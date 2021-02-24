Large Increase in Americans Who Now Identify as LGBTQ – Especially Among Gen Z – But Few Republicans

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is once again under fire, this time for traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing of Biden Attorney General pick Merrick Garland, and for his line of questioning as well. The Texas Republican first came under fire for traveling to Cancun, Mexico last week while millions of his constituents were without electricity, heat, and running water.

Cruz returned on Thursday, after falsely blaming his children for his Mexican vacation (while leaving the family dog at home in a cold house.)

But CDC guidelines are very clear on what Americans should be doing – including warning that no one should travel to Mexico at all, given its high rate of coronavirus in the population.

“Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico,” CDC states.

“Before traveling back to the United States by air, get tested with a viral test no more than 3 days before your flight departs. The test result must be negative,” it adds. Cruz’s office says he has been tested and it came back negative. It did not specify which test Cruz took. Some, like the ones the Trump White House used, are only designed to detect coronavirus infection in those displaying symptoms.

“After you travel, get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home to self-quarantine for 7 days after travel. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home to self-quarantine for 10 days,” CDC adds.

Yahoo News reports “essential workers like lawmakers are allowed to continue doing their duties if they are symptom-free,” but as many noted, this is just one more example of Cruz putting himself ahead of others.

Cruz also came under attack for the extreme partisanship and politicization of his questions of Merrick Garland, who, as President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill a Supreme Court seat was denied that chance when Republicans refused to even hold hearings on his nomination.

Sen. Cruz all but charged President Joe Biden with a “future crime,” saying he is certain Biden will politicize the Dept. of Justice. Many were stunned, given there is no reason to believe that, and that Cruz was silent when President Donald Trump did for four years.

Questioning AG nominee Merrick Garland, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) without irony criticizes the Obama/Biden Justice Department for being “politicized and weaponized” as a tool to attack political opponents. pic.twitter.com/4kHJgr1SZ7 — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2021

Here are some responses:

Being @tedcruz means you get to make your own truths and not follow any rules! 1. No quarantine after traveling outside the US 2. Colluding with defendant’s attorney when serving as a juror in an impeachment. — jeri Amundsen (@jeramundsen) February 22, 2021

Ted Cruz, who did not complain about the politicization or weaponization of the Trump Justice Department, complains about the Obama Just Department being “politicized and weaponized.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2021

Based on Ted Cruz’s current line of questioning, I can only conclude he was out of the country for four years, not 24 hours. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 22, 2021

It’s not required, just CDC recommendation, which means GOP doesn’t do it. Other counties enforce their quarantine rules and get better results (unlike the US with 500,000 dead). — Bill Webb🇨🇦 (@wewebb) February 22, 2021

Let’s just be clear that the reason the Jim Crow Insurrectionist Senators like @tedcruz and @LindseyGrahamSC can’t stand @EricHolder is he sued Antebellum states that tried to undermine Black Americans’ right to vote. — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 22, 2021

Ted Cruz still not in quarantine after his jaunt to Mexico. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) February 22, 2021

Ted Cruz skips quarantine to infect first responders — Randy Wall 🇺🇸 🇨🇱 🏳️‍🌈 (@RandyEdgarWall) February 22, 2021

Ted Cruz tries to change the subject from his Cancun vacation by ranting about Eric Holder and pushing years old debunked conspiracy theories and Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/Lqr8O5DpDA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 22, 2021

So @tedcruz didn’t quarantine. He’s my Senator and he needs to resign. He didn’t care if his dog died and he doesn’t care if he spreads COVID. https://t.co/W9NvuXRhbU — Texas. It’s like a whole other s**thole country. (@feloneouscat) February 22, 2021

@tedcruz i have questions! Why aren’t you in quarantine after your fun trip to Cancun?Speaking of politicizing and weaponizing the Justice Dept…have you met Bill Barr and/or Jeff Sessions? You didn’t seem to mind then! I wonder why. Partisan much? #Hypocrite — Mamakuzzy (@mamakuzzy) February 22, 2021