Biden in First National Address Slams Trump, Offers Help, Health, Hope and Asks Americans to ‘Do Your Part’
President Joe Biden said his predecessor let the coronavirus “spread unchecked,” then spoke to the hopes and heartaches, dreams and deaths, loss and loves the American people have experienced over the past year in his first address to the nation, which marked the one-year anniversary the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
Biden announced he is instructing states to make all adult Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He predicts by that point two million people a day will be able to get vaccinated. He announced the rollout of a national website to make finding a provider to vaccinate Americans easier.
Biden said, “I need you,” urging everyone to get vaccinated and “do your part” so American can begin a return back to normal.
He said he wants July 4 to not only mark our independence, but our independence from the virus.
“Beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” he said, but warned if it doesn’t happen restrictions may have to be re-introduced.
A few video excerpts:
“A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence, and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths” — Biden begins his big coronavirus speech by taking shots at Trump pic.twitter.com/gljYpCMLv5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021
“We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice,” Pres. Biden says in characterizing a year of American life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The past year has been “filled with the loss of life and the loss of living,” Pres. Biden says. pic.twitter.com/zmsfkttXXV
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 12, 2021
“I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn … if we do all this … by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/znuSagwnsn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021
Pres. Biden: “We lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people. But as I stand here tonight, we’re proving once again…it’s never, ever a good bet to bet against the American people. America is coming back.” pic.twitter.com/iSiyJRmtOz
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story may be updated.
Biden in Speech to Announce All Americans Will Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine by May 1, Small Gatherings by July 4
President Joe Biden at 8 PM Thursday night will announce all adult Americans will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, after he has purchased hundreds of millions more doses of the drug since taking office just six weeks ago.
The President is also expected to announce Americans can look forward to being able to gather in small groups by July 4, CNBC reports, citing an administration official.
“We believe that if we do our part we’ll be in a much better place by Independence Day, and we can start to resume more of our normal activities,” that official says.
Tonight, President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 12, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
House Democrats With No Republicans Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package – Bill Heads to WH for Signing
The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the final version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, in a 220-211 vote. Just one Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the bill. Not one Republican voted for the legislation which at least 70 percent of Americans, including the majority of GOP voters, support.
220-211: House passes final version of $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill on a near party line vote, announced by Speaker Pelosi. Maine Congressman Jared Golden was the only Democrat to vote No. Democrats in House chamber applauded following its passage. Bill now goes to President Biden. pic.twitter.com/C9O4UN9IND
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 10, 2021
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison posted this graphic of what the bill does:
Wonderful graphic illustrating how this important legislation, the American Rescue Plan, will drastically help those impacted by this pandemic! Please note- not one Republican voted for this relief… too busy shedding crocodile tears over fake controversies. #AmericanRescuePlan pic.twitter.com/kL7aTgbh94
— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 7, 2021
The White House has called the package “one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history.”
Reporter: When will the Biden admin get to work on the climate crisis?
Jen Psaki: ‘It’s day 49, Jonathan, we’re about to pass a historic—the most progressive bill in American history. It’s passing today!’ pic.twitter.com/5lRAe2mCaP
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 10, 2021
President Biden will sign the bill on Friday.
House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill (220-211).
President Biden is expected to sign it on Friday. pic.twitter.com/0CXgKn8irK
— The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021
UPDATE:
NEW: Pres. Joe Biden releases statement after House passes COVID-19 relief bill: "For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans…have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan."
"Today…their voice has been heard." https://t.co/0clkKxvzxC pic.twitter.com/KAhMrl8w3b
— ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Buckingham Palace: ‘Recollections May Vary’ But Queen, Royal Family ‘Saddened’ by Harry and Meghan’s ‘Challenges’
Buckingham Palace has released an official statement from the Queen, saying that the whole Royal family is “saddened” to learn of the “full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” but minimizes that pain by adding “some recollections may vary.”
Take a look:
#BREAKING: Statement from the Queen #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/j6Q0lprrXD
— Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 9, 2021
