Right Wingers Outraged Biden Hasn’t Delivered SOTU – Claim It Was Required by Feb. 20 – Capitol Police Issue Warning

Right wingers on social media are spreading misinformation, falsely claiming President Joe Biden was required to deliver the State of the Union Address, with some claiming a February 20 deadline. Their false claims and the fact-checking responses caused “SOTU” to trend on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The outrage comes on the same day acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told the House Appropriations Committee right wing extremists, which she called “militia” members, “have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members” of the House and Senate “as possible.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not yet set a date for what would be a joint session of Congress. The President does not deliver a State of the Union address during his first year in office.

The February 20 claim, which is false, apparently originated or was made popular by this Facebook post, which initiated a USA Today fact check stating it is “false information.”

Despite the ignorance of the MAGA crowd and right wingers, the U.S. Constitution is clear, offering little in the way of expectations for an address to Congress.

Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 states the President “shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

No date, mode, or even frequency is mandated. Earlier in U.S. history the President wrote Congress a letter.

Here’s a failed Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from New Jersey suggesting the Constitution requires a State of the Union Address. She claims she is “Asking on behalf of the Constitution.”

The President is Constitutionally-mandated to give a State of the Union address which has been Jan/Feb since 1934 by invitation of the Speaker of the House. This year’s #SOTU has been listed as TBD. Can we get an update @SpeakerPelosi? Asking on behalf of the Constitution. — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) February 24, 2021

This MAGAite suggests President Biden is a “fraud,” and “unelected, illegitimate & totally unfit” because he hasn’t delivered a State of the Union address.

SOTU usually in late Jan or early Feb. Almost March and Fraud Biden a no show. If Trump did this media would be hounding him. Biden is unelected, illegitimate & totally unfit. Rigged election 11/3/20 is looking like a worse crime all the time.#StopTheSteal — Roger Thornhill (@RogerthornH) February 25, 2021

A Washington Times columnist falsely claiming President Biden can’t stand up long enough to deliver an address:

Biden isn’t healthy enough to stand in front of Congress for 60-90 minutes and give a SOTU and Democrats know it… that’s why they’re running cover for him. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2021

Former NRA spokesperson and pro-gun extremist thinks it was supposed to have been delivered “yesterday.”

Good question, we just discussed this on air. When is the #SOTU? Wasn’t it tentatively scheduled for yesterday? https://t.co/fHIKDi7clt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2021

“Conservative Christian”: