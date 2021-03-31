Ex-Trump Attorney Furious DOJ Investigating Gaetz but Not Hunter Biden – Then Laments Death of ‘Presumption of Innocence’

Former Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is furious about the Dept. of Justice’s investigation into Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for possible sex trafficking of an underaged girl, demanding to know why Hunter Biden has not been charged with wrongdoing – while just hours later lamenting the death of the “presumption of innocence.”

“Okay so wait,” Ellis, who professes to be a “Constitutional Law Attorney,” said on Twitter, “the DOJ has time to investigate Matt Gaetz, but the whole Hunter Biden situation is just fine now?? And where’s Durham??? This is why the American people are so over all of it.”

“Durham” is now-former U.S. Attorney John Durham, who former Attorney General Bill Barr set up as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe. So far, after two years, he reportedly has found no problems with the FBI’s decision to investigate Trump and the Trump campaign for possible Russia ties.

It’s unclear who Ellis is referring to when lamenting that “the American people are so over all of it,” given that it appears Hunter Biden’s actions do not warrant prosecution, but she also went on to lament, ironically, the death of the “presumption of innocence,” just seven hours later:

Twitter is where the presumption of innocence goes to die. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 31, 2021

Ellis, a devout Christian who has suggested the left is trying to “cancel Christianity,” has compared same-sex marriage to pedophilia and bestiality and supports criminalizing homosexuality.