Tucker Carlson Completely Loses It Over the Idea That the FBI Should Target White Nationalist Terrorists
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson unleashed a furious screed on Tuesday night in response to California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff’s argument that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security focus their efforts on white nationalist terrorism.
“Listen to America’s new grand inquisitor,” Carlson said on air, introducing a clip of Schiff speaking.
In the clip, Schiff, who is Jewish, explained to CNN that the concern is not new.
“We have been urging for some time that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security raise the priority to domestic terrorism, to white nationalism, as it threatens the country,” he said. “And we’re going to continue sounding the alarm, and make sure that they’re devoting the time, the resources, the attention. Just as we did after 9/11 to the threat of international terrorism, we need to give the same priority and urgency to domestic terrorism.”
They weren’t surprising remarks, coming just weeks after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a violent and deadly mob, filled with racists and white supremacists, trying to overthrow the constitutional order. As the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, it’s Schiff’s job to oversee the conduct of the agencies in question.
But for Carlson, the remarks were completely outrageous. To convey that message to his audience, he had to completely distort what Schiff said. The way Carlson chose to misinterpret the remarks was quite telling.
“Got that?” Carlson said after playing the Schiff clip. “Vote the wrong way, and you are a jihadi. You thought you were an American citizen with rights and just a different view. But no, you’re a jihadi. And we’re going to treat you like we treated those radicals after 9/11. Like we treated bin Laden. Get in line, pal. This is a war on terror. Keep in mind, as you listen to people talk like this — and Adam Schiff is far from the only one — they’re talking about American citizens here. They’re talking about you. But nobody seems to notice or care.”
It was a remarkable reaction. In the clip — the clip Carlson specifically chose because he thought it best illustrated his point — Schiff was explicitly talking about white nationalist domestic terrorists. This is indisputably a crime, not First Amendment-protected activity, and it’s a threat that the Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned about as an increasing peril.
“Within the domestic terrorism bucket, the category as a whole, racially motivated violent extremism is, I think, the biggest bucket within that larger group. And within the racially motivated violent extremist bucket, people subscribing to some kind of white supremacist-type ideology is certainly the biggest chunk of that,” Wray said last September. “Lately we’ve been having about 1,000 domestic terrorism cases each year. It is higher this year.”
The attack on the Capitol only highlighted this danger. It’s fair to worry that the new administration might overreact to this threat and that civil liberties might be at risk, as they were after 9/11. Those are concerns worth taking seriously.
But that’s not what Carlson said. Instead, he told his audience that Schiff is arguing that people should be treated like terrorists if they “vote the wrong way.” In fact, he even said that “you” will be treated like Osama bin Laden — that is, hunted down and killed — because of who “you” vote for. That’s not within the same ballpark of what Schiff or anyone else has said. This a QAnon-level conspiracy theory that Carlson is spouting on primetime cable news.
Carlson also showed his own prejudice and bigotry, directly implying that “jihadis” couldn’t be American citizens with all the rights that entitles them to. That’s false, of course — some terrorists who commit jihadist-inspired acts of terrorism are Americans. Even foreign jihadi terrorists have many rights that ought to be recognized. But it’s been people like Carlson and his allies who have consistently argued against the rights of terrorists when they happen to be Muslim. Despite his posturing now against the war on terror, he previously supported it. In fact, Carlson one called Iraqis “semiliterate primitive monkeys” who should “just shut the fuck up and obey.”
So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that while overreacting to the idea that white nationalist terrorism should be targeted by law enforcement, Carlson also made clear that he thinks terrorists who are Muslim should not have any rights. He’s being perfectly clear about who he stands with and who he stands against.
Florida School Resource Officer Caught on Video as He Knocks Black Student Unconscious
A Liberty High School resource officer in Osceola, Florida, was captured on video attempting to detain a Black female student and knocking her unconscious while doing so.
TMZ posted the video Tuesday by someone observing the scene, saying that there was a fight between two females at the school and they were separated when the officer slammed the woman to the ground.
“There was a loud bang as the girl’s head slammed to the concrete, and she appears to be immediately out cold,” said TMZ.
This is liberty high school in Osceola county and I’ve seen my share of body slams from that school not only by officers but from Deans as well. I’ve seen grown ass man hop on top of girls to hold them down while they are clearly in distress. pic.twitter.com/wyePuKVqqZ
— LouluNev (@LouluNevy) January 26, 2021
“This girl was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up and bodyslammed her headfirst on to the concert,” said the person posting the video.
The school released a statement saying that they are investigating the incident, including the videos, to better understand what happened.
‘This Is the Definition of Disgraced’: Historian Michael Beschloss Seals Trump’s Fate as Impeachment Article Presented
Michael Beschloss has sealed Donald Trump’s fate for the rest of time, passing judgment on him as House Democrats presented the Article of Impeachment against the former president to the U.S. Senate.
“A President of the United States, indicted by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. This is the definition of ‘disgraced,'” Beschloss said on Twitter.
A President of the United States, indicted by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. This is the definition of “disgraced."
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 26, 2021
Beschloss is NBC News’s Presidential Historian.
He also posted this tweet earlier this evening:
National unity, yes, but only with justice.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021
Here’s the reading of the Article of Impeachment for incitement of insurrection.
WATCH: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin reads article of impeachment charging former Pres. Trump with inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/4FDm1DYlWp pic.twitter.com/MbfIBF88Ns
— ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2021
Schumer Unleashes ‘Huge Anger’ on McConnell Who Is Still Obstructing Senate Democrats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expressing Democrats’ “huge anger” at Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday night, just minutes before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was to transmit the Article of Impeachment against former President Donald Trump.
“All I can tell you is we are not letting Mitch McConnell dictate how the Senate runs or what we do,” Schumer reportedly said, in response to a question from Punchbowl News about going “nuclear” and eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. “I will tell you this. There’s huge anger in my caucus about what he’s done.”
.@SenSchumer: “All I can tell you is we are not letting Mitch McConnell dictate how the Senate runs or what we do… There’s huge anger in my caucus about what he’s doing.”
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 25, 2021
Grassroots Democrats, including liberals and progressives, are increasingly demanding Leader Schumer eliminate the filibuster, a Jim Crow-era holdover that was implemented to prevent civil rights legislation from passing.
McConnell has yet to agree to an organizing resolution (also known as a power-sharing agreement) and may force Schumer to “go nuclear.” An organizing resolution determines how many seats on each committee each party is allowed, and who is allowed to chair them.
The Senate has a 50-50 split, and Democrats hold the majority only because Vice President Kamala Harris, who constitutionally serves as the Senate president, can break ties for Democrats.
Senate Democrats have never forgiven McConnell for what they see as the theft of the Supreme Court seat that then-President Barack Obama constitutionally had the right to fill. McConnell then rushed to fill the seat left open by the passing of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
McConnell has also killed almost every piece of legislation passed by the Democratically-controlled House, and even nicknamed himself the “Grim Reaper,” while pushing through hundreds of often unqualified, far right wing judges under President Trump.
Image by Senate Democrats via Flickr and a CC license
