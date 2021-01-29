DOMESTIC TERRORISM
Trump ‘Fomented’ the Capitol Insurrection — According to His Own Defense Secretary: Report
On Thursday, Yahoo News reported that former Secretary of Defense James Mattis accused Donald Trump of “fomenting” the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol that left five dead.
“Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S.,” reported Sean Naylor. “‘There are also internal threats right now,’ he said, citing ‘the lack of unity on the consensual underpinnings of our democracy, and what we saw on Jan. 6, fomented by a sitting president.'”
Mattis, who served as Trump’s first Defense Secretary, had a perpetually rocky relationship with the former president. According to Watergate journalist Bob Woodward, he left the White House when Trump demanded he withdraw troops fighting ISIS in the Middle East, something he described as “felony stupid.”
In June 2020, Mattis, made headlines for publicly warning his former boss was a threat to the Constitution, writing, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people … We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
DOMESTIC TERRORISM
14 Men Charged in Kidnapping Plot of Michigan Governor Had Plan to Televise Executions of Gov’t. Officials: Report
The 14 men now charged in a domestic terror plot to kidnap and and possibly murder Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a “Plan B”: an armed insurrection, complete with a takeover of the state capitol, which would have included a week of televised public executions of elected government officials.
That coup would have included “200 combatants who would stage a week-long series oif public executions of elected officials, reports Chuck Goudie of ABC 7 News.
And if, for some reason, that plan was thwarted, there was a “Plan C”: burning the state house to the ground, with everyone inside it, “leaving no survivors.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says some of the 14 men charged were involved in the armed takeover of the state capitol building earlier this year.
“You probably saw the pictures back in April, where we had armed gunmen, some of them the same defendants in this case, that were hovering over state senators, with long guns.”
Here’s ABC 7’s report:
Image: ABC 7 video screenshot
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
‘I Carry a Gun’: Video Shows QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Bullying and Harassing Parkland Survivor David Hogg
- BEHIND THE INSURRECTION2 days ago
Viral Video Renews Interest in Report Trump Sons Held Pre-Insurrection Meeting to ‘Pressure’ Lawmakers Before Capitol Coup
- DO BETTER3 days ago
‘Garbage’: White House Reporters Slammed for Asking ‘Ridiculous’ Questions, From Tokyo Olympics to Sarah Sanders
- News2 days ago
Tucker Carlson Completely Loses It Over the Idea That the FBI Should Target White Nationalist Terrorists
- QANON IS A CULT3 days ago
QAnon Congresswoman Has Repeatedly Shown Support for Executing Nancy Pelosi: CNN
- News2 days ago
Florida School Resource Officer Caught on Video as He Knocks Black Student Unconscious
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them
- FRAUD3 days ago
Kayleigh McEnany Snags Fox News Job After Months of Appearances While Ignoring White House Role: Report