Large Increase in Americans Who Now Identify as LGBTQ – Especially Among Gen Z – But Few Republicans
Over the past three years, a very short time period, there has been a large increase in the number of Americans who identify as LGBTQ, or any designation other than heterosexual.
According to a just-published report from Gallup, 5.6 percent of Americans identify as LGBT, or non-heterosexual, up from 4.5 percent in 2017. The report covers all of 2020. (Note: Gallup uses the term “LGBT,” a far narrower construct than many Americans observe today. These numbers reflect that specific designation.)
Among Generation Z, which Gallup defines as those 18-23, nearly 16 percent – about one in six – identify as LGBT. That’s almost three times the national average.
About one in eleven Millennials (those born between 1981-1996) or 9.1 percent, say they identify as LGBT.
Gallup also reports more than half of LGBT Americans (54.6%) identify as bisexual. That’s 3.1 percent of the total U.S. adult population.
One in four (24.5%) of LGBT Americans say they are gay, 11.7 percent lesbian, and 11.3% transgender. 3.3 percent “volunteer another non-heterosexual preference or term to describe their sexual orientation, such as queer or same-gender-loving.”
There is also a political component to the study.
13 percent of liberals, but just 2.3 percent of conservatives say they are LGBT. In stricter party terms, “8.8% of Democrats, 6.5% of independents and 1.7% of Republicans identifying as LGBT.”
In related news, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, a Republican of Maine who just last June was the only GOP co-sponsor of the LGBTQ Equality Act, has refused to demonstrate similar leadership this year, when she could cast the deciding vote. President Joe Biden has committed to signing the legislation into law.
Watch: Biden and Harris Families Hold Nationwide Moment of Silence to Honor 500,000 Americans Who Have Died of COVID
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on Monday evening at sunset held a moment of silence at a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the 500,000 Americans who have now died from the coronavirus.
The stairs at the South Portico of the White House were filled with candles in memory of those who have died.
White House Moment of Silence for 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 Deaths https://t.co/ratQewaFug pic.twitter.com/ykICwZzRTS
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 22, 2021
Tonight: Candle lighting ceremony at White House to remember 500,000 U.S. COVID deaths pic.twitter.com/27OVn4Vfbu
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 22, 2021
WATCH: Pres. Biden, Vice Pres. Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff gather outside the White House for a moment of silence to mark the sobering death toll of over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths. https://t.co/uQXxTTkuNM pic.twitter.com/3W5As8tIns
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 22, 2021
Minutes earlier President Biden delivered a short speech meant to comfort those grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19.
“We often hear people described as ordinary Americans. There’s no such thing. There’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary,” President Biden said.
Biden mourned the lives lost, acknowledging that so many of the “took their final breath alone.”
Pres. Biden: “The people we lost were extraordinary. They spanned generations…We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow.” https://t.co/JOonqkv1Qb pic.twitter.com/jAiPHpIkZr
— ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2021
“I know it’s hard, I remember. That’s how you heal, you have to remember.”
He also said they are never “truly gone” because they “have become part of your heart.”
“We have to fight this together, as one people, as the united states of America,” he said, stressing “united.”
“This nation will know joy again,” he said. “We will get through this, I promise you.”
President Biden addresses the U.S. COVID-19 death toll topping 500,000: "That's more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined" https://t.co/gJ2gaIJ9A4 pic.twitter.com/iIEgzL3yQl
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2021
Watch: Merrick Garland Tears and Chokes Up When Asked to Describe His Personal Experience Confronting Hate
Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Attorney General, was visibly shaken when Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) asked him to discuss his personal experiences “confronting” hate.
“I come from a family,” Judge Garland began. “My grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution,” he said, choking up. “The country took us in and protected us.
“And I feel an obligation to the country to pay back,” he said, starting, it appeared, to cry. “This is the highest best, use of my own set of skills to pay back. And so I want very much to be the kind of attorney, Attorney General that you’re saying I could become. I’ll do my best to try to be that kind of Attorney General.”
Watch:
Merrick Garland gets emotional talking about how his grandparents fled antisemitism and the US "took us in and protected us. And I feel an obligation to the country to pay it back." pic.twitter.com/TKjDnmy7k4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2021
‘Does Quarantine Not Apply to Senators?’: Ted Cruz Blasted for Garland Questions – and for Going to DC After Cancun
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is once again under fire, this time for traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing of Biden Attorney General pick Merrick Garland, and for his line of questioning as well. The Texas Republican first came under fire for traveling to Cancun, Mexico last week while millions of his constituents were without electricity, heat, and running water.
Cruz returned on Thursday, after falsely blaming his children for his Mexican vacation (while leaving the family dog at home in a cold house.)
But CDC guidelines are very clear on what Americans should be doing – including warning that no one should travel to Mexico at all, given its high rate of coronavirus in the population.
“Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico,” CDC states.
“Before traveling back to the United States by air, get tested with a viral test no more than 3 days before your flight departs. The test result must be negative,” it adds. Cruz’s office says he has been tested and it came back negative. It did not specify which test Cruz took. Some, like the ones the Trump White House used, are only designed to detect coronavirus infection in those displaying symptoms.
“After you travel, get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home to self-quarantine for 7 days after travel. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home to self-quarantine for 10 days,” CDC adds.
Yahoo News reports “essential workers like lawmakers are allowed to continue doing their duties if they are symptom-free,” but as many noted, this is just one more example of Cruz putting himself ahead of others.
Cruz also came under attack for the extreme partisanship and politicization of his questions of Merrick Garland, who, as President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill a Supreme Court seat was denied that chance when Republicans refused to even hold hearings on his nomination.
Sen. Cruz all but charged President Joe Biden with a “future crime,” saying he is certain Biden will politicize the Dept. of Justice. Many were stunned, given there is no reason to believe that, and that Cruz was silent when President Donald Trump did for four years.
Questioning AG nominee Merrick Garland, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) without irony criticizes the Obama/Biden Justice Department for being “politicized and weaponized” as a tool to attack political opponents. pic.twitter.com/4kHJgr1SZ7
— The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2021
Here are some responses:
Being @tedcruz means you get to make your own truths and not follow any rules! 1. No quarantine after traveling outside the US 2. Colluding with defendant’s attorney when serving as a juror in an impeachment.
— jeri Amundsen (@jeramundsen) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz, who did not complain about the politicization or weaponization of the Trump Justice Department, complains about the Obama Just Department being “politicized and weaponized.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2021
Based on Ted Cruz’s current line of questioning, I can only conclude he was out of the country for four years, not 24 hours.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 22, 2021
It’s not required, just CDC recommendation, which means GOP doesn’t do it. Other counties enforce their quarantine rules and get better results (unlike the US with 500,000 dead).
— Bill Webb🇨🇦 (@wewebb) February 22, 2021
Let’s just be clear that the reason the Jim Crow Insurrectionist Senators like @tedcruz and @LindseyGrahamSC can’t stand @EricHolder is he sued Antebellum states that tried to undermine Black Americans’ right to vote.
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz still not in quarantine after his jaunt to Mexico.
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz skips quarantine to infect first responders
— Randy Wall 🇺🇸 🇨🇱 🏳️🌈 (@RandyEdgarWall) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz tries to change the subject from his Cancun vacation by ranting about Eric Holder and pushing years old debunked conspiracy theories and Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/Lqr8O5DpDA
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 22, 2021
So @tedcruz didn’t quarantine.
He’s my Senator and he needs to resign.
He didn’t care if his dog died and he doesn’t care if he spreads COVID. https://t.co/W9NvuXRhbU
— Texas. It’s like a whole other s**thole country. (@feloneouscat) February 22, 2021
@tedcruz i have questions! Why aren’t you in quarantine after your fun trip to Cancun?Speaking of politicizing and weaponizing the Justice Dept…have you met Bill Barr and/or Jeff Sessions? You didn’t seem to mind then! I wonder why. Partisan much? #Hypocrite
— Mamakuzzy (@mamakuzzy) February 22, 2021
Seeing @SenTedCruz /@tedcruz in all these tweets because of his idiotic comments during the Merrick Garland hearings makes me think we should made him quarantine in isolation in Cancun w/out communication devices when he fled Texas.#TedCruzisADisgrace
— Bobby Parker (@LegionBobo) February 22, 2021
