suggested relying on the random pool to pick who would get the vaccine at the Lakewood Ranch event.”
Instead, the governor’s office directly asked Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen to make a list of people who would get prioritization for vaccinations.
Jensen subsequently complained to Baugh that he did not have the resources to make such a list, and she worked to help him out with compiling names.
“Emails show that Baugh directed the county’s public safety director and staff to pull only those residents who had listed their zip codes as 34202 and 34211 when they registered,” reports the Tampa Bay Times. “Both zip codes are in Baugh’s district.”
Additionally, the paper writes that “neither the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management or the governor’s office would explain why they asked Jensen and Baugh to create a list of vaccine recipients, instead of relying on the county’s random vaccine standby pool.”
CORRUPTION
Trump Official Spent Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Legal Team to Dig Up Dirt on His Own Staff: Report
On Thursday, NPR reported that Michael Pack, the appointee of former President Donald Trump to lead the parent agency of Voice of America, spent millions on a team of lawyers hunting for dirt on his own employees.
“Last summer, an appointee of former President Donald Trump was irate because he could not simply fire top executives who had warned him that some of his plans might be illegal,” reported David Folkenflik. “Michael Pack, who was CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media that oversees Voice of America, in August suspended those top executives. He also immediately ordered up an investigation to determine what wrongdoing the executives might have committed.”
“Instead of turning to inspectors general or civil servants to investigate, Pack personally signed a no-bid contract to hire a high-profile law firm with strong Republican ties,” said the report. “The bill — footed by taxpayers — exceeded a million dollars in just the first few months of the contract.”
Pack, who resigned as Agency for Global Media chief in January at the request of President Joe Biden, also came under fire for trying to purge whistleblowers from his department at the end of last year.
Image: U.S. Agency for Global Media
CORRUPTION
Trump DOJ Refused to Open Criminal Investigation Into Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao IG Says Was ‘Warranted’
The Trump Dept. of Justice refused an Inspector General’s request to open a criminal investigation into Transportation Secretary Elaine’s Chao’s possible misuse of her office. Chao resigned one day after the January 6 insurrection.
“A formal investigation into potential misuses of position was warranted,” Mitch Behm, the department’s deputy inspector general, said on Tuesday, The New York Times reports. The Times cites “a letter to House lawmakers, accompanying a 44-page report detailing the investigation and the findings of wrongdoing.”
The Inspector General’s report reveals the IG’s office had “referred its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia on December 16, 2020, and the U.S. Department of Justice Public Integrity Section on December 17, 2020, both of which declined prosecution.”
Mother Jones‘ David Corn weighed in, saying the report “shows Elaine Chao apparently violated federal ethics rules in multiple ways, including directing official staffers to do personal tasks.”
In one instance, Chao had her staff pressure a store to do a repair job for her father. “Tell them I’m the secretary of transportation,” she said.
“The report said the Justice Department declined to investigate her promotion of her family’s shipbuilding business while serving as transportation secretary in the Trump administration,” the Times notes, suggestion there is no question Chao engaged in “promotion of her family’s shipbuilding business while serving as transportation secretary.”
The Times adds: “The inspector general’s investigation detailed a series of instances where Ms. Chao directed her staff to spend federal government time and resources to help with matters related to the shipbuilding company and her father.”
A search of the IG’s 44-page report reveals the word “father” appears 82 times.
Read the Times’ full report here.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Nazi’ Punches Wheelchair-Bound Man and Assaults Wife With Flagpole at ‘Freedom Rally’: Report
- News2 days ago
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
- 'A WHOLE LOT WHITER NOW'1 day ago
‘America’s Dumbest Senator’: Ron Johnson Dragged for ‘Incredibly Ignorant’ Claim About How Greenland Got Its Name
- News24 hours ago
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
- UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY1 day ago
Shadowy Group Behind Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Spending Big to Undermine Biden’s Justice Department
- FRAUD17 hours ago
‘Should Be Disbarred’: Internet Furious After Sidney Powell Insists ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Have Believed Her
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Trump Targets Georgia Secretary of State by Backing Far Right Wing Congressman in Election Bid to Oust Him
- 'NOT LIKE THIS THING WASN’T READ OUT LOUD'21 hours ago
‘Knot Headed Tree Puncher’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Lie Biden COVID Relief Bill Doesn’t Include Homeless Vets