Biden in First National Address Slams Trump, Offers Help, Health, Hope and Asks Americans to ‘Do Your Part’

President Joe Biden said his predecessor let the coronavirus “spread unchecked,” then spoke to the hopes and heartaches, dreams and deaths, loss and loves the American people have experienced over the past year in his first address to the nation, which marked the one-year anniversary the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Biden announced he is instructing states to make all adult Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He predicts by that point two million people a day will be able to get vaccinated. He announced the rollout of a national website to make finding a provider to vaccinate Americans easier.

Biden said, “I need you,” urging everyone to get vaccinated and “do your part” so American can begin a return back to normal.

He said he wants July 4 to not only mark our independence, but our independence from the virus.

“Beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” he said, but warned if it doesn’t happen restrictions may have to be re-introduced.

A few video excerpts:

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story may be updated.

Biden in Speech to Announce All Americans Will Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine by May 1, Small Gatherings by July 4

2 hours ago

March 11, 2021

President Joe Biden at 8 PM Thursday night will announce all adult Americans will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, after he has purchased hundreds of millions more doses of the drug since taking office just six weeks ago.

The President is also expected to announce Americans can look forward to being able to gather in small groups by July 4, CNBC reports, citing an administration official.

“We believe that if we do our part we’ll be in a much better place by Independence Day, and we can start to resume more of our normal activities,” that official says.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

House Democrats With No Republicans Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package – Bill Heads to WH for Signing

1 day ago

March 10, 2021

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the final version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, in a 220-211 vote. Just one Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the bill. Not one Republican voted for the legislation which at least 70 percent of Americans, including the majority of GOP voters, support.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison posted this graphic of what the bill does:

The White House has called the package “one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history.”


President Biden will sign the bill on Friday.

UPDATE:

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Buckingham Palace: ‘Recollections May Vary’ But Queen, Royal Family ‘Saddened’ by Harry and Meghan’s ‘Challenges’

2 days ago

March 9, 2021

Buckingham Palace has released an official statement from the Queen, saying that the whole Royal family is “saddened” to learn of the “full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” but minimizes that pain by adding “some recollections may vary.”

Take a look:

 

