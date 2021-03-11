News
Biden in Speech to Announce All Americans Will Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine by May 1, Small Gatherings by July 4
President Joe Biden at 8 PM Thursday night will announce all adult Americans will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, after he has purchased hundreds of millions more doses of the drug since taking office just six weeks ago.
The President is also expected to announce Americans can look forward to being able to gather in small groups by July 4, CNBC reports, citing an administration official.
“We believe that if we do our part we’ll be in a much better place by Independence Day, and we can start to resume more of our normal activities,” that official says.
Tonight, President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all.
Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 12, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
House Democrats With No Republicans Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package – Bill Heads to WH for Signing
The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the final version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, in a 220-211 vote. Just one Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the bill. Not one Republican voted for the legislation which at least 70 percent of Americans, including the majority of GOP voters, support.
220-211: House passes final version of $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill on a near party line vote, announced by Speaker Pelosi. Maine Congressman Jared Golden was the only Democrat to vote No. Democrats in House chamber applauded following its passage. Bill now goes to President Biden.
Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 10, 2021
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison posted this graphic of what the bill does:
Wonderful graphic illustrating how this important legislation, the American Rescue Plan, will drastically help those impacted by this pandemic! Please note- not one Republican voted for this relief… too busy shedding crocodile tears over fake controversies. #AmericanRescuePlan
Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 7, 2021
The White House has called the package “one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history.”
Reporter: When will the Biden admin get to work on the climate crisis?
Reporter: When will the Biden admin get to work on the climate crisis?

Jen Psaki: 'It's day 49, Jonathan, we're about to pass a historic—the most progressive bill in American history. It's passing today!'
NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 10, 2021
President Biden will sign the bill on Friday.
House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill (220-211).
President Biden is expected to sign it on Friday.
The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021
UPDATE:
NEW: Pres. Joe Biden releases statement after House passes COVID-19 relief bill: "For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans…have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan."

"Today…their voice has been heard."
"Today…their voice has been heard." https://t.co/0clkKxvzxC pic.twitter.com/KAhMrl8w3b
ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Buckingham Palace: ‘Recollections May Vary’ But Queen, Royal Family ‘Saddened’ by Harry and Meghan’s ‘Challenges’
Buckingham Palace has released an official statement from the Queen, saying that the whole Royal family is “saddened” to learn of the “full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” but minimizes that pain by adding “some recollections may vary.”
Take a look:
#BREAKING: Statement from the Queen #HarryandMeghanonOprah
Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 9, 2021
News
Twitter Sues Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Asks Court to Halt His Investigation of the Social Media Company
“Twitter sues Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, asks court to halt his investigation of the social media company” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Twitter filed a lawsuit against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a California federal court Monday and asked a judge to halt the state’s top lawyer from investigating the company.
The social media giant’s court filings include a request for a temporary restraining order that would keep Paxton and his office from enforcing a demand that seeks documents revealing the company’s internal decision making processes for banning users, among other things.
Paxton, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, sent the company a civil investigative demand after it banned Trump from its platform following January’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Twitter wrote that it seeks to stop Paxton from “from unlawfully abusing his authority as the highest law-enforcement officer of the State of Texas to intimidate, harass, and target Twitter in retaliation for Twitter’s exercise of its First Amendment rights.” The company claimed Paxton’s “retaliatory” investigation violated the First Amendment as an inappropriate use of government authority.
A spokesperson for Paxton did not immediately respond for comment.
Before Democratic President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Paxton filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in four battleground states. It was considered a long shot, but drew support from the Republican attorneys general of 17 other states before the U.S. Supreme Court briskly rejected it.
The attorney general is among Texas Republican leaders who have launched a campaign against technology and social media companies after officials and followers faced repercussions for sowing the election doubts that fueled the Capitol insurrection.
Twitter is one of five tech and social media firms to which Paxton issued civil investigative demands to learn about the procedures such companies use to regulate postings or user accounts.
Paxton, who attended the rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, criticized companies’ moves after the siege, which included Twitter banning Trump from its platform.
“The seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President of the United States and several leading voices not only chills free speech, it wholly silences those whose speech and political beliefs do not align with leaders of Big Tech companies,” Paxton said in a Jan. 13 news release.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott touted Texas legislation that seeks to crack down on social media companies’ perceived censorship of conservative voices. Senate Bill 12 would prohibit social media companies — including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — from blocking, banning, demonetizing, or otherwise discriminating against a user based on their viewpoint or their location within Texas.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, has identified the bill as one of his 31 priorities for this legislative session. State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, is sponsoring the measure. He filed a similar bill in 2019 that won Senate approval, but died in committee in the state House.
In its filings Monday, Twitter detailed their suspension of multiple accounts, including Trump’s personal account, which they banned for his false claims about the presidential election and the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Five days after the president’s Twitter account was suspended on Jan. 8, Paxton issued the civil investigative demands to Twitter and four other tech and social media firms.
In the lawsuit, Twitter said while the company “strives for transparency,” the public disclosure of such documents would “compromise Twitter’s ability to effectively and efficiently moderate content on its platform.”
Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms have come under fire for enabling misinformation spread and propagating violence like the Jan. 6 attacks. Last year, Democratic lawmakers presented a Congressional bill that would hold social media companies accountable for amplifying such content, but the proposal gained little traction.
Twitter’s suit comes as Paxton faces a series of other legal issues, including claims of abuse of office and bribery. Former aides allege the attorney general used his power to assist an Austin real estate developer with legal matters after he helped Paxton remodel his house and employed a woman with whom Paxton allegedly had an affair. The whistleblowers’ allegations have reportedly sparked an FBI investigation.
Four of the former aides claim they were fired in retaliation for telling authorities they believed Paxton had done illegal favors for a political donor and are suing. During a March 1 whistleblower hearing, which Paxton did not attend, lawyers representing his office argued Paxton is not a public employee and cannot be sued under the Texas Whistleblower Act. The attorney general has previously dismissed the claims against him as “false allegations” from “rogue employees.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/08/twitter-texas-ken-paxton/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
