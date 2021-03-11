Biden in First National Address Slams Trump, Offers Help, Health, Hope and Asks Americans to ‘Do Your Part’

President Joe Biden said his predecessor let the coronavirus “spread unchecked,” then spoke to the hopes and heartaches, dreams and deaths, loss and loves the American people have experienced over the past year in his first address to the nation, which marked the one-year anniversary the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Biden announced he is instructing states to make all adult Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He predicts by that point two million people a day will be able to get vaccinated. He announced the rollout of a national website to make finding a provider to vaccinate Americans easier.

Biden said, “I need you,” urging everyone to get vaccinated and “do your part” so American can begin a return back to normal.

He said he wants July 4 to not only mark our independence, but our independence from the virus.

“Beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” he said, but warned if it doesn’t happen restrictions may have to be re-introduced.

A few video excerpts:

“A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence, and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths” — Biden begins his big coronavirus speech by taking shots at Trump pic.twitter.com/gljYpCMLv5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021

“We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice,” Pres. Biden says in characterizing a year of American life amid the coronavirus pandemic. The past year has been “filled with the loss of life and the loss of living,” Pres. Biden says. pic.twitter.com/zmsfkttXXV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 12, 2021

“I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn … if we do all this … by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/znuSagwnsn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021

Pres. Biden: “We lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people. But as I stand here tonight, we’re proving once again…it’s never, ever a good bet to bet against the American people. America is coming back.” pic.twitter.com/iSiyJRmtOz — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story may be updated.