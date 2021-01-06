News
‘We Ain’t Got Your Back No More!’: Pro-Trump Protesters Assault, Threaten D.C. Police On Eve of ‘Save America’ Rally (VIDEO)
Two officers were hospitalized Tuesday night after hundreds of Trump supporters reportedly rushed a police line near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington.
Video posted to Twitter by Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent journalist, shows the clash that occurred just before 10:15 p.m. at BLM Plaza and I Street NW, on the eve of today’s “March for Trump/Save America” rally.
Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
About 200 Trump supporters marched to the police line, according to a report from the Washington Post.
“Punches were thrown at the line and a woman was bloodied,” the newspaper reported. “Police used pepper spray to help disperse the crowd. It was unclear how the clash started or whether any arrests were made. A D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesman said a woman and two D.C. police officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.”
NBC News reported that as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, six people had been arrested in connection with the protests on the eve of today’s rally. Charges included carrying firearms without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and firearms, and assaulting a police officer.
In another video posted by Gutenschwager, Trump supporters can be seen screaming at police.
“You don’t want to fuckin’ protect the Constitution, so you lost both sides of support,” one protester tells the officers. “We had your fuckin’ back, but we don’t have your back no more. We’re the veterans, we’re the business owners, and we had your back, but we ain’t got your back no more, because you don’t got our back.”
“Heads are gonna roll!” another protester screams repeatedly.
Watch:
“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
News
‘STAY STRONG!’: Trump Appears to Concede GA Senate Races, Claims America Needs Him ‘More Than Ever’ to Check Democrats’ Power
With Democrats on the cusp of capturing the Senate, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to argue that America now needs him “more than ever.”
Trump appeared to concede the two Georgia Senate races from Tuesday, but still not his own defeat in November. He again called on Vice President Mike Pence to reject President-elect Joe Biden’s victory during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday — something Pence cannot legally do.
States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” Trump wrote.
THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
He followed up in all caps: “THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!”
Trump’s first tweet earned an immediate flag from Twitter saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Moments later, Trump appeared to backtrack slightly on his concession of the Georgia Senate races, falsely alleging election fraud and earning another Twitter flag.
They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
“They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” he wrote.
So Trump appears to concede that Republicans lost the Senate but that he himself hasn’t lost the presidency and that he needs to be a check on the Democratic Congress.
Makes no sense whatsoever (because he lost) but here we are. https://t.co/wovU8SNo6W
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 6, 2021
With this, the president more or less orders @vp to perform an illegal and impossible act. https://t.co/tIn3DvCLKv
— Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) January 6, 2021
(They did not find 50,000 votes last night, though Trump himself four days ago asked Georgia officials to “find” votes for himself.) https://t.co/tWdVIcDEoC
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 6, 2021
News
‘Trump is the Cause of This, Lock, Stock and Barrel’: Angry Republicans Blame President for Party’s Georgia Implosion
Republicans are on track to lose both Georgia Senate runoff elections — and many are saying that President Donald Trump is to blame.
With Rev. Raphael Warnock projected to win and fellow Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in a strong position to pull off a victory, GOP strategists fumed to Politico that Trump sabotaged their chances of holding the Senate with his constant attacks on Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state.
“Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock and barrel,” said one GOP strategist.
Another Republican strategist said that Trump’s decision to make the Georgia elections all about himself pushed Democrats to the polls in record numbers for a runoff election.
“He is the Dems’ best base animator,” explained the strategist. “Look at how high turnout was on their side compared to historical trends. Look at how much their candidates raised. He steps back after Election Day and denies them that oxygen. He didn’t.”
Another Republican told Politico that Ronna McDaniel, who is Trump’s hand-picked leader of the Republican National Committee, should fall on her sword for the disastrous Georgia results.
“I think the blame will be spread around, but a party chairman losing a presidential election and losing the Senate majority should, out of honor, offer her resignation even if the committee doesn’t accept it,” they said.
News
‘Likely Russian in Origin’: US Intel Agencies Smack Down Trump Attempt to Pin Blame on China for Huge Gov’t. Hack
The massive and months-long “SolarWinds” hack of more than 250 federal agencies and private businesses was “likely Russian in origin,” according to a joint statement from top U.S. Intelligence Agencies, including the FBI, released Tuesday. The statement definitively contrasts with President Donald Trump’s claims recently that it could have been perpetrated by China.
….discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020
Calling the hack an “intelligence gathering effort” – which is the very definition of espionage – the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the National Security Agency/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) say “that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks.”
Ironically, perhaps, the statement begins by saying it is being made on “behalf of President Trump.”
It also makes clear the hack was a “serious compromise.”
The statement claims the hack affected fewer than ten agencies, which appears to deviate from earlier reports.
