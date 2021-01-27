Viral Video Renews Interest in Report Trump Sons Held Pre-Insurrection Meeting to ‘Pressure’ Lawmakers Before Capitol Coup

A clip from a video recorded by the CEO of a text messaging company is going viral after well-known attorney and activist Seth Abramson posted it to Twitter late Tuesday night.

In the original Facebook live video, posted at 11:32 PM the night before the January 6 insurrection, Txtwire CEO Daniel Beck claims to have just finished a meeting with “about 15” people at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., including, he says, Rudy Giuliani, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and “several Senators.”

It appears at least one of those Senators has now been identified.

The video itself would be interesting to those investigating the insurrection and Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election, but it’s far more interesting given an article in the Omaha World Herald published January 6, that reports a Republican exploring a run for governor of Nebraska, Charles Herbster, appears to have attended that same January 5 meeting.

The reporter who wrote the story posted this tweet about it Tuesday night:

“Herbster, who was an agriculture adviser for Trump’s 2020 campaign, has made no secret on social media of his friendship and full-throated support for Trump,” the World-Herald reported.

Herbster, the article reveals, “said on Facebook that he also met Tuesday [January 5] in Trump’s private residence in his Washington, D.C., hotel with Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and other campaign advisers. They discussed how to pressure more members of Congress to object to the Electoral College results that made Joe Biden the winner.”

Abramson re-posted the clip to Twitter. It now has nearly 600,000 views, and jumped by 40,000 views in about 30 minutes. He suggests that one of the Senators Beck mentioned would have been Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

That detail becomes extremely important thanks to an article published Tuesday in the Alabama Political Reporter headlined: “Trump appointee says Tuberville, RAGA director met with Trump family, top advisers on eve of Capitol attack.”

“The night before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville and the then-director of the Republican Attorneys General Association met with then-President Donald Trump’s sons and close advisers, according to a social media post by a Nebraska Republican who at the time was a Trump administration appointee,” the article explains.

And it circles back to Herbster.

“Charles W. Herbster, who was then the national chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee in Trump’s administration, in a Facebook post at 8:33 p.m. on Jan. 5 said that he was standing ‘in the private residence of the President at Trump International with the following patriots who are joining me in a battle for justice and truth.'”

International Business Times obtained a copy of Herbster’s now-deleted Facebook post.

“According to Herbster’s post, the meeting’s attendees included Trump’s second-eldest son Eric Trump, former NSA advisor Michael Flynn, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, Peter Navarro, Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie, Adam Piper and the four names mentioned by Beck in his video (Beck mentions some of the other names cited by Herbster in the caption of his photo outside the Trump hotel),” IBT reports.

“Tuberville denied he was ever at the Trump International Hotel on Jan. 5 but an Instagram photo does place him there at the D.C. hotel on the date, as claimed by Beck and Herbster.”

Here’s that viral video:

There’s no question the insurrection was planned for weeks if not months before January 6. Donald Trump, Jr. even gleefully recorded a video of then-President Trump scoping out the audience on large TV screens right before going out to deliver his speech at the “Save America” rally, hours before many of those same supporters marched to the Capitol to mount a seditious insurrection.