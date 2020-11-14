14 Men Charged in Kidnapping Plot of Michigan Governor Had Plan to Televise Executions of Gov’t. Officials: Report

The 14 men now charged in a domestic terror plot to kidnap and and possibly murder Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a “Plan B”: an armed insurrection, complete with a takeover of the state capitol, which would have included a week of televised public executions of elected government officials.

That coup would have included “200 combatants who would stage a week-long series oif public executions of elected officials, reports Chuck Goudie of ABC 7 News.

And if, for some reason, that plan was thwarted, there was a “Plan C”: burning the state house to the ground, with everyone inside it, “leaving no survivors.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says some of the 14 men charged were involved in the armed takeover of the state capitol building earlier this year.

“You probably saw the pictures back in April, where we had armed gunmen, some of them the same defendants in this case, that were hovering over state senators, with long guns.”

Here’s ABC 7’s report:

Image: ABC 7 video screenshot