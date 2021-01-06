‘STAY STRONG!’: Trump Appears to Concede GA Senate Races, Claims America Needs Him ‘More Than Ever’ to Check Democrats’ Power

With Democrats on the cusp of capturing the Senate, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to argue that America now needs him “more than ever.”

Trump appeared to concede the two Georgia Senate races from Tuesday, but still not his own defeat in November. He again called on Vice President Mike Pence to reject President-elect Joe Biden’s victory during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday — something Pence cannot legally do.

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” Trump wrote.

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

He followed up in all caps: “THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!”

Trump’s first tweet earned an immediate flag from Twitter saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Moments later, Trump appeared to backtrack slightly on his concession of the Georgia Senate races, falsely alleging election fraud and earning another Twitter flag.

They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021



“They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” he wrote.

