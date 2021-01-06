‘We Ain’t Got Your Back No More!’: Pro-Trump Protesters Assault, Threaten D.C. Police On Eve of ‘Save America’ Rally (VIDEO)

Two officers were hospitalized Tuesday night after hundreds of Trump supporters reportedly rushed a police line near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington.

Video posted to Twitter by Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent journalist, shows the clash that occurred just before 10:15 p.m. at BLM Plaza and I Street NW, on the eve of today’s “March for Trump/Save America” rally.

About 200 Trump supporters marched to the police line, according to a report from the Washington Post.

“Punches were thrown at the line and a woman was bloodied,” the newspaper reported. “Police used pepper spray to help disperse the crowd. It was unclear how the clash started or whether any arrests were made. A D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesman said a woman and two D.C. police officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.”

NBC News reported that as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, six people had been arrested in connection with the protests on the eve of today’s rally. Charges included carrying firearms without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and firearms, and assaulting a police officer.

In another video posted by Gutenschwager, Trump supporters can be seen screaming at police.

“You don’t want to fuckin’ protect the Constitution, so you lost both sides of support,” one protester tells the officers. “We had your fuckin’ back, but we don’t have your back no more. We’re the veterans, we’re the business owners, and we had your back, but we ain’t got your back no more, because you don’t got our back.”

“Heads are gonna roll!” another protester screams repeatedly.

