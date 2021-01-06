‘Trump is the Cause of This, Lock, Stock and Barrel’: Angry Republicans Blame President for Party’s Georgia Implosion

Republicans are on track to lose both Georgia Senate runoff elections — and many are saying that President Donald Trump is to blame.

With Rev. Raphael Warnock projected to win and fellow Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in a strong position to pull off a victory, GOP strategists fumed to Politico that Trump sabotaged their chances of holding the Senate with his constant attacks on Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state.

“Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock and barrel,” said one GOP strategist.

Another Republican strategist said that Trump’s decision to make the Georgia elections all about himself pushed Democrats to the polls in record numbers for a runoff election.

“He is the Dems’ best base animator,” explained the strategist. “Look at how high turnout was on their side compared to historical trends. Look at how much their candidates raised. He steps back after Election Day and denies them that oxygen. He didn’t.”

Another Republican told Politico that Ronna McDaniel, who is Trump’s hand-picked leader of the Republican National Committee, should fall on her sword for the disastrous Georgia results.

“I think the blame will be spread around, but a party chairman losing a presidential election and losing the Senate majority should, out of honor, offer her resignation even if the committee doesn’t accept it,” they said.